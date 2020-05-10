THE PREDICTOR PREDICTS: WWE MONEY IN THE BANK 2020

By Don “The Predictor” Murphy (Twitter: @DonThePredictor)

I hope everyone continues to stay safe during these challenging times. The Predictor is doing fine from his “prediction parlor” in Queens, New York, getting ready for the WWE’s annual Money in the Bank show, emanating from the WWE Performance Center in front of a sell-out crowd of zero. Let’s face it, wrestling is not the same in an empty arena, but the talent is doing their best and we’ll have to make the best of it. As you’ll see from my thoughts below, I think, in some cases, there have been some nice builds to some of the matches. Let’s run down the card!

AJ Styles wins the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match over Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black, King Corbin and Otis: I might have held AJ Styles out a little bit longer after WrestleMania, but having him hold the briefcase as a threat to Drew McIntyre would be the right move for him at this time. I don’t see another program to easily slide him into, so I think this is something you can either move to right away with a quick cash-in, or draw out over several months.

Shayna Baszler wins the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match over Asuka, Nia Jax, Dana Booke, Carmella and Lacey Evans: As noted, this match will take place at the same time as the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. And, it’s also worth nothing that both matches will take place at the WWE’s corporate headquarters, which should add an interesting change of scenery from the Performance Center. I think here we see Shayna holding the briefcase in the background, while WWE Raw Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch, will likely start a program with either Nia Jax or Bianca Belair, perhaps.

Drew McIntyre retains the WWE Championship over Seth Rollins: I really like the build here, where Rollins fully believes that he is rescuing McIntyre from the burden of being champion. Since they just put the title on Drew, I don’t think it makes much sense to make a change so soon. Rather, I think we’ll see him get some credible wins under his belt to boost his role as a main event player.

Braun Strowman retains the WWE Universal Championship over Bray Wyatt: It’s worth noting that I don’t think “The Fiend” will be the opponent. Rather, it will be the sweater-wearing, nicer version of Wyatt here. I like this approach and I’m sure this will eventually lead to a match with the “Fiend” version of the Wyatt character.

Bayley retains the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship over Tamina: I like that Tamina’s been given a small push here and I hope there are plans to keep her in the mix moving forward, as I think she has more to offer. I expect more tension between Bayley and Sasha Banks to surface.

The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) retain the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship over The Miz and John Morrison, The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake) and the Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado): This will likely open the show and should be a fun match. I don’t expect a title change here, but would like to see some of these matches start to mean something beyond just the title matches.

MVP defeats R Truth: I’m not sure when this match was added, but it’s listed on Wikipedia, so we’ll add it in. I’ve heard rumblings of an MVP-led faction, so we may see their debut here to factor into the win.

Pre-Show/Jeff Hardy defeats Cesaro: I would have put the MVP-R Truth match on the pre-show, especially the weeks of videos we’ve seen building to Hardy’s return. This will be decent and expect Sheamus to get involved to further the program with Hardy.