AEW SIGNS JON MOXLEY TO MULTI-YEAR DEAL
Las Vegas, NV (May 25, 2019) – In a night jam-packed with intense showdowns and incredible
clashes, AEW rocked the wrestling world even further with a surprise appearance by
international wrestling star Jon Moxley to close out DOUBLE OR NOTHING.
AEW confirmed tonight that it has officially signed Moxley to a full-time, multi-year agreement
effective immediately. Moxley, who was twice voted as Most Popular Wrestler of the Year by
Pro Wrestling Illustrated, will make his in-ring debut at FYTER FEST in Daytona Beach, FL, on
Saturday, June 29.
“The arrival of Jon Moxley at Double or Nothing was the perfect ending to one of the most
important nights in wrestling history,” said Tony Khan, President and CEO of AEW. “There was
no better way to conclude an evening of new beginnings than with the introduction of the best
free agent wrestler in the world. The chaotic scene that unfolded in the closing moments of
Double or Nothing was emblematic of the unpredictability and explosiveness that Jon Moxley
will bring to AEW. We’re very proud that Jon has signed a multi-year contract, and he is
officially on the All Elite Wrestling roster!”
