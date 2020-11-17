FINAL BATTLE PAY-PER-VIEW SET FOR DEC. 18

Ring of Honor makes its long-awaited return to pay-per-view with Final Battle 2020 on Dec. 18. The big announcement was made on “ROH Week By Week.”

Due to the pandemic, ROH has not held a live pay-per-view since Final Battle 2019 last December. There’s no doubt ROH’s biggest stars will be champing at the bit to show why ROH is the best wrestling on the planet and produces the best pay-per-views on the planet.

Final Battle has been ROH’s biggest annual show since the company’s inception in 2002. The ROH World Championship has changed hands five times at Final Battle, including last year when PCO dethroned RUSH.

Which titles will be on the line at Final Battle 2020? Will anyone make their Final Battle debut? Will anyone make their Final Battle return?

