Dory Funk Jr. and !BANG! TV Present Super Summer Sizzler

Every one of the talented performers is contributing their time to help the Charities , Champions for Champions (special needs children) and the Humane Society hospital of Central Florida.

Dory Funk and !BANG! TV Present – Professional Wrestling’s “Super Summer Sizzler” Coming to the Reilly Art Center Sunday August 4th. (500 NE 9th Street in Ocala, Florida). VIP Meet and Greet starts at 3pm and ShowTime is 6pm. Appearing on the Show – Dory Funk Jr., WWE Super Star Mick Foley, BANG TV WORLD Heavyweight Champion Osamu Nishimura, BANG TV General Manager Yoshio Osumi, WWE Super Star Steve Corino with his son Colby Corino, Hard Core Champion Sabu With Super Genie, Krissy Vaine, Warlord and Barbarian (Powers of Pain vs Pretty Boys), The Genius Lanny Poffo, B Brian Blair, Catalina Garcia, (Referees Officer Gary Miller and Dylan Grove), Lorenzo 3000, Dave Ferguson, Jake Logan, Blain Rage, Shane Chung, (Ring Announcer, David Penzer), Bob “the Cooker” Cook with Delicious D, Jacob Walker Andrew Mitchel, Danny Tozo. The final match on the card will be held Inside a Steel Cage (Warlord and Barbarian “Powers of Pain” vs Pretty Boys). Tickets are on sale now a the Reilly Arts Center Box Office – Call 352-351-1306 orpurchase tickets direct from the Reilly Arts Center website at www.reillyartscenter/all-events.com – Our charities for this show are Champions for Champions (Special Needs Children) and the Marion County Humane Society. For more information visit Dory Funk’s Website at www.dory-funk.com – For training information call 352-895-4658.