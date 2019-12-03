The Raw Score

A weekly recap and review of Monday Night Raw.

Hosted by your writing team of: “Candy Man” Jay Shannon, Candy Moore and LeeAnne Moore

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas”–Bing Crosby (among others)

So, Seth Rollins turned on Kevin Owens and unlisted the aid of the Authors of Pain to help him. Maybe, just maybe, we will get some explanations…

So, Seth Rollins turned on Kevin Owens and unlisted the aid of the Authors of Pain to help him. Maybe, just maybe, we will get some explanations…

A vehicle pulled up in the unloading area and Akum and Razar got out. Charly tried to interview them but they just talked in their native tongue, which most fans (including us) had no clue what they were saying.

Samoa Joe joined Jerry Lawler and Vic Joseph for commentary. We’ve heard a lot of comparisons to Taz(z). Do miss Dio, though.

Seth Rollins came out in a leather jacket and looking like he was weaned on a pickle (nod to my beloved grandfather). Seth admitted he was a bit harsh on the Raw Roster, last week, but he was coming from a good place. He knew that the Red Brand really dropped the ball at Survivor Series. Seth feels the people in the back are his family, his brothers and sisters. Just like with most families, “siblings” are going to disagree, at times. Seth wanted to apologize to the locker room but most especially to Kevin Owens. Seth asked KO to come out and join him int he ring.

Kevin came out in full battle gear. KO asked the crowd if they agreed that what Seth was spouting had the distinct aroma of something coming out of hte business end of a moo cow (grin). They totally agreed. K.O. questioned Seth if his closest family members were Akum and Razar. That brings out the A.O.P.. They want to fight Seth AND Kevin, tonight. Seth and Kevin go back and forth, bickering, until the A.O.P. go to the back.

Kevin sees them leave and says he wants to fight someone. Out comes Bobby Lashley and Lana. Time for a quick break.

After the break, Lana and Kevin get into a war of words. K.O. basically says that no one cares about Lana or this stupid storyline (agreed). Lana says it is all about her, now. She istructs her new beau to go beat the bejesus out of Kevin Owens.

Kevin Owens vs Bobby Lashley

THe Finish:

Lashley barely dodged a Cannonball. They traded hard shots until K.O. nailed the Pop Up Powerbomb. Suddenly, the Authors of Pain return and attack Owens.

Your Winner (by Disqualification): Kevin OWens

Raw Score: 85 out of a possible 100

The A.O.P. continued the beatdown well intot he commercial break. Charly asked Lashley about the attack but he swore he had no knowledge it was coming. Rusev suddenly showed up and beat the stuffing out of Lashley. Bobby screamed for security. Instead of Rusev going to jail, the head security guy said things are done differently in Tennessee. Lashleyis then arrested. Lana makes the mistake of b*tch Slapping one of the security gueards. Guess they will be getting matched cells at the local pokey. Cool.

The Street Profits and R-Truth are so enjoying seeing Lana get what they feel she deserves.

Drew McIntyre vs Akira Tozawa

The Finish:

Drew blocked a Reverse Rana. Akira almost got he win with a Victory R oll but Drew got free at the last possible second. One Claymore Kick later and this one was a done deal.

Your Winner: Drew McIntyre

Raw Score: 78

After the match, Drew gets on the stick and verbally bashes Randy Orton. Drew wants a chance to fight The Viper.

Drew grumbled all through the break and was still ranting when we returned. Orton got his fill and came from the back. They went back and forth with barbs as sharp as West Texas barbed wire. They looked poised to go to Fist City when the O.C. showed up.

Karl says Randy ruined “Uncle Allen”‘s life (Wow! Someone spoke A.J.’s real first name. Does that happen? Anyway, Luke, Karl and A.J. went off on both Randy and Drew. They then surrounded the ring. Humberto, Rey Mysterio and Ricochet came to Randy’s aid. They cleaned house. After the break, Orton said while he did appreciate the help, he truly did not need it.

