Upcoming Indy Wrestling Events

** Events are alphabetized by state/province/country.

** Add your LIVE stream or flyer to Wrestling on Facebook LIVE at facebook.com/groups/WatchLiveWrestling ! Watch! Create! Share!

** Send your event to Phil Stamper at stamper@wrestlereality.com , Twitter @PSPhenom, or facebook.com/deskofphilstamper

Wed, May 23 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, May 23 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, May 23 – Pro Wrestling Phoenix – The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple ST, Omaha, NE – 8 pm - facebook.com/PWPlive

Wed, May 23 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Pro Arena, 1106 E Third ST, Dayton, OH – 7 pm - rockstarprowrestling.com

Thu, May 24 – Best of the West – Applegate Park, 678 W 18th ST, Merced, CA – 6 pm - facebook.com/BOTWest

Thu, May 24 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, May 24 – Xtreme Wrestling Alliance – XWA Event Center, 3 Bridal Ave, West Warwick, RI – 7 pm - facebook.com/XWARI

Fri, May 25-Sat, May 26 – Power of Wrestling – Pier2, Gropelinger Fahrweg 6, 28237 Bremen, Germany – 8 pm - facebook.com/POWEROFWRESTLING

Fri, May 25-Sat, May 26 – Absolute Intense Wrestling – Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 1355 W 70th ST, Cleveland, OH – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Aiwrestling

Fri, May 25 – Pro South Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

Fri, May 25 – All Star Wrestling – The Wise Hall and Lounge, Vancouver, BC – 8 pm

Fri, May 25 – All Pro Wrestling – Clayton Valley Charter High School, 1101 Alberta Way, Concord, CA – 7:30 pm – . facebook.com/apwbootcamp

Fri, May 25 – Paradise Alley Professional Wrestling – New Milford High School, 388 Danbury RD, New Milford, CT – 7 pm - facebook.com/OfficialPAPW

Fri, May 25 – Atomic Wrestling Entertainment – Space Coast Convention Center, 301 Tucker LA, Cocoa, FL – 6 pm - facebook.com/AtomicWrestlingEntertainment

Fri, May 25 – Full Impact Pro – The Orpheum, 1915 E 7th Ave, Tampa, FL – 9 pm - facebook.com/WWNFIP

Fri, May 25 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, May 25 – National Championship Wrestling – Landmark Arena, 4246 Level Grove RD, Cornelia, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/NationalChampionshipWrestling

Fri, May 25 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena

Fri, May 25 – Power of Wrestling – Pier2, Gropelinger Fahweg 6, 28237 Bremen, Germany – 8 pm - facebook.com/POWEROFWRESTLING

Fri, May 25 – AAW – Logan Square Auditorium, 2539 N Kedzie Blvd, Chicago, IL – 7:30 pm - aawrestling.com

Fri, May 25 – Paradigm Pro Wrestling – Jeffersonville Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 6:45 pm - facebook.com/ParadigmProWrestling

Fri, May 25 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena

Fri, May 25 – Midgets With Attitude – Val Air Ballroom, 301 Ashworth RD, West Des Moines, IA – 7 pm

Fri, May 25 – New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling

Fri, May 25 – World Wrestling Alliance – Providence Elementary School, 470 S Broadway ST, Providence, Webster County, KY – 5 pm - facebook.com/WWAISNOW

Fri, May 25 – Showtime Championship Wrestling – 287 Maria Ave, St. Paul, MN – 6 pm - facebook.com/ShowtimeChampionship

Fri, May 25 – America’s Most Liked – Winton-Salem Fairgrounds and Annex, 421 W 27th ST, Winston-Salem, NC – 7 pm - facebook.com/AMLWrestling

Fri, May 25 – St. Anthony’s Hall, 523 St. Anthony ST, Ottawa, ON – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/pages/C4-Wrestling-Knights-of-Columbus-Hall-in-VANIER-Woot/195741347108452

Fri, May 25 – Renegade Wrestling Alliance – The Chop Shop Part 2, 225 Conant ST, Pawtucket, RI – 8 pm - facebook.com/therwa4ever

Fri, May 25 – APW – APW Arena, 110 Helen ST, Chester, SC – 8 pm - facebook.com/PalmettoChampionshipWrestling

Fri, May 25 – Golden Corner Wrestling – 621 N Townville ST, Seneca, SC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/GoldenCornerWrestling

Fri, May 25 – Pro Wrestling Turbo – Kroc Center, 424 Westfield ST, Greenville, SC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/PROWRESTLINGTURBO

