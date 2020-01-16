AEW Dynamite Score: Bash at the Beach

A recap and review of a special edition of the newest international wrestling organization.

Hosted by: “Candy Man” Jay Shannon (with special guest “Mama Dee” Shannon).

“The more you know about the past, the better prepeared you are for the future”–Teddy Roosevelt

My mom is sitting in with me for this one. She is currently in the hospital and we are watching this together. She send her love ot one and all.

Welcome to Miami, Florida. The show starts with a graphic of the passing of “Soul Man” Rocky Johnson. Mom, me and her father actually got to see Johnson wrestle in Dallas, many years ago. We send our warmest sympathies to the Johnson, Anoa’i and Maivia families at their loss.

We kicked off this week’s show with a Fatal Four Way tag match to determine the number one contender for the twin straps.

The Young Bucks vs Ortiz and Santana vs Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page vs CJhick Taylor and Trent (w/Orange Cassidy)

Fatal Four Way Tag Team Match

The FInish:

The Best Friends (Trent and Chuck) almost took out Omega with the Zero Hour move. The Bucks made the save. The Best Friends were in complete control until Santana and Ortiz cleaned house. It broke down into complete chaos. Page and Omega went off with a V-Trigger/Buckshot Lariat combo. Chuck was their target and it was enough to give Omega and Page the win.

Your Winners: “Hangman” Adam Page and Kenny Omega

Dynamite Score: 90 out of a possible 100

The announcer praised all the teams, espcially Omega/Page. They then ran down the scheduled events of the evening.

They were cut off by the arrival of MJF. The guy must have raided Don Johnson’s closet, since he looked like he just stepped off the set of a Miami Vice remake. “How can such a nice looking young man were something so darn ugly”-Mom.

Cody was also in the ring. He wanted to know what MJF needed to have a match with him. There was a list of stipulations. The first step was a Steel Cage Match agaisnt MJF’s bodyguard, Wardlow. Cody fekt Wardlow is a better star than MJF and MJF should be carrying Wardlow’s bags. That got a irritating “Bag–Boy” chant rolling. Cody wanted the stipulation of 10 Lashes to the Loser added to his fight with MJF. That stipulation got totally ignored by the young upstrat. MJF came back with the “You Can’t Touch Me” stipulation. Cody was cool with that request and then started to trash talk about how MJF was just trying to get famous off his Cody. Cody accepted all the rules and such and said MJF had better be ready for Revolution, when they finally meet.

Joey Janella did a video piece. He was upset that Kip Sabian sent Penelope Ford to attack him. He dared Saian to be a man and face him, straight up. Joey knew he didn’t have the best win/loss record in 2019 but he was ready to fix that problem. It will start, next week, with his fight with Rey Fenix.

The Nightmare Collective came out, in full force. They had a tough challenge ahead of them.

Brandi Rhodes and M el vs Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida

The Finish:

Shida connected with an Avalanche Suplex and Kris followed up with a vicious Knee Strike. Shida went out to keep Brandi at bay, while Kris hit a Standing Moonsault on Mel. rMel hits a Double Clothesline on her foes. She lifted Kris up but Statlander shifted her position and put Mel away with a nasty Piledriver.

Your Winners: Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida

Dynamite Score: 88

We get another video package. This time it is the Dark Order trying to get new members, including Kenny Omega and Michael Nakazawa. My best buddy, Joe Guenther, and I were talking about who should come out as the leader of the group, down the road. With Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard both working for the company, it would be fun if J.J. Dillon would show up as the “Brains” behind all the chaos. Hey, he will be at Wrestlecon. Maybe someone will ask him about hte idea? Yes, Mom, that was a cheap plug for Wrestlecon. LOL.

Jon Moxley vs Sammy Guevara

Winner to be in next week’s Number One Contender Match

The FInish:

Moxley had Sammy in the corner. Guevara caught Jon with a Superplex. Sammy hit a Jumping Knee to score a near fall. Sammy goes for a Moonsault but Moxley moved and slapped on a Rear Naked Choke. Sammy had no choice but to tap out.

Your Winner (by Submission): Jon Moxley

Dynamite Score: 85

Chirs Jericho came from the back with Jake Hager. The lights went out and then came back up. Santana and Ortiz had joined the Inner Circle group and then headed to the ring. Moxley was brutally attacked by the Inner Circle. Moxley was held so Jericho scould whip Mox with the AEW World Title Belt. Jericho went all Road Warriors, when he asked the guys to unhook one of the spikes off his jacket. The officials come out to stop the massacre and we go to break.

After the break, Jericho talked with Jen. Chris blames all this insanity on Moxley. Jericho seriously hinted that the spike could make for an “Eye Opening” experience for Moxley. Sammy said that they were ready for Jurassic Express, next week. Sammy wanted Jen to hook him up.

Butcher, Blade and MJF vs Dustin Rhodes, Q.T. Marshall and “Diamond” Dallas Page

Six Man Tag Team Match

The Finish:

MJF really ticked off Page with a “I BANGED DDP’s Daughter” t-shirt.

DDP laid out Butcher with the Diamond Cutter. MJF nailed a Low Blow to get free of Page. Dustin took the tag and put down MJF with a Canadian Destroyer. Near Fall. Q.T. makes the tag and all three hit Topes onto the heel squad. MJF gets back in the ring and does the simple Roll Up on Marshall to take this one home.

Your Winners: MJF, Butcher and Blade

Dynamite Score: 91

Jen talked with SCU until Adam Page showed up to stir the pot. It looked like it was going Fist City,until Kenny Omega came out to calm things down. Omega wanted next week’s title match to be a “Gentlemen’s Match”, no underhanded stuff. We headed back to the ring.

PAC vs Darby Allin

The Finish:

PAC is somwhat distracted with his feud with Kenny Omega. The annoucner wondered if PAC would be able to focus on the match at hand.

Allin went for a Baseball Slide but PAC went all Fit Finlay and trapped Darby in the ring skirting. PAC kicked away. PAC slid Darby back in the ring and hit a hard Clothesline. 1-2-not just yet. Darby with punches and the two trade Roll Ups. Darby wants another Coffin Drop but PAC converted it into a German Suplex. PAC with a Power Slam for another close call. They fight up the ropes. A Headbutt by PAC puts Darby in perfect position for the Black Arrow.

Your Winner: PAC

Dynamite Score: 88

PAC will now be in the Number One Contender Match, next week. Tony Schiavone got in the ring to talk with PAC. PAC demended that he be congratulated for his win. He also realizes that Moxley will be in no shape to fight, next week. PAC demanded to be recognized as the winner, by forfeit. We cut to the back where Moxley gets out of the ambulance that he was being placed in. He wraps up the night by warning PAC that it will NOT go down like PAC expected. Moxley didn’t care if he was blind or even half dead. He wants Jericho and PAC is just one more hurdle to clear.

Get better, Mom.

Match of the Night: Blade, Butcher and MJF vs Q.T. Marshall, Dustin Rhodes and DDP.

