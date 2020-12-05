THE PREDICTOR PREDICTS: NXT TAKEOVER WARGAMES 2020

By Don “The Predictor” Murphy (Twitter: @DonThePredictor)

Season’s Greetings to the entire 1wrestling.com Universe. I’m sure we’re all looking forward to the end of a year that was one for the ages. I’m not sure what 2021 will bring, but I think it’s safe to say that for the foreseeable future, wrestling’s presentation will be staying the same, with a myriad of LCD screens or empty arenas. Despite this, I give credit to all of the talent who work really hard to put on a good show. And, I have to say, it’s not the same, but we’ve seen some good work over the last several months. It’s with this lens that I look forward to Sunday night’s NXT TakeOver WarGames special. Admittedly, I feel like some of the mid-card programs have gone a little flat and are in need of rebuilding, but the brand still comes together for TakeOver, putting together a compelling lineup. Let’s run down the card!

Men’s WarGames Match: Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Danny Burch, and Oney Lorcan defeat The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong, and Bobby Fish): Pat McAfee really shouldn’t be this good so early in his wrestling career. His promos are excellent, and he knows how to generate heat. He can also perform in the ring when he’s called to do so, but also can become the cowardly heal, so that it means something when someone gets to him. I love the additions of Burch, Lorcan and Dunne to this act. Dunne is so much better as a heel, while the Lorcan/Burch team has been floundering in the mid-card forever, so it’s nice to see them get this promotion. While normally, the story would call for the babyfaces to get their revenge, I think at this point in the program, the Undisputed Era can absorb a loss better than McAffe’s bunch, which is still being established.

Women’s WarGames Match: Team Shotzi (Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley, and Io Shirai) defeats Team Candice (Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, Raquel González, and Toni Storm): There’s a lot of talent in this match, but I can’t help but think this match was just kind of thrown together. I’m not sure what this match does for any one of them, aside from a potential breakout performance. At the very least, the next challenger for Shirai’s title should be established (I’d say either Storm or Gonzalez). It would also seem that they’ll continue with LeRae’s push as part of the LeRae/Gargano power couple.

Leon Ruff retains the NXT North American Championship over Johnny Gargano and Damian Priest: Ruff’s title run has done nothing for me thus far, as I don’t have a reason to believe in him just yet. He’s a guy that’s basically “lucked” his way into all of his wins – with various circumstances playing a factor in his wins. Plus, the North American title doesn’t have the credibility to “make” him just yet. He needs a decisive win here to establish him as a credible babyface champion. Too many more lucky wins and you could make the argument that he’s better off as a heel, but I don’t think that’s the direction they are going. In any case, Gargano and to a certain extent, Priest, are good opponents to try to get the best out of him.

Dexter Lumis defeats Cameron Grimes in a Strap Match: I kind of understand the build to this match and it would be more compelling if I was into Lumis’ act, which I am not at this time. Grimes has potential, but we’ve been saying that since his days in Impact Wrestling. It’s time to add more depth to both acts.





Timothy Thatcher defeats Tommaso Ciampa: Thatcher, for my money, is wrestling’s most underrated talent. If you’ve ever seen the documentary “Wrestling with Shadows” about the Hart family, there’s a scene where we see the famous Hart Dungeon, with Stu stretching his students to blood curdling screams. I get visions of that when I see Thatcher’s “Thatch as Thatch Can” segments. Truly a throwback and a very different kind of performer. The only issue is that he lacks the big win in his feuds. I am hoping this changes with a win over Ciampa, who can absorb a loss.