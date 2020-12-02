“THE ICON” STING MAKES DEBUT ON AEW DYNAMITE “WINTER IS COMING” EPISODE ON TNT December 2, 2020 – “Winter is Coming” was already guaranteed to be the biggest episode of AEW DYNAMITE yet, but on a night packed with tremendous clashes, the debut of wrestling legend Sting took the world by surprise. Widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers ever, Sting’s jaw-dropping appearance sent electricity through the crowd at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Fla., and throughout the wrestling world, when he stepped in the ring. AEW has also confirmed tonight that it has officially signed Sting to a full-time, multi-year agreement.

“The surprise introduction of Sting was a great way to celebrate our biggest episode of Dynamite yet,” said Tony Khan, CEO and GM of AEW. “When AEW launched, I was ecstatic to bring wrestling back to TNT after a very long absence. Sting defeated the legendary Ric Flair in the final wrestling match to be shown on TNT for more than 18 years until the debut of Dynamite in 2019. Now, almost two decades later, it’s such a thrill to welcome Sting to AEW and bring him back home to TNT!” Tune in to AEW DYNAMITE on TNT next week to see why Sting is joining the most boundless promotion in all of wrestling.