Fri, May 25 – American Sports Wrestling – 130 MdDonald School RD, McDonald, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/americansportswrestling

Fri, May 25 – KFW – RV Resort Conference Center, 1004 Parkway, Sevierville, TN – 8 pm

Fri, May 25 – Real South Wrestling Federation Student Showcase – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, May 25 – Southern Wrestling Federation – The Gypsy Joe Arena, 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, May 25 – KAPOW – Jeneses Art Centre, Linden RD, Bognor Regis, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/kapowwrestlinguk

Fri, May 25 – Pure Pro Wrestling – Hofheimer Building, 2818 W Broad ST, Richmond, VA – 8 pm

Fri, May 25 – Wisconsin Professional Wrestling – Gather on Broadway, 139 N Broadway, Green Bay, WI – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/wisconsinprowrestling

Sat, May 26 – All Star Wrestling, Inc. – Alice McKay, 6050 176 ST, Surrey, BC – 7 pm - facebook.com/ASWCANADA

Sat, May 26 – Fight Club Finland – Gloria, Pieni Roobertinkatu 12, Helsinki, Finland – 6 pm - facebook.com/fcfwrestling

Sat, May 26 – BCW – 225 S Spring Place, GA – 8 pm

Sat, May 26 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Patriot MMA, 81 Lowy DR, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Sat, May 26 – UCW – Cobb County Civic Center, 548 S Marietta Pkwy SE, Marietta, GA – 6:30 pm

Sat, May 26 – Power of Wrestling – Pier2, Gropelinger Fahweg 6, 28237 Bremen, Germany – 8 pm - facebook.com/POWEROFWRESTLING

Sat, May 26 – Zero 1 USA – Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Ave, Mattoon, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/zero1supreme

Sat, May 26 – Old School Championship Wrestling – St. James United Methodist Church, 3110 Hillcrest Terrace, Evansville, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/OldSchoolChampionshipWrestling

Sat, May 26 – Pro Wrestling King – Life Plex Gymnasium, 2855 Miller DR, Plymouth, IN – M&G 6 pm, Event 7 pm - facebook.com/PWKProWrestlingKING

Sat, May 26 – Global Wrestling Federation – Soccer Nation KC, 520 S 55th ST, Kansas City, KS – 7 pm - facebook.com/gwfent

Sat, May 26 – World Class Revolution Pro Wrestling – The Cotillion, 11120 W Kellogg ST, Wichita, KS – 7 pm - facebook.com/worldclassrevolution

Sat, May 26 – Atlantic Pro Wrestling – Newburyport Elks, 25 Low ST, Newburyport, MA – 6 pm - facebook.com/atlanticprowrestling

Sat, May 26 – Diamond Championship Wrestling – Pascagoula VFW Post 3373, 4724 1st Lieutenant Eugene J. Majure DR, Pascagoula, MS – 6 pm - facebook.com/DCW2017

Sat, May 26 – Pro Wrestling Battleground – Wilebski’s Blues Saloon, 1638 Rice ST, St. Paul, MN – 6 pm - acebook.com/ProWrestlingBattleground

Sat, May 26 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623

Sat, May 26 – World League Wrestling – 203 Summit ST, Richmond, MO – 7 pm - facebook.com/worldleaguewrestling

Sat, May 26 – WAW – 163 Lake Ave, Manchester, NH – 8 pm - facebook.com/WAWDojo

Sat, May 26 – Battle Club Pro – 106 Bergen Ave, Ridgefield Park, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/Battleclubpro

Sat, May 26 – Real Shoot Wrestling – Elks Lodge, 416 Parks Ave, Ironton, OH – 7:05 pm

Sat, May 26 – World Classic Professional Big Time Wrestling – Pickaway County Fairgrounds, 415 Lancaster Pike, Circleville, OH – Convention 9 am, Event 8 pm - facebook.com/WCPBTW

Sat, May 26 – Northland Wrestling – Ecole Publique L’Odyssee, 480 Norman Ave, North Bay, ON – 5 pm - facebook.com/Northland705

Sat, May 26 – Ace Fusion Championship Wrestling – SOKOL Hall Club, 452 Lehigh Ave, Palmerton, PA – 3 pm - facebook.com/AceFusionCW

Sat, May 26 – Phoenix Pro – Building II, 1000 Howard Ave, Altoona, PA – 6 pm - facebook.com/PhoenixProfessionalWrestling

