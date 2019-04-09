Zachary Madsen, the fan who attacked Bret Hart at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday is currently housed in the Brooklyn Detention Center pending his next court appearance on April 12.

Madsen is charged with Assault in the 3rd, a misdemeanor.

Bail is set at $750 or a $1500 bond.

Madsen is described as being 6’2″ and 175 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes, born in 1982.