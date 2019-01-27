CHAMPION BROCK LESNAR (WITH PAUL HEYMAN) VS. FINN BALOR

Balor started off with a series of flying moves … Brock took a bit of a beating but he tossed Finn out of the ring and beat him up there … Finn came back smashing Lesnar on the broadcast table hurting his abdomen … Finn kept kicking Brock in the abdomen to continued hurting him …

Brock turned things around but kept favoring his right side … Brock tried a suplex but could not complete it … He did the F5 and Balor turned it into a DDT … Balor kept kicking Lesnar’s abdomen … With Brock outside of the ring Finn flew onto him 3 times from mid-ring injuring the champ further … Lesnar is in the righg … A “coup-e-gras” by Finn and a two count … Lesnar finally with his Kimura lock and Finn taped out!

Brock attacked him with several suplexes after the match and an F5.