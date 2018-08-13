Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart passed away this morning after reportedly falling and hitting his head at a home in Florida.

According to a TMZ report emergency personnel were dispatched at 630am to treat a man suffering seizures and convulsions. Officials gave TMZ a statement that said “Preliminary information indicates that [Neidhart] fell at home, hit his head, and succumbed to his injury.”

Everyone at 1Wrestling.com would like to send condolences to the Neidhart family.