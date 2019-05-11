Silver King passed away today while competing in a match against Juventud Guerrera. The match took place in North London on a show promoted by Lucha Libre World.

Reports on social media from fans in attendance say Silver King had just hit a clothesline and attempted a pin on Guerrera. When Guerrera kicked out, Silver King didn’t move. He was given CPR in the ring and taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Silver King, real name Cesar Cuauhtemoc Gonzalez Barron, was 51 years old. He is best known to fans in the United States from his time competing for WCW but worked all of the major territories in Mexico including CMLL and AAA. He also played the main villain, Ramses, in the Jack Black film Nacho Libre.

1Wrestling.com sends condolences to the family and friends of Silver King.