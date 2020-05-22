THE PREDICTOR PREDICTS: AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING 2020

By Don “The Predictor” Murphy (Twitter: @DonThePredictor)

Slowly but surely, the United States is trying to get back to some sense of normalcy. With that, we may gradually start to see professional wrestling in front of fans again, which would be a great thing. While we wait, I have to say that AEW has done the best job in presenting its shows in front of empty arenas. From the stage setup to the use of other wrestlers and production members in the crowd, it’s as close as you can get to the full fan experience during these times. While it still doesn’t justify the $50 price tag for Saturday evening’s Double or Nothing show, it still has managed to create a nice build, including several matches that I’ll be interested to see how they play out. Let’s run down the card!

Jon Moxley retains the AEW World Championship over Brodie Lee: I went back and forth on this one. I originally felt that AEW would fall into a traditional pattern of taking the underused WWE talent and putting title on him. While I’m not ruling that out, I keep coming back to two things. First, Moxley’s run is still pretty new and I don’t think AEW wants to get into a game of “hot potato” with the title. Second, with Lee being the head of the faction, there are many things they can do to keep the title on Moxley, while keeping heat on the Dark Order and extending the feud. Yes, they could create a situation where Lee wins the title and Moxley has to go back through the Dark Order to get to him, but I think Moxley’s character is presented in a way where he can chase his opponent, whether he has the title or not.

Lance Archer wins the AEW TNT Championship over Cody: I’ve loved the build to this and with Jake Roberts backing Archer, it looks like they are positioning him to be the next top heel. Depending on how this match is laid out, they can continue this feud or potentially add him to the mix as a contender for the World Championship.

The Elite (Adam Page, Kenny Omega, Matt Hardy, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) defeat The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz) in a Stadium Stampede Match: This should be fun and I’ve liked this feud. My only continued concern is that the Inner Circle does too many things to get themselves cheered, when they should really be a top heel act. Plus, Santana and Ortiz are better characters and a much better promo than they are allowed to be right now. They can still be in the Inner Circle, but would like to see them operate a bit on their own some more, as they have much more to give. Also, these faction wars are fine, but they have a lot of star power here that I’d like to see better developed. For example, I was a fan of Kenny Omega’s work in New Japan and he’s still a fine talent. But, AEW just hasn’t presented or booked him as the star the fans see him as. If you’re only watching him in AEW and never saw him in Japan, you’d question his hype.

MJF defeats Jungle Boy: It will be nice to see MJF back in action and this should be a fun match. MJF is one of the best heels and best talkers in the business. His ring work needs improvement, but that will come in time.

The Mystery Entrant wins the Casino Ladder Match for a future AEW World Championship Match over Darby Allin, Colt Cabana, Orange Cassidy, Rey Fenix, Scorpio Sky, Kip Sabian, . Frankie Kazarian and Luchasaurus: I haven’t read much around who is rumored to come in, but none of the other names really do anything for me, so I expect to see one of the recently departed WWE talent be the surprise entrant and take this.

Nyla Rose retains the AEW Women’s World Championship over Hikaru Shida: Rose’s dominant title run continues. Of all the areas within AEW, their women’s division needs the most work, as they look to find a credible contender for Rose.

Kris Statlander defeats Dr. Britt Baker: Statlander is probably one of the more promising babyfaces they have, while Baker is shining as a heel. I think Statlander benefits more from a win here, while Baker’s character can easily get her heat back in defeat.

Shawn Spears defeats Dustin Rhodes: Spears had that brief run with Cody where I thought he was going to be pushed further. It just hasn’t materialized yet. Dustin does a great job of giving up and coming talent good matches and we’ll likely see the same thing here.

Pre-Show: Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) defeats Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent): I’ve heard good things about Private Party but they haven’t broken out yet. Best Friends have talent, but I’d like to see them evolve beyond the guys that hug once a match.