Tony Nese vs Aleister Black

Highlights:

Standing Switch to open this one. Black kept Nese off his game with an Arm Drag and SIde Headlock Takeover. Buddy Murphy is watching this match, from the back. Nese had a brief flurry of offense against the Dark Destroyer but it feel short. Black lifted up Nese and took him out with Black Mass.

Your Winner: Aleister Black

Raw Score: 80

Charly asked Buddy if he has regrets about knocking on Black’s door. Buddy says he wants to expose Black as a “Hot Head” that needs to calm down. He still wants a fight.

Andrade vs Eric Young (welcome back)

THe Finish:

Eric looked great in this one. He connected with a Wheelbarrow Neckbreaker and nearly took out Andrade. Young scooted up the ropes for the Savage Elbow but Andrade tripped and crotched Eric. Shotgun Knees set up the Hammerlcok DDT.

Your Winner: Andrade

Raw Score: 88

R-Truth, who is like a 94 time 24/7 champ now, is running from the others wanting to take his title. He hangs out with a couple of celebrities that I did not initially recognize. Kurt Busch was one of them and he ended up rolling up Truth to win the title. Jeez.

The Street Profits are doing their D-X-like shameless plugs for Cyber Monday. Guess Shawn taught them well. Smile. No Way Jose Congas right past them.

Elsewhere, Seth Rollins looks to be leaving for hte night. Charlystops him and wants an interview. She wants to know if Seth was sincere in his apology. Seth whined that everyone wants to blame him. He eventually just leaves.

We flash back to how Rey won the U.S., last week. Then it’s off to a Warm Fuzzy Moment as Erick Rowan talks to his pet. Awww.

Erick Rowan vs No Way Jose

Highlights:

One of Jose’s crew goes after Erick’s pet and Rowan destroys several of the Conga Crew. Adam Rose must still miss those days. Rowan reads Jose the riot act about having his people touching his stuff. Rowan throws Jose back in the ring and nails a big Clothesline. He then ends this massacre with the Claw Slam.

Your Winner: Erick Rowan

Raw Score: 75

Rowan is asked about what lives in the cage. He won’t tell.

Other places, Charly talks with the Women’s tag champs, Asuka and Kairi Sane. She doesn’t get far as the Kabuki Warriors only speak in Japanese.

Speaking of Kabuki, I got a notice, earlier today, that the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame will be inducting The Great Kabuki, “Killer” Tim Brooks, Jake “The Snake” Roberts and others into the Hall. Congratulations to one and all.

Asuka and Kairi Sane vs Charlotte Flair

2-on-1 Handicap Match

The FInish:

This was an amazing contest. Flair really looked to have it won when she trapped Asuka in the Figure Four. Asuka pulled towards her corner. Flair didn’t see that tag and as Charlotte bridged back into the Figure Eight, Sane dropped the InSane Elbow and pinned the multi-time champion.

Your Winners; Kairi Sane and Asuka

Raw Score: 89

Flair is asked if she regretted facing the Kavukis. She grumbled “no” and stormed off.

Erik and Ivar vs Mark Sterling and Mitchell Lyon

Non-Title Match (no kidding)

Guess there was one last serving of Squash left over from last week. Typical brutality by the Sons of Odin until they finished this with the Viking Experience.

Your Winners: Erik and Ivar

Raw Score: 50

Humberto, Ricochet and Rey are chatting in the locker room. They are interripted by the O.C.. They accuse Randy Orton of helping Rey “Steal” the U.S. Title. All the mouthiness sets up the next big match…

Ricochet, Rey Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo vs A. J. Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Six Man Tag Team Match

The FInish:

This was one of the best Raw matches in some time. All six men got to shine. The end came after Ricochet took out Anderson with a Moonsault to the floor. Styles blocked a Springboard Rana and turned it into a Super Styles Clash to take this one home.

Your Winners: The O.C.

Raw Score: 96

Styles is partying like he is the World Champion…until Randy Orton slithered into the ring and dropped him with an RKO. Call this one done.

