Mat Talk: What’s On My Mind?

By Don “The Predictor” Murphy (Twitter: @DonThePredictor)

March 15, 2019

Around the WWE Universe: A few things caught my attention this week. First, it seems that with the Becky Lynch/Ronda Rousey/Charlotte Flair storyline; and the Batista/Triple H program, the creative team is trying to drive a wedge between feuds that are “real” and those that are “scripted.” Interesting approach for sure, but they need to be careful. Yes, WrestleMania is their biggest show of the year and you want as many eyes on it as possible, but remember, there are another 11 months during the year, where you’re going back to “scripted” programs. In other words, the best part of wrestling is when belief can be suspended. We all know it’s scripted, but the best programs are those that seem real. Reminding your audience of the scripted element too much may serve to take them out of the moment more often than not. On another note, I really liked the way they started to build Drew McIntyre as a monster, in what seems to be a likely showdown with Roman Reigns. Roman will probably get the triumphant, feel-good win here, but honestly, there will be plenty of those moments down the road and they need as many commodities as they can get. That said, I wouldn’t mind seeing Drew pick up the big win here to continue the program. Finally, rumors are floating around that John Cena will meet Kurt Angle in Kurt’s retirement match at WrestleMania. Am I the only one who sees this as a waste? Neither needs the rub, so why not use the opportunity to “make” someone? Think of guys like Andrade, Sami Zayn, Elias – guys who have some level of credibility but would benefit from a high profile win. Heck, give me a new NXT call-up. I just think this is a wasted opportunity at a time when you want to build as many high-profile stars as you can.

Around the Impact Wrestling Universe: If a company is doing something really well, yet no one is watching, does it matter? It’s a shame that Impact has seemingly damaged itself beyond repair because though there are A LOT of things wrong creatively, there are two bright spots. First, the program between LAX and the Lucha Brothers could be considered Feud of the Year and a strong argument validating the continued importance of tag team wrestling. Yes, you could watch one of their matches and see a bunch of “spots,” but I like how they’re slowly building to the actual rift between the two teams and Konnan. It’s probably the best thing they have going on right now. Second, I was intrigued by the Scarlett Bordeaux/Glenn Gilberti (Disco Inferno from WCW fame) storyline. For those of you north of 40, Gilberti is channeling Andy Kaufman and belittling a woman’s role in wrestling. I’m looking forward to the payoff match in a few weeks.

The Road to the G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden Continues: Two interesting developments this week. First, for the ROH Championship, Marty Scurll will face the winner of this Friday night’s ROH Title match between current champion, Jay Lethal and Matt Taven. I expect to see Lethal in this match and Scurll’s the obvious choice, as he’s the hottest act in the company right now. In addition, the New Japan Cup tournament continues, with the winner facing Jay White for the IWGP Championship at the show. To me, Will Osperay or Kazuchika Okada would make the most sense here, but I also wouldn’t rule out either Tomohiro Ishii or Kota Ibushi. Any of those four would make a good match for White, who has really upped his game and evolved as a character in the past year. Add this to the already advertised IWJP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match between Taiji Ishimori (Champion), Dragon Lee and Bandido, as well as “Winner Takes All” tag team match for both the IWGP Tag Team Championship and ROH World Tag Team Championship, between The Briscoe Brothers (ROH) and the Guerillas of Destiny (NJPW), and the card is shaping up to be a sensational night that I am looking forward to seeing live.