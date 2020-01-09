>

HERE’S THE LATEST “CHAIR SHOTS TO THE CRANIUM” EPISODE

Posted January 9th, 2020 by 1Wrestling News Team

CLICK HERE

In this Year in Review episode, Steven discusses the following events that took place in 2019:
….Beginning of AEW….Wednesday night wars…Dark Side of the Ring….NWA Power….CM Punk returns….Women headline WrestleMania….Official retirements….Women make history again….Roman Reigns’ personal victory….Jon Moxley rises from the ashes….KofMania….Heyman & Bischoff return…..Bischoff leaves….Bruce Prichard returns….The rise of NXT…..2019 deaths

Category: Wrestling.

Tags:

Comments are closed.