Sat, May 26 – World Wrestling League – Paraiso Recreacional Mario Jimenez, Guaynabo, Puerto Rico – 7 pm - facebook.com/wwlmundial

Sat, May 26 – North Shore Pro Wrestling – Centre Horizon, 801 4E rue #204, Quebec, QC – 7 pm - facebook.com/nspwquebec

Sat, May 26 – Beyond Wrestling – Varnum Memorial Armory Museum, 6 Main ST, East Greenwich, RI – 4:30 pm - facebook.com/beyondwrestling

Sat, May 26 – Proving Ground – The Chop Shop Part 2, 225 Conant ST, Pawtucket, RI – 7 pm - facebook.com/PGWrestling

Sat, May 26 – Pro Wrestling Turbo – 424 Westfield ST, Greenville, SC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/PROWRESTLINGTURBO

Sat, May 26 – All Star Wrestling – 570 W Church ST, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, May 26 – Innovate Pro Wrestling – Kingsport Civic Auditorium, 1550 Fort Henry DR, Kingsport, TN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/InnovateWrestling

Sat, May 26 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, May 26 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, May 26 – Southern Pride Championship Wrestling – 157 Myers LN, Building 205, La Follette, TN – 6 pm - facebook.com/SPCWLafollette

Sat, May 26 – Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga

Sat, May 26 – Dallas Championship Wrestling – Grapevine Convention Center, 1209 S Main ST, Grapevine, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/MEANMIKETATUM

Sat, May 26 – AIWF England/HCW – HCW WrestleDome, Wolverley SSC, Wolverley, UK – 8 pm - facebook.com/HcwProWrestlingAllNewPage

Sat, May 26 – Alpha Omega Wrestling – The Carleton, 56 Marine RD W, LA44EU Morecambe, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/AOWUK

Sat, May 26 – British Wrestling Entertainment – ?, Leeds, UK – 1 pm - facebook.com/BWEwrestling

Sat, May 26 – Kamikaze Pro – Cadbury Club, Bournville Lane, B30 2 Birmingham, UK – 5 pm - facebook.com/KamikazeProUK

Sat, May 26 – KAPOW – 4th Littlehampton Scout Hall, Linden Park, East Ham RD, Littlehampton, UK – 8:30 am - facebook.com/kapowwrestlinguk

Sat, May 26 – The Wrestling League – Harwich Community Primary, Harwich, UK – 12 pm - facebook.com/WrestlingLeague

Sat, May 26 – Welsh Wrestling – Merthyr Tydfil Leisure Vollage, CF48 1UT Merthyr Tydfil, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Sat, May 26 – Frozen Tundra Wrestling – The Watermark, 209 S Central ST, Beaver Dam, WI – 2 pm - facebook.com/FrozenTundraWrestling

Sun, May 27 – Championship Wrestling From Hollywood – Oceanview Pavilion, 575 S Surfside DR, Port Hueneme, CA – 3 pm – HollywoodWrestling.com

Sun, May 27 – Beyond Wrestling/Women’s Wrestling Revolution – Electric Haze, 26 Milbury ST, Worcester, MA – 1 pm - facebook.com/beyondwrestling

facebook.com/pages/Pure-Pro-Wrestling/201474633206765 Sun, May 27 – Pure Pro Wrestling – Frankenmuth Credit Union Event Center, Birch Run, MI – 7 pm - prowrestlingatitsfinest.com

Sun, May 27 – Innovative Pro Wrestling – 106 Bergen Ave, Ridgefield Park, NJ – 2 pm - facebook.com/INNOVATIVEPROWRESTLING

Sun, May 27 – Quaker City Wrestling – BikeTown Harley Davidson, E State ST, Salem, OH – 6 pm

Sun, May 27 – Alpha-1 – Knights of Columbus, 222 Queenstown RD, Hamilton, ON – 4 pm

Sun, May 27 – New School Wrestling – 222 Queenston RD, Hamilton, ON – 1 pm - facebook.com/nswisback

Sun, May 27 – Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/bluecollarwrestling

Sun, May 27 – TCW – 225 Conant ST, Pawtucket, RI – 7 pm - facebook.com/TCW-1905490912858078

Sun, May 27 – Pro Wrestling Ulster – South13, Boucher RD, BT12 6HR Belfast, UK – 2 pm - facebook.com/prowrestlingulster

Tue, May 29 – Revolution Pro Wrestling – Portsmouth Guildhall, Portsmouth, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/RevolutionProWrestling

Wed, May 30 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, May 30 – Spinebuster Championship Wrestling – Mathis Auditorium, 2300 N Ashley ST, Valdosta, GA – 6 pm - facebook.com/SCWENTERTAINMENT

