The AEW Dynamie Score

A weekly recap and review of Pro Wrestling’s hottest new international promotion.

Hosted by: “Candy Man” Jay Shannon

“Keep laughing. As long as you are laughing, you still have hope.”-Moe Howard

Welcome to “Winter is Coming”. Roll the opening montage for htisn ultra-special event.

Diamond Battle Royal

The bell rang and a lot of guys hit the ring. Scorpio Sky and Shawn Spears went at it. MJF did an insert video. There were 20 men involved. Matt Hardy dumped Isiah Kassidy. Luther was eliminated. Jim Ross mentioned Pat Patterson’s passing. Thank you, J.R.. The Inner Circle representatives just held back and let the ohters fight. Matt Sydal was launched over the ropes. Shawn Spears was thrown over. Tully Blanchard was so disappointed. Shawn loaded up the glove. Who was his planning on hitting? Spears clocked Scorpio Sky. Someone else dumped him out of the match. Ryan Reynolds was eliminated. Low Bridge and Jon SIlver was gone. Adam Page went after Matt Hardy. Fallaway Slam by Page to Quen. Page was kicked off the apron but the Dark Order caught him. Page went bak intothe match. Matt Hardy eliminated Page. Kip Sabian was thrown out. Miro slid out to get Orange Cassidy. Joey Janela went to town. Lee Johnson was sent tothe showers. Miro blocked the Twist of Fate. Miro sent both Marq Quen and Matt Hardy and Joey Janela to the outside. The Inner Circle jumped Miro. Miro and Wardlow slugged it out, big time. Knee Strikes by Miro. Triple team on Miro. Clothesline by Wardlow to Miro. Miro was dumped to hte outside. It was a 3 on 1 as Jungle Boy dealt with the Inner Circle. Jungle Boy and Sammy Guevara foughton the apron. Amazing! MJF pushed Jungle Boy and Sammy Guevara off the top of the turnbuckles, eliminating them both. Orange Cassidy was still legally in the match, along with MJF and Wardlow. Orange Cassidy used the Orange Crush Punch to rock both foes. Wardlow was the last eliminated.

Your Winners: Orange Cassidy and MJF

Dynamite Score: 95

Miro was very upset and wanted to hurt someone.

Frankie Kazarian vs Chris Jericho

This is a first time for these two to go one-on-one. Jericho grinned as the crowd sang Jericho’s theme. The bell rang and the two men circled each other. I fell for thesee two. It was in the 40s at this arena. That’s what it is here, too. Replaced my iced tea with some hot cocoa.

Side Headlock by Kaz. Jericho worked the ribs. Drop Toe HOld by Kaz. Right hand by Kaz. Springboard La Magistral by Kaz for a near fall. Jericho worked the ribs, again. Jericho went tothe eyes. Knife Edges by Jericho. Dropkick by Jeirhco. Kaz trpped Jerciho. Ortiz and Jake tried to attack Kaz. Jericho waited and took the fight to Kaz.

Ortiz worked over Kaz with the slapjack (no, not the Australian masked guy). Jericho tossed Kaz back in the ring. Clothesline by Jericho. The ref wasn’t putting up with any shenanigans from the Inner Circle and gave them a warning. Jericho climbed up top and mocked his foe. THe two slugged it out. Standing Stall Suplex by Jericho.

The fans wree solidly behind Chris. Jericho with hard punches and a Whip. Kaz into a Backsllide for a two plus. Clothesline by Kaz. Flying Forearm by Kaz. Jericho held the ropes off the Whip to avoid a Dropkick. Springboard Twisting Leg Drop by Kaz. Kaz punched away and went up top. Flux Capacitor by Kaz. 1-2-Kick Out.

Jericho avoided the Unprettier and tried for the Code Breaker. Kaz cinchedin the Boston Crab. Ortiz almost got involved but Jake stopped him. MJF came out with a towel. Sammy surhed down and snatched the towel away from MJF. Roll Up by Kaz and Inside Cradle. Both brought two counts. Judas Effect!

Your Winner: Chris Jericho

Dynamite Score: 94

Sammy got into it with MJF. Hager wanted to kick Wardlow’s behind. Jericho had a hissy fit about the behavior of his group. Jericho said either they work together or the Inner Circle is done.

Alex interviewed the Young Bucks. Next week, The Bucks will battle The Hybrid2. The Acclaim came in and did a stupid rap thing. TH2 then attacked the Bucks. Max and Anthony need to just go away.

Dr. Britt Baker (w/Rebel or is it Reba?) vs Lela Hirsch

Baker did an insert video where she trash talked Hirsch. Hirsch was wearing red, white and blue. Hirsch started with an Arm Breaker. Baker reached the ropes. Amateur ride by Lela. Lela is a small girl but she has tons of power. Leg Scissors by Baker but Lela rolled into a Side Headlock. Wrist manipulation by Baker. Cross Armbreaker by Hirsch. Superkick by Baker. DDT by Britt.

