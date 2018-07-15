To win you must have the most amount of falls within 30 minutes.

McIntyre interfered several times and Ziggler had a fall loss by disqualification. Rollins was brutalized by McIntyre at the 3/0 (Rollins) point.

ZIGGLER WON AFTER A SUDDEN DEATH FALL AFTER IT WAS TIED — MCINTYRE INTERFERED AGAIN (THE REFEREE DIDN’T SEE IT) AND ZIGGLER WON THE SUDDEN DEATH FALL.