AEW Dynamite Score

A weekly recap and review of wrestling’s newest international program.

Hosted by: “Candy Man” Jay Shannon

“They say you want a Revolution”–The Beatles

We are on board for Chris Jericho’s cruise. OUr regular trio of Tony Schiavone, Excalibur and Jim Ross were popping the seasick pills to get through the next two hours. Smile.

SCU vs Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page

AEW orld Tag Team Title Match

Page pulled a page (pun filly intended) out of James Storm’s playbook by wanting this to be a Booze Cruise. There may be booze later but for now…

The Finish:

Page hit a Fallaway Super-Slam off the top turnbuckle. Kenny makes a tag and hit Scorpio Sky, The challengers then double team Frankie Kazarian. Sky tried to make a save but fell to an Omega Snap-Dragon Suplex. Tiger Driver to Kaz byOmega. Kenny set for the V-Trigger but Sky nailed a Knee Strike to derail his progress. Sky and Kaz worked together to hit the SCU-Later. Kaz goes for the pin but SKy and Page fall onto them, breaking up the count. Page pulled Kenny over to their corner and makes the tag. Adam hit a Discus Clothesline on both champions. He comes back in the ring and nails the Buckshot Lariat on Kaz.

Could be…might be…IT IS!

Your Winner (and NEW Tag Team Champions): Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page

Dynamite Score: 95 out of a possible 100

Matt and Nick Jackson come out to party with the new champs, but Page is more interested in checking on his partner, Kenny.

The ladies are up next. Priscilla Kelly came out first. Her foe was Dr. Britt Baker (aka Mrs. Adam Cole).

Priscilla Kelly vs Britt Baker

The Finish:

Britt took down Kelly with a Sling Blade. Near fall. Kelly rebounded with a Pump Kick and Leg Sweep. Britt used a Thrust Kick and Side Russia Leg Sweep to try and set up the Lockjaw. Kelly moved to the ropes but Baker pulled her to center ring and cinched in the Lockjaw.

Your Winner (by Submission): Dr. Britt Baker, DMD

Dynamite Score: 82

Schiavone went into the ring to interview Baker. She went full heel by talking trash to and about Tony, including a shot about him working at Starbucks. Maybe I missed something with that one.

Chris Jericho, Santana and Ortiz vs the Jurassic Express

Six Man Tag Team Match

The Finish:

Luchasaurus used a Choke Slam to get a near fall on Jericho. Jake Hager popped Luchasaurus and he tagged out to Marco to go after Jake. Stint connected with a 450 Splash to get a two. Matco nailed several strikes on Le Champion. Jericho came out of nowhere with the Judas Effect to take the win.

Your Winners: Jericho, Santana and Ortiz

Dynamite Score: 90

We get a video package about the feud between MJF and Cody (Rhodes). MJF then strolled out to the ring with Wardlow. Wardlow is set to face Cody on February 19th and he is currently training. Joey Janella came out to confront MJF.

MHF vs Joey Janella

The Finish:

Joey hit a Superplex on MJF. Joey headed up top but got distracted by Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford. Joey went for the Savage Elbow but missed. MJF finished off Joey with the Double Cross finisher.

Your Winner: MJF

Dynamite Score: 74

MJF starts to cut a promo but is interrupted by the arrival of Cody. Cody is under a “no touchy” stipulation. They go back and forth with the insults. The Young Bucks slid into the ring and started the Superkick Party on MJF. He ended up in the ship’s pool. Too funny.

It’s time for an informercial about the next Cruise. Actually, it just shows highlights of other matches and various shots of the crowd, having a blast. I’d love to go on one of those and I have someone in mind to take with me. Grin.

Tony talked with the new tag champs. The Jackson brothers interrupted and it set Adam Page off. He was surprised that he and Kenny won the titles before the Young Bucks. Page then stormed off in disgust.

We get a preview of next week’s show.

Chris Jericho came out to do special commentary on the Main Event.

Jon Moxley vs PAC

Number One Contender’s Match

The Finish:

PAC hit a Superplex and cinches in the Brutalizer. Moxley struggled but finally made it to the ropes to force the break. PAC ripped off Moxley’s protective eye patch and began to wail away on the injured area. Mox surprised PAC with an Inside Cradle. 2 count. A disorieted PAC got to his feet, only to fall to a DDT. Moxley then finished off the former Neville with the Paradigm Shift.

Your Winner: Jon Moxley

Dynamite Score: 92

Match of the Night: The Tag Title Match

Now that we have put this wonderful show to bed, I’m bringing up Britbox for a marathon of Ripping Yarns and then a few Monty Python movies to pay my personal respects to one of my favorites, Terry Jones, who died earlier this week.

Peace

–Jay Shannon

JayCShannon@gmail.com