EXTREME RULES: IRON MAN MATCH FOR THE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Posted July 15th, 2018 by Bill Apter

To win you must have the most amount of falls within 30 minutes.
McIntyre interfered several times and Ziggler had a fall loss by disqualification. Rollins was brutalized by McIntyre at the 3/0 (Rollins) point.
ZIGGLER WON AFTER A SUDDEN DEATH FALL AFTER IT WAS TIED — MCINTYRE INTERFERED AGAIN (THE REFEREE DIDN’T SEE IT) AND ZIGGLER WON THE SUDDEN DEATH FALL.

Comments are closed.