Wed, May 30 – Freelance Underground – Baderbrau, 2515 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL – 8:30 pm

Wed, May 30 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, May 30 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Pro Arena, 1106 E Third ST, Dayton, OH – 7 pm - rockstarprowrestling.com

Wed, May 30 – Welsh Wrestling – De Valence Pavilion, Upper Frog ST, SA70 7 Tenby, Pembrokeshire, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Thu, May 31 – Wrestling for Charity – El Toro Nightclub, 2470 San Bruno Ave, San Francisco, CA – 8 pm - facebook.com/WrestlingForCharity

Thu, May 31 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, May 31 – Midget Wrestling Entertainment – The Token Lounge, 28949 Joy RD, Westland, MI – 8 pm - facebook.com/midgetwrestlingentertainment

Thu, May 31 – Pro Wrestling Religion – ?, Las Vegas, NV – 8 pm - facebook.com/ProWReligion

Thu, May 31 – Xtreme Wrestling Alliance – XWA Event Center, 3 Bridal Ave, West Warwick, RI – 7 pm - facebook.com/XWARI

Thu, May 31 – Welsh Wrestling – Blackwood Miners’ Institute, High ST, 1BB Blackwood, Caerphilly, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Fri, Jun 1-Sat, Jun 2 – Border City Wrestling – St. Clair College SportPlex, 2000 Talbot RD W, Windsor, ON – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/bordercitywrestling

Fri, Jun 1 – Empire Wrestling Federation – Father Maguire Council 3851, Knights of Columbus, 4315 N Vincent Ave, Covina, CA – EmpireWrestlingFederation.com

Fri, Jun 1 – Hoodslam – Oakland Metro, 522 2nd ST, Oakland, CA – 9 pm - facebook.com/Hoodslam

Fri, Jun 1 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Jun 1 – National Championship Wrestling – Landmark Arena, 4246 Level Grove RD, Cornelia, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/NationalChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Jun 1 – Southern Extreme Championship Wrestling – Duke’s Mix, 976 Main ST, Whitesburg, GA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/SouthernExtremeChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Jun 1 – Westwide Xtreme Wrestling – Sputnikhalle Munster, Am Hawerkamp 31, 48155 Munster, Germany – 7 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Fri, Jun 1 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena

Fri, Jun 1 – New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling

Fri, Jun 1 – Chaotic Wrestling – Gametime Sports and Fitness, 1703 Middlesex ST, Lowell, MA – 7 pm - facebook.com/chaoticwrestling

Fri, Jun 1 – ICW – Elmcor Youth and Adult Activities, Inc., 107-20 Northern Blvd, Corona, NY – 8 pm - facebook.com/iCWNewYork

Fri, Jun 1 – Mega Cosplay – Kalahari Resorts, 7000 Kalahari DR, Sandusky, OH – 6 pm

Fri, Jun 1 – House of Hardcore – 170 York ST, Napanee, ON – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/HouseOfHardcore

Fri, Jun 1 – American Sports Wrestling – 130 MdDonald School RD, McDonald, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/americansportswrestling

Fri, Jun 1 – Real South Wrestling Federation Student Showcase – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Jun 1 – Southern Wrestling Federation – The Gypsy Joe Arena, 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Jun 1 – British Wrestling Revolution – Lucarlys, Wilton RD, DN26 4AW Grimsby, North East Lincolnshire, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/BritishWrestlingRevolution

Fri, Jun 1 – Welsh Wrestling – The Riverfront, Kingsway, NP20 1HG Newport, Wales, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Fri, Jun 1 – ACW Wisconsin – Oshkosh Masonic Center, 204 Washington Ave, Oshkosh, WI – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/acwwisconsin

Sat, Jun 2 – Riot City Wrestling – Unit 5, 4 Coglin ST, Hindmarsh, South Australia, Australia – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/riotcitywrestling

Sat, Jun 2 – American Combat Wrestling – 9409 US Hwy 19, Port Richey, FL – 6 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Sat, Jun 2 – World Xtreme Wrestling – Minneola Recreation Center, 800 N. Highway 27, Minneola, FL – 6:30 pm – WXWwrestling.com

Sat, Jun 2 – Go Wrestle – Sunshine Park Mall, 2400 Ridgewood Ave, Suite 19B, South Daytona, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/gowrestle

Sat, Jun 2 – Micro Wrestling Federation – Rainwater Conference Center, #1 Meeting PL, Valdosta, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/midgetwrestling

