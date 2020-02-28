THE PREDICTOR QUICK PICKS: AEW REVOLUTION

Hello folks! The Predictor is stopping by with some rapid-fire thoughts on Saturday evening’s AEW Revolution show, coming to you from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Let’s run through it!

Chris Jericho retains the AEW World Championship over Jon Moxley: I went back and forth on that one. This match has been a long time coming, so a Moxley title win wouldn’t surprise me. That being said, he doesn’t “need” the title and I think you can do a scenario that involves the Inner Circle that continues the feud, culminating in May at Double or Nothing in Las Vegas.

MJF over Cody: MJF needs a high-profile win to go along with his own self-hype. I expect him to steal one to continue the feud. I will be interested to see the match from an in-ring standpoint. As great as both of them on the mic, ring work can be hit or miss on both sides.

The Young Bucks win the AEW Tag Team Titles over Kenny Omega and Adam Page: We will see the official breakup of Page and the Elite. The interesting to watch will be to see who ends up being the heel or heels. I think originally, the plan was for it to be Page. But, his “beer swigging” character has gotten over with the live crowds, so I’ll be interested to see if it impacts how they present the split.

Jake Hager over Dustin Rhodes: It’s been a while since I’ve seen Hager in the ring. He plays the imposing big man well, but his ring work has always been suspect. Hopefully, the time away has done him some good.

Sammy Guevara over Darby Allin: Guevara is a bright spot on the roster and I see a good upside. Would love to see a pest heel steal the win to continue his growth. He recently took the fall to Dustin Rhodes, so I feel like he needs the win here.

Nyla Rose retains the AEW Women’s Championship over Kris Statlander: Rose just won the title and they’re establishing her as a monster, so there’s no need to move the title yet. Statlander is talented, but the alien gimmick doesn’t work in 2020 (even Jim Ross couldn’t sell it on TV). I think we need some tweaking and repackaging, along with some mic time before we give her a serious look.

Orange Cassidy over PAC: I’m just going to say it….I’m one of the few not into Cassidy’s act. I didn’t see it develop on the independent circuit and creative hasn’t done anything to explain it to me. Without context, it’s frankly ridiculous. That being said, I can’t deny he’s over with the crowd. So, unfortunately, for the extremely talented PAC, it means that he will have to be sacrificed for the sake of making the crowd happy.

SoCal Uncensored over The Dark Order: This is the pre-show match and while we may see the unveiling of the Exalted One at some point during the show, I don’t think it will be here. And honestly, I have no idea where they are going with this, but can say with almost certainty that it’s not Christopher Daniels, given the heavy hints that it is.