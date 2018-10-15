CNN reports Saudi Arabia is preparing to release a report that admits Jamal Khashoggi was killed in an interrogation gone wrong.

The report is said to say that King Salman and the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman were not involved. While King Salmon is head of the royal family, the Crown Prince appears to be the most powerful royal and has taken firm action against critics of the Royal Family. Khashoggi was a Saudi born dissident who had left the country to avoid what he believed would be strong actions against him by the Crown Prince and his government.

Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate in Turkey 13 days ago and did not leave the consulate. He had visited the embassy several days earlier to obtain a document needed for his upcoming wedding, and had been told to return three days later. It was on that visit that he is believed to have been beaten to death inside the consulate. The resulting outrage has put the Saudi government in turmoil and they have issued a variety of denials saying at first he had left the consulate alive. His fiance had been waiting outside and when he did not appear as expected she alerted local officials. Turkish officials have said they have video and audio evidence of the beating and murder of Khasoggi.

WWE is under increasing pressure to cancel their upcoming Crown Jewel event scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia on November 2. The event is part of a 10 year multi million dollar agreement that calls for WWE to hold multiple events in Saudi Arabia over that time frame,

Several US Senators have called on WWE to postpone or cancel the November 2 event.