Sat, Jun 2 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Patriot MMA, 81 Lowy DR, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Sat, Jun 2 – SWA Deepsouth – ?, Moultrie, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/SWASoutheasternWrestling

Sat, Jun 2 – Sunbelt Wrestling Entertainment – Cook Middle School, 1601 N Elm ST, Sparks, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/sunbeltwrestling

Sat, Jun 2 – Zero 1 USA – Chautaque Days, Forest Park, Shelbyville, IL – 4 pm - facebook.com/zero1supreme

Sun, Jun 2 – EHF (Benefit for Adam Bueller) – Century Center, South Bend, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/EHFEntertainment

Sat, Jun 2 – Emerge Wrestling – Parkside Elementary School, 1400 Parkside DR, Columbus, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/emergewrestling

Sat, Jun 2 – United Pro Wrestling – Kentucky National Guard Recruiting, 920 Morgantown RD, Bowling Green, KY – 7 pm - facebook.com/UnitedProWrestlingKY

Sat, Jun 2 – World Wrestling Alliance – Central City National Guard, 509 W Everly Bros Blvd, Central City, KY – 5 pm - facebook.com/WWAISNOW

Sat, Jun 2 – Battlefront Pro Wrestling – Millside Park, 2 Ferry ST, Easthampton, MA – 12 pm - facebook.com/battlefrontpro

Sat, Jun 2 – ElkMania – Beverly/Sale Lodge of Elks #1309, 39 Bow ST, Beverly, MA – 7 pm - facebook.com/elkmaniapromotions

facebook.com/pages/Pure-Pro-Wrestling/201474633206765 Sat, Jun 2 – Pure Pro Wrestling – 800 Cesar E. Chavez Ave, Pontiac, MI – 6 pm - prowrestlingatitsfinest.com

Sat, Jun 2 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623/

Sat, Jun 2 – Pro Wrestling Showdown – GelreDome, Batavierenweg 25, 6841 HN Arnhem, Netherlands – 1 pm - facebook.com/PWSwrestling

Sat, Jun 2 – WAW – 163 Lake Ave, Manchester, NH – 8 pm - facebook.com/WAWDojo

Sat, Jun 2 – Stand Alone Wrestling – Pinelands Regional High School, 590 Nugentown RD, Tuckerton, NJ – 6 pm - facebook.com/standalonewrestling

Sat, Jun 2 – House of Hardcore – Massena Recreation Commission, 18- Harte Haven Plaza, Massena, NY – 8 pm - facebook.com/HouseOfHardcore

Sat, Jun 2 – American Luchas – La Boom, 56-15 Northern Blvd, Woodside, NY – 4 pm

Sat, Jun 2 – Ring of Honor – The Manhattan Center, 311 W 34th ST, New York, NY – 6 pm - facebook.com/ringofhonor

Sat, Jun 2 – Wild Zero – 1314 N Salina ST, Syracuse, NY – 6 pm - facebook.com/wildzerowrestling

Sat, Jun 2 – Eastern Wrestling Federation – Forest City Armory, 890 Withrow RD, Forest City, NC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/EWFcarolinas

Sat, Jun 2 – Old School Wrestling Association – Civietown Fire Rescue, 2227 Civietown RD SW, Supply, NC – 4 pm - facebook.com/OswaOldSchoolWrestling/

Sat, Jun 2 – Midget Wrestling Entertainment – Bottoms Up, 4223 Roberts RD, Columbus, OH – 10 am - facebook.com/midgetwrestlingentertainment

Sat, Jun 2 – Northwest Ohio Wrestlng – 1 Aurora L. Gonzalez DR, Toledo, OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/419wrestling

Sat, Jun 2 – uXwa – Phillis Wheatleyu Association, 4450 Cedar Ave, Cleveland, OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/theuxwa

Sat, Jun 2 – Barrie Wrestling – Ferris Lane Community Church, 49 Ferris LN, Barrie, ON – 5 pm - facebook.com/BarrieWrestling

Sat, Jun 2 – Chinlock Wrestling – Confederation Park, Kingston, ON – 11 am - facebook.com/ChinlockWrestling

Sat, Jun 2 – Cross Body Pro Wrestling – 69 Agnes ST, Kitchener, ON – 4 pm - facebook.com/CBPWAcademy

Sat, Jun 2 – Heels and Faces – SPK Dom Polski, 379 Waverley ST, Ottawa, ON – 7:30 pm

