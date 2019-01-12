

Taped on December 15, 2018 at www.rohwrestling.com TV tapings, somehow the SD card this APTER CHAT with Bill Apter interviewing NWA WORLD CHAMPION NICK ALDIS disappeared. Somehow it turned up in APTER’S ALLEY earlier today nearly a month later — so now it can be seen! They discuss the NWA title, RING OF HONOR,Madison Square Garden, Boxing, broadcasting, and upcoming opponents.