Knee Strikes by Britt. She could have taken the pin but refused. Baker choked Lela on the bottom rope. Kick by the Doc. Bow and Arrow Stomp by Baker. Lela rolled ontoth e apron, only toget smacked by Rebel. We went to commercial.

Baker was in control as we came back. Baker shoved Lela but took Forearms tothe chest. Jumping Knee Strike. Release German by Hirsch. Lela took out Rebel/Reba. Sling Blade, on the floor, by Baker. Double Stomp by Baker. Baker pitched Lela back intothe ring. Hirsch with a Pump Knee into the Cross Armbreaker. Baker rolled over to almost get the pin. Lela fought out of the Lockjaw and went back tothe Armbreaker. Pump Knee Strike by Lela. Hirsch couldn’t follow up. Lela went up the ropes but got distracted. Britt threw Lela into the corner. Fisherman’s Spin Neckbreaker. Lockjaw!

Your Winner (by Submission): Britt Baker

Dynamite Score: 90

Thunder Rosa came in and went to town on Britt Baker. Rebel attacked Thunder but Lela hit a Side German. Jerry Lynn, B.J. Whitmer and others rushed down to break things up.

We got a promo piece aout Team Taz vs Cody and Darby. Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs are ready to go to war.

Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs vs Darby Allin and Cody Rhodes

I look at Darby and see the offspring of Sting and Jeff Hardy. Arn Anderson walked out with Cody. Team Taz then came out in full force. Brian Cage and Taz was with the represtentatives of Team Taz.

ALl Hell broke loose, even before the bell. Dropkick by Cody to send Hobbs tothe floor. Darby was actually legal but tagged out to Cody, just as we went to break.

Stall Suplex by Cody. Hobbs hasn’t gotten in the ring, as of yet. Ricky and Cody traded Kinfe Edge Chops. Tag to Darby. Ricky slapped Darby and then bailed out ofthe ring. Hobbs laid out Darby with a Clothesline, on the floor.

Hobbs threw Darby into the barricade and then back intothe ring. Tag to Will. Stall Suplex by Powerhouse. This kid reminds me of Brickhouse Brown. Ricky tagged back in and almost got hte pin. Hobbs with a Seated Inverted Bear Hug. Darby Back Elbowed loose but Hobbs with a Backbreaker. Tag back to Ricky.

Starks stomped on Allin. Ricky threw Darbyintothe corner. Darby avoided a Rush. They cracked heads. Rhodes asked for the tag. Hobbs came in to prevent a tag. Flying Bear Hug by Will. Rag Doll Bear Hug by Powerhouse. Ricky stood on Darby’s throat. Taz barked orders at his men.

Overhead Throw, by the ears, of Darby by Hobbs. Jeez. Tag to Starks. Darby escaped two Back Body Drops to tag Rhodes. Springbaord Dropkick and Clothesline by Cody. Ricky reversed a WHip but Cody with the Snap Powerslam. He did learn a lot from Randy Orton. Ricky went to Cody’s eyes. Disaster Kick to Hobbs. Ricky blocked the CrossRhodes but not hte Goldustin Uppercut. Cody Cutter. Darby taggeidn and nailed the Coffin Drop.

Your WInners: Darby Allin and Cody Rhodes

Dynamite Score: 93

Arn Anderson came in to protect Darby. Dustin Rhodes rushed downt o even things up. Bulldog to Hobbs. Brian Cage rushed down to attack Dustin. F10 by Cage. Cody was choked out. F10 to Cody. Taz called the plays. Siddenly, the lights went out and some creepy music played. Who was coming out? OMG–IT’S STING!!!!

Smow fell as the enigma came in. Sting stared at Arn but walked over to Cody. He then went to look at Darby. This brought out the teen me as I saw an old hero return. Nurse Tammy came running to find out why I was getting so excited. She was making dinner for us. Smile. What a great entrance.

Dynamite Moment Score: 99

I needed that. I got a call from Lottie, earlier today. She let me know that her little poodle, Bang Bang, had to be put down. That little one used to sit on my lap as I wrote my columns. She was a great little pup. Rest well with your other little family mmebers, TT and Toughy. Those chihuahuas passed over the last couple years.

Sting has signed a multi-year deal with AEW. Awesome!

Sting already has his own cool shirt. We got a preview of next week’s super card. It should be amazing.

Alex interviewed Hikaru Shida. Shida swore she was not afraid of Abadon. She was very jumpy. She quickly excused herself. I don’t quite believe Shida about not being scared. Sting will talk, next week.

We got a promo from Jon Moxley. He knew there was a little something extra in the air, tonight. Mox knew he would have to deal with Kenny Omega, at some point. That point is now. Mox said it was time to make the fans go absolutely bananas.

Don Callis joined the announce team for this match. They acknowleded Impact Wrestling. I want to thank them for their respect for our Fearless Leader, Bob Ryder.