Sat, Jun 2 – Wildkat Sports – 2300 Arena, 2300 S Swanson ST, Philadelphia, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/WildKatSports

Sat, Jun 2 – Sherbrooke Championship Wrestling – Bishop’s University, 2600 College ST, Sherbrooke, QC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/luttescw

Sat, Jun 2 – All Star Wrestling – 570 W Church ST, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Jun 2 – Central All Star Wrestling – Rockwood Army National Guard Armory, 111 Hewitt Ave, Rockwood, TN – 6 pm - facebook.com/CASW.TN

Sat, Jun 2 – KAPOW – Milton E Roberts Recreation Center, 5900 Asheville Hwy, Knoxville, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/KAPOWwrestling

Sat, Jun 2 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Jun 2 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Jun 2 – 4th Generation Wrestling – Pontefract Town Hall, Bridge ST, WF8 1PG Pontefract, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/4thGenerationWrestling

Sat, Jun 2 – AIWF England/HCW – Brintons Bash, Brintons Park, UK - facebook.com/HcwProWrestlingAllNewPage

Sat, Jun 2 – Alternative Wrestling – The Cornbow Hall, Hagley ST, B63 3AT Halesowen, UK – 7 pm - altwrestling.co.uk

Sat, Jun 2 – Evolution Wrestling – GL1 Leisure Centre, Bruton Way, GL1 1DT Gloucester, Gloucestershire, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/evowrestling

Sat, Jun 2 – Torquay Wrestling – The Windmill Centre, Pendennis RD, Torquay, UK – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/torquaywrestling

Sat, Jun 2 – United Kingdom Pro Wrestling – Medway Park, 210 Medway RD, ME7 1HF Gillingham, Medway, UK – 2:30 pm - facebook.com/UnitedKingdomProWrestling

Sat, Jun 2 – Welsh Wrestling – Penyrheol Leisure Centre, Pontarddulais RD, Gorseinon, SA4 4FG Swansea, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Sat, Jun 2 – Classic Pro Wrestling – King William Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 7936 Richmond-Tappahannock Hwy, Aylett, VA – 6 pm - facebook.com/classicprowrestlin

Sat, Jun 2 – West Virginia Championship Wrestling – City of Bluefield Parks and Recreation, Stadium DR, Bluefield, WV – 7 pm - facebook.com/wvcwtv

Sun, Jun 3 – Mid-West Entertainment Wrestling – Main Street Event, 2 N Main ST, Hutchinson, KS – 6 pm - facebook.com/MidWestEntertainmentWrestling

Sun, Jun 3 – XICW – Hot Rock Sports Bar and Music Cafe, 24300 Hoover RD, Warren, MI – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/DetroitXICW

Sun, Jun 3 – PWP – Mr. Butts Tobacco and Snacks, 5702 S 36th ST, Omaha, NE – 2 pm - facebook.com/PWPlive

Sun, Jun 3 – Courage Pro – Hamilton Legion, Light Infantry, 1353 Barton ST E, Hamilton, ON – Pre-Show 4:15 pm, Event 5 pm

Sun, Jun 3 – Destiny – Battle Arts Academy, 4880 Tomken RD, Mississauga, ON – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/destinywrestlingshow

Sun, Jun 3 – Smash – Phoenix Concert Theatre, 410 Sherbourne ST, Toronto, ON – 5 pm - facebook.com/SmashWrestling

Sun, Jun 3 – Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/bluecollarwrestling

Sun, Jun 3 – Clarksville Wrestling Federation – Tennessee Army National Guard, 1801 Fort Campbell Blvd, Clarksville, TN – 5 pm - facebook.com/clarksvilleprowrestling

Sun, Jun 3 – School of Morton – 2085 Chuckey Hwy, Chuckey, TN – 5 pm - facebook.com/schoolofmorton

Sun, Jun 3 – Sacrifice Pro Wrestling – Cedars Upper School, Mentmore RD, Lu7 2AR Leighton Buzzard, UK – 4 pm - facebook.com/SacrificePro

Tue, Jun 5 – REAL Pro Wrestling – Riverside Community Center, 3061 E Riverside DR, Fort Myers, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/realprofl

Wed, Jun 6 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Jun 6 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Jun 6 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Pro Arena, 1106 E Third ST, Dayton, OH – 7 pm - rockstarprowrestling.com

Wed, Jun 6 – International Pro Wrestling UK – Unit Nine, 9 Bridgeturn Ave, Milton Keynes, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/IPWuk

