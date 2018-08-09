NXT Weekly Show Recap

From: Orlando, Florida

Venue: NXT Arena

Air Date: August 8th 2018

Tonight on NXT, we are headlined by the grudge match between Johnny Gargano and Aleister Black because Black blames Gargano for costing him the NXT Championship two weeks ago. In addition, Keith Lee makes his NXT in-ring debut and Taynara Conti battles Vanessa Bourne to become the final participant in the Mae Young Classic Tournament.

A video flashback sets up tonight’s main event as we go back in time two weeks ago to see the beginning of the current hostilities between Gargano and Black.

We go right to the ring as Amber Nova makes her entrance. She has the unenviable task of facing “NXT’s Twisted Sister,” Nikki Cross.”

Match 1: Amber Nova vs. Nikki Cross

Cross started this match a little slow and playful which resulted in her getting caught and the top of her head driven into the turnbuckle. Nova tried to end the match there with some ground and pound tactics but Cross was able to kick out. Cross not only kicked out she turned up the heat from this point on.

Cross got excited and beat her chest before running over Nova and hitting her with the swinging neck breaker (The Purge) for the win.

Winner: Nikki Cross

The EC3 and Velveteen Dream summit, announced last week, will be featured later in the show and Ricochet is in live action next. The show was set to take a break but instead they snuck in a Keith Lee introduction package. Lee will make his debut later in the show.

Ricochet’s entrance theme plays and his entrance smoke rises but we see no Ricochet. The camera pulls slowly away and we see four shadowy figures standing on the ramp. As the lights come up, all four members of the Undisputed Era are standing over a fallen Ricochet.

Adam Cole grabs a microphone still upset that Ricochet called him a coward last week. Cole said he is the “one and only, undisputed North American Champion and he will prove that at Takeover: Brooklyn IV.

The announce team talked about how the Era always plays the numbers advantage. He threw it to a roving cameraman backstage who sees Vanessa Bourne stretching prior to her match. She was upset that she was being bothered preparing for a match. Bourne told the camera guy that she deserves the final spot in the Mae Young Classic. She shooed away the cameraman to finish her pre-match routine. Commentator Nigel McGuinness hyped that match coming later in the show while fellow mic-man Percy Watson couldn’t wait to see Lee.

NXT Performance Center trainee, Adrian Jauode made his entrance. He drew the Kassisus Ohno straw tonight.

Match 2: Kassius Ohno vs. Adrian Jauode

Jauode looked fairly good in his martial arts themed character. He was able to get behind Ohno early but this offensive show did not last long as Ohno took control with a kick to the face. Ohno would stomp him a few times, hit a running senton splash and a rolling elbow smash (The Dream Crusher) for the win.

Winner: Kassius Ohno

Next up, we had the EC3, Velveteen Dream meeting where EC3 had been invited to partake of the “ Dream Experience.” The experience was Dream Sitting by a pool. He invited EC3 to sit then take a walk with him. Dream joked that he would toss EC3 in the pool while EC3 hyped their Takeover showdown. He called it the “One” versus the “One Percent.” Dream said he felt disrespected by EC3 after he had showed EC3 respect. Dream tried to throw EC3 in the pool but he saw it coming and, instead, put the Dream in the pool with the TK3. Dream pretended to drown until EC3 pointed out that it was only three feet of water.

Marcel Barthel made his entrance for the next match. Keith Lee made his debut entrance walk

Match 3: Marcel Barthel vs. Keith Lee

Barthel tries to go behind Lee early but Lee knocks him to the canvas with one punch. Barthel tries to make a match of it with double thrust to the throat to gain control. Lee shows his great agility for a huge man when he throws Barthel into the ropes, leapfrogs him and catches him with a dropkick.

Barthel staves off pure destruction landing a boot clearly as defense. The boot staggered Lee so Barthel moved in and landed a step-up enziguri in the corner then tried to incapacitate Lee on the ropes. Barthel tried for a pinfall but Lee powered out. Lee came back with a head butt and a double-hand chop and a pounce. He finished Barthel off with a jackhammer for the three count.

Winner: Keith Lee

Taynara Conti gets mentally prepared backstage as her match with Vanessa Bourne is next.

The show cuts to the latest edition of “Street Talk” with the Street Profits. Monteze Ford starts to cut a promo on TM-61 when Angelo Dawkins reminds him that they are now called “The Mighty.” The two teams will face each other on NXT next week.

Bourne and Conti make their entrances for the next match

Match 4: Vanessa Bourne vs. Taynara Conti with the winner becoming the final participant in the 2018 Mae Young Classic.

Conti has a judo background and used that to take Bourne down early. Bourne comes back a rolls Conti into a jacknife pin before using strikes to take control. Conti escapes a body scissors and opens up the offense on Bourne. Conti gets back in the match with right hands and several judo throws yhat swung the match back in her favor. She ended the match with a crucifix slam off the shoulders for a three count.

Winner and final Mae Young Classic participant: Taynara Conti

The announce team takes us back to last week to witness the confrontation between NXT Women’s Champion, Shayna Baszler and Kairi Sane. Sane is back in action next week against Aliyah.

It is time for the battle of supremacy in the “Who Hates Tommaso Ciampa More?” sweepstakes, Aleister Black and Johnny Gargano make their entrances.

Match 5: Aleister Black vs. Johnny Gargano

Both men began the match going toe-to-toe in the center of the ring. Gargano nailed a nice suicide dive on Black and tried to hit a slingshot spear but Black was able to counter it with a swift hard kick. Both men hit each other with dual lariats taking both men to the canvas. Our dastardly champion,Ciampa showed up and attacked both men.

Winner: No contest

Ciampa held his own for a second but tried to flee when both men recovered and went after him. When that failed, all three men beat the daylights out of each other until NXT General Manager, William Regal came out and announced that he was getting tired of seeing the three of them always running in on each other. He then made the match at Takeover for the NXT Championship a Triple Threat.

That ended the show for this week.