Steven Goforth with Chair Shots to the Cranium interviews WWE Hall of Famer Tony Atlas. Tony discusses his upcoming appearance with Universal Championship Wrestling, his history with his former tag team partner, Tommy Rich, pressing Hulk Hogan over his head, the intelligence of a mule (yes, you read that correctly), who’s his greatest opponents, and much more! You don’t want to miss this fun and entertaining interview!

https://youtu.be/4PtLWx0DUKQ