Jon Moxley vs Kenny Omega

AEW World Title Match

Justin Roberts did the introductions and they were fun. Mox is now calling Vegas home. I miss Vegas and Reno but I love my new little home town of Grandview, Texas. I have my own little Inner Circle of good friends. Esther, Denise, Carolyn, Kent, Craig and Paula have helped me and Mama Dee feel at home for the first itme in a long time. Add our Nurse Tammy and it’s just about perfect…other than Mama Dee still being in the nursinghome/rehab dealing with a broken leg and knee. Time to get back to some serious action. I expet this to be Mathc of the Night, easily.

Omega workedon Jon’s arm to open. Side Headlock by Kenny. Mox turned in and used a Back Heel Trip to escape. Knuckle Lock bythe two and Kenny took a Side Headlock. Mox with the Push Off. Shoulder Tackle and Side Headlock Takeover by Mox. Omega took Mox to the corner. Knife Edges by Kenny. Shove and more Knife Edges by Omega. Mox fought back with punces and an Irish Whip. Clothesline by Mox. Rana by Kenny. Mox went tothe floor. Black Hole Slam by Jon Moxley. Wild Clothesline by Mox. They both did stuff on the floor, including a Snap Suplex by Moxley. The ref wasn’t worried about counting them out. Kenny was thrown over the barricade. Mosley came out to get him. We wemt to…sigh…picture in picture.

Mox punched Kennyin the head and they traded Knife Edges. Mox dragged Omega back intothe ringside area and slammed him down. The ref asked Moxley to get back in the ring. Moxley went back to work on Kenny. Omega blasted Kenny’s upper back and unloaded with even more Knife Edges. Moxley Slingshotted Omega into the ring post. Moxley pitched Omega back intothe ring. You could tell Mox was winded. Dropkick and Dragon Screw by Omega.

Knee Breaker onto the barricade. Ouch! Omega rolled Mox back intothe ring. Springboard Dropkick tot he bad knee. Omega almost gothe pin. Mama Dee just called and said with her boken leg and knee, she could not stand to watch this one. Tammy told her “Mom, you shouldn’t watch this.” So caring.

Dropkick to Mox’s knee. Clothesline by Moxley. Knee Bar by Kenny but Mox would not submit. Omega with a modified Figure Four but Mox reached the ropes. Knife Edge by Omega and an Arm Yank combo by the challenger. Release Germans by Mox. Back Elbows by Omega. Headbutt and Pump Handle Exploder Suplex by Moxley for a two. Flip Release Suplex by Moxley. Jon clutched his hurt knee. We went to ANOTHER darn Picutre in Picture.

The two fought up from their knees. The strikes were incredibly brutal. Kenny with a Rear Chin Lock. They traded pin attempts but neither could get the job done. They made it to the ropes, so the ref made them break it up. Yes, more Knife Edges by both men. Kenny was sentout of the ring. Tope con Hilo by Omega a we went back to full screnn.

Kenny was hyper as he flew off the ropes. Paradigm Shift but Mox couldn’t follow up. Or was it he didn’t want to? Mox went out and got steel chairs. He tossed them into the ring. Mox set up the two chairs and had Omega sit with him. They slapped each other as they talked. Slap Fest by both men. They turned to punches. This was wild. Hockey Fight! V Trigger by Omega. Shap Dragon Suplex by Omega. German as Mox dodged the V Trigger. King Kong Lariat by Mox. Huge Paeadigm Shift. 1–2–Kick Out!

Omega hit the V Trigger as Mox went for a Tope Suicida. Omega went up top and hit a Missile Dropkick to Mox’s back and shoulder. Tiger Driver 98 by Omega for the nearest of near falls. Multiple Knee Strikes by Omega. Mox caught the leg and threw a Forearm. V Trigger. Omega wanted teh One WInged Angel but failed. They traded position. WIld Dropkick by Omega. Ripcord V Trigger. Mox blocked the One Winged Angel but Omega planted him with a Inverted Electric Chair. Mox pushed Omega off the top to the floor. Paradigm Shift into the heaters on the floor. Paul Turner called for one ofthe doctors to come out nad check on Omega. Don Callis ran down to check on his long-time friend, Omega. The refs checkedon Omega. Moxley came and got Omega. The crowd booed the champ. Jon punched the skull of Omega. Callis screamed at the ref to stop this. Mox shoved Don down. Omega blasted Mox with the microphone. Mox was stunned. Jon was seriously busted open. Omega dropped the kneepad. V Triggers, again. He hit four of them, one after another. Omega lifted Mox into position for the One Winged Angel!

Your Winner (and NEW AEW World Champion): “The Cleaner” Kenny Omega

Dynamite Score: 99

Match of the Night: Do you even need to ask? Omega vs Moxley

Don Callis ushered Omega out of the arena at warp speed. Alex tried to interviewed. Don said to tune into Impact on Tuesday. I just may have to do a special report.

Eddie Kingston came out to scream he wants Lance Archeer. Fade Out!

Peace

–Jay Shannon

