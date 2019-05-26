Las Vegas, NV (May 25, 2019) – In a night jam-packed with intense showdowns and incredible

clashes, AEW rocked the wrestling world even further with a surprise appearance by

international wrestling star Jon Moxley to close out DOUBLE OR NOTHING.

AEW confirmed tonight that it has officially signed Moxley to a full-time, multi-year agreement

effective immediately. Moxley, who was twice voted as Most Popular Wrestler of the Year by

Pro Wrestling Illustrated, will make his in-ring debut at FYTER FEST in Daytona Beach, FL, on

Saturday, June 29.

“The arrival of Jon Moxley at Double or Nothing was the perfect ending to one of the most

important nights in wrestling history,” said Tony Khan, President and CEO of AEW. “There was

no better way to conclude an evening of new beginnings than with the introduction of the best

free agent wrestler in the world. The chaotic scene that unfolded in the closing moments of

Double or Nothing was emblematic of the unpredictability and explosiveness that Jon Moxley

will bring to AEW. We’re very proud that Jon has signed a multi-year contract, and he is

officially on the All Elite Wrestling roster!”

All Elite Wrestling

AEW is a new professional wrestling promotion headlined by members of The Elite (The Young

Bucks, Kenny Omega, Cody and Brandi Rhodes, and Hangman Page) and Chris Jericho. For the

first time in many years, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a growing

roster of world-class male and female wrestlers who are poised to bring new spirit, freshness

and energy to the industry. The inaugural event under the AEW banner is DOUBLE OR

NOTHING on May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, followed by FYTER FEST on

June 29 in Daytona Beach, followed by FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN on July 13 in Jacksonville. For

more info, check out @AEWrestling (Twitter), @AllEliteWrestling (Instagram), /AllEliteWrestling

(FB), AllEliteWrestling (YouTube), and additionally, AllEliteWrestling.com