Thu, Jun 7 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Jun 7 – Xtreme Wrestling Alliance – XWA Event Center, 3 Bridal Ave, West Warwick, RI – 7 pm - facebook.com/XWARI

Fri, Jun 8 – Paradise Alley Professional Wrestling – New Milford High School, 388 Danbury RD, New Milford, CT – 7 pm - facebook.com/OfficialPAPW

Fri, Jun 8 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Jun 8 – National Championship Wrestling – Landmark Arena, 4246 Level Grove RD, Cornelia, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/NationalChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Jun 8 – Pro Wrestling Freedom – Jeffersonville Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 8 pm - facebook.com/PWFofficialpro

Fri, Jun 8 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena

Fri, Jun 8 – New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling

Fri, Jun 8 – Super Hero Wrestling – Somerville High, 81 Highland Ave, Somerville, MA – 5:30 pm

Fri, Jun 8 – National Federation of Wrestling – Legion Hall, 625 Main ST, Norway, MI – 6 pm - facebook.com/nfwwrestling

Fri, Jun 8 – Hardcore Hustle Organization – Old Time Wrestling Arena, 1041 Glassboro RD, Building C, Suite 1, Monroe Business Center, Williamstown, NJ – 8 pm - facebook.com/HardcoreHustleOrg

Fri, Jun 8 – On Point Wrestling – OTW Arena, Monroe Business Center, Building C, Suite 1, Williamstown, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/onpointwrestling

Fri, Jun 8 – La Lucha Libre Mexicana – 160 Arena, 160 48th ST, Brooklyn, NY – 7 pm

Fri, Jun 8 – Fire Star Pro Wrestling – 517 Medley ST, Greensboro, NC – 5 pm - facebook.com/firestarpro

Fri, Jun 8 – APW – APW Arena, 110 Helen ST, Chester, SC – 8 pm - facebook.com/PalmettoChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Jun 8 – American Sports Wrestling – 130 MdDonald School RD, McDonald, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/americansportswrestling

Fri, Jun 8 – Bandit Wrestling – ?, Lenoir City, TN - facebook.com/BanditWrestling

Fri, Jun 8 – Real South Wrestling Federation Student Showcase – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Jun 8 – Southern Wrestling Federation – The Gypsy Joe Arena, 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Jun 8 – ? – Niota Elementary, 418 N Burn RD, Niota, TN – 6 pm

Fri, Jun 8 – Texas Wrestling Association – Texas Wolverine All-Star, 1334 S Flores, San Antonio, TX – 7:45 pm - facebook.com/OfficialTexasWrestlingAssociation

Fri, Jun 8 – Elite British Wrestling – Montgomery Hall, Church ST, KA2 9 Burnley, Lancashire, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/EliteBritishWrestling

Fri, Jun 8 – NOVA Pro – Annandale Volunteer Fire Dept., 7128 Columbia Pike, Annandale, VA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/NorthernVirginiaProWrestling

Fri, Jun 8 – Legacy Pro Wrestling – Tanner Paul American Legion Post 120, 6922 W ORchard ST, Milwaukee, WI – 7 pm - facebook.com/legacyprowi

Fri, Jun 8 – River City Championship Wrestling – Roy L. Vingers American Legion Post 52, 711 6th ST S, La Crosse, WI – 7 pm - facebook.com/RiverCityCW

Sat, Jun 9 – ICW – Tuggeranong Community Centre, Canberra, Australia – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/ICWcanberra

Sat, Jun 9 – All Star Wrestling, Inc. – Alice McKay, 6050 176 ST, Surrey, BC – 7 pm - facebook.com/ASWCANADA

Sat, Jun 9 – Best of the West – Fresno City College Cafeteria, 1101 E University Ave, Fresno, CA – 6 pm - facebook.com/BOTWest

Sat, Jun 9 – Blueprint Pro Wrestling – DS Sports Plex, 3650 SW 10th ST, Deerfield Beach, FL – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/blueprintprowrestling

Sat, Jun 9 – Fighting Evolution Wrestling – Coral Springs High School, 7201 W Sample RD, Coral Springs, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/FEWsurvive

Sat, Jun 9 – Pride of Wrestling – 1450 16th ST N, Saint Petersburg, FL – 6 pm - facebook.com/prideofwrestlingllc

Sat, Jun 9 – Warrior Breed Wrestling – All Sports Kids Rec Center, 4213 NW 88th Ave, Sunrise, FL – 8pm - facebook.com/WarriorBreedWrestlingLLC

