CLICK HERE

In this Year in Review episode, Steven discusses the following events that took place in 2019:

….Beginning of AEW….Wednesday night wars…Dark Side of the Ring….NWA Power….CM Punk returns….Women headline WrestleMania….Official retirements….Women make history again….Roman Reigns’ personal victory….Jon Moxley rises from the ashes….KofMania….Heyman & Bischoff return…..Bischoff leaves….Bruce Prichard returns….The rise of NXT…..2019 deaths