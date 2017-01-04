FOLLOW US ON TWITTER @1WRESTLING & @APTER1WRESTLING

SMACKDOWN REBOUND: 1/3/17: NEW INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPION!

Posted January 4th, 2017 by bigray

The first Smackdown of 2017 had a lot of crazy moments, including a contract signing & Intercontinental Championship main event! Who had the best start to 2017? Find out on the 1/3/17 edition of the Smackdown ReBound! Read more.

COMPLETE 205 LIVE REPORT

Posted January 4th, 2017 by 1Wrestling News Team

205 Live Recap
Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
Jacksonville, Florida
Air Date: January 3rd, 2017
John Osting reporting … Read more.

THE ROYSTER SMACKDOWN REPORT

Posted January 3rd, 2017 by 1Wrestling News Team

Smackdown comes to us live from the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. This is the first episode of Smackdown Live of the new year and we get things off to a hot start with The Miz putting the Intercontinental Championship on the line against Dean Ambrose… Read more.

NEW INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPION

Posted January 3rd, 2017 by Bill Apter

The Miz’ reign comes to an end .. Read more.

THE RAW SCORE

Posted January 3rd, 2017 by 1Wrestling News Team

Jay & Lottie Shannon reporting Read more.

RAW REACTIONS with BILL APTER

Posted January 2nd, 2017 by Bill Apter

My “Apter Thoughts” as they unfolded while watching Monday Night Raw … Read more.

KSWA DIGEST PICKS “MEGASTAR OF THE YEAR!

Posted January 2nd, 2017 by 1Wrestling News Team

An exceptional honor… Read more.

NXT/2016 — A LOOK BACK AND A LOOK FORWARD!

Posted January 1st, 2017 by 1Wrestling News Team

Matt de Simone reporting … Read more.

MEET BILL “FONZIE” ALFONSO, JOEL GERTNER, & BLUE MEANIE

Posted January 1st, 2017 by 1Wrestling News Team

Three ECW Legends are waiting for to meet you! Read more.

2016 “SHANNON” YEAR-END-AWARDS

Posted December 31st, 2016 by 1Wrestling News Team

EDITOR’S NOTE: These are the unofficial awards given by Jay and Lottie Shannon. They do not, necessarily, reflect the thoughts or opinions of 1Wrestling.com or any of their contributors). Read more.