Sat, Jun 9 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Patriot MMA, 81 Lowy DR, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Sat, Jun 9 – South Georgia Wrestling Alliance – Jeff Davis Middle School, 93 Collins ST, Hazlehurst, GA – 6 pm - facebook.com/SouthGeorgiaWrestlingAlliance

Sat, Jun 9 – Viral Pro Wrestling – Sweetwater Gym, 1742 Wrens Hwy, Thomson, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/ViralProWrestling

Sat, Jun 9 – Wrestlingkult – Kulttempel Oberhausen, Milheimer Strabe 23, 46049 Oberhausen, Germany – 5 pm - facebook.com/WrestlingKULT

Sat, Jun 9 – ? (Benefit for Elizabeth Maya Medical Bills) – Pontiac VFW Post 886, 531 W Lincoln Ave, Pontiac, IL – 4:45 pm

Sat, Jun 9 – Centrali Pro Wrestling – South Fork Jr Sr High School, 612 Dial ST, Kincaid, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Centralil-ProWrestling-1505156686479237

Sat, Jun 9 – Zero 1 USA – Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K Anderson Plaza, Decataur, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/zero1supreme

Sat, Jun 9 – Hotshot Championship Wrestling – Winslow Community Center, 441 E Porter ST, Winslow, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/Hotshot-Championship-Wrestling-180113246086562

Sun, Jun 9 – Pro Wrestling Freedom – Jeffersonville Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/PWFofficialpro

Sat, Jun 9 – Tri-State Wrestling – Vincennes Eagles #384, 1325 Willow ST, Vincennes, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/TSWUnleashed

Sat, Jun 9 – World’s Finest Wrestling – 2690 N Park RD, Connersville, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/Wfwrestlingindiana

Sat, Jun 9 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Val Air Ballroom, 301 Ashworth RD, West Des Moines, IA – 9 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Sat, Jun 9 – SCW – Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust ST, Dubuque, IA – 7 pm - facebook.com/scwpro

Sat, Jun 9 – World Wrestling Alliance – Livermore City Hall, 105 3rd ST, Livermore, KY – 5 pm - facebook.com/WWAISNOW

Sat, Jun 9 – Kansas City Xtreme Wrestling – State Street Project, 1017 N 9th ST, Kansas City, KS – 5 pm - facebook.com/KCXWrestling

Sat, Jun 9 – MCW Pro Wrestling – MCW Arena, 1000 Joppa Farm RD, Joppa, MD – 7:30 pm – MCWProWrestling.com

Sat, Jun 9 – National Federation of Wrestling – Pat O’Donnell Civic Center, E4972 Jackson RD, Ironwood, MI – 6 pm - facebook.com/nfwwrestling

Sat, Jun 9 – New Era of Wrestling – Monroe Co./Toledo North KOA Holiday, 15600 Tunnicliffe RD, Petersburg, MI – 6 pm

Sat, Jun 9 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623/

Sat, Jun 9 – WAW – 163 Lake Ave, Manchester, NH – 8 pm - facebook.com/WAWDojo

Sat, Jun 9 – House of Glory – NYC Arena, 91-12 144th PL, Jamaica, NY – 6 pm - facebook.com/HouseOfGloryWrestlingSchool

Sat, Jun 9 – Battle Arts – Don Kolov Arena, 4880 Tomken RD, Mississauga, ON – 7 pm – BattleArtsWrestling.com

Sat, Jun 9 – No Limits Wrestling – The Jet Hall, 746 Barton ST, Hamilton, ON – 6 pm - facebook.com/nolimitswrestling

Sat, Jun 9 – Wrestling Experience Scotland – Community Central Halls, 292-316 Maryhill RD, G20 7YE Glasgow, Scotland – 1:30 pm - facebook.com/scotlandwrestling

Sat, Jun 9 – All Star Wrestling – 570 W Church ST, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Jun 9 – Evolution Championship Wrestling – Elizabethton High School, 907 Jason Witten Way, Elizabethton, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/EvolutionChampionshipwrestling

Sat, Jun 9 – Gold Standard Wrestling – Oasis Pizza Bar and Grill, 6341 Cumberland Gap Pkwy, Harrogate, TN – 6 pm - facebook.com/goldstandardwrestling

Sat, Jun 9 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Jun 9 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Jun 9 – Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga

Sat, Jun 9 – United Pro Wrestling – Clay County Fairgrounds, Celina, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/UnitedProWrestlingKY

Sat, Jun 9 – North American Wrestling Allegiance – ?, Waxachachie, TX – 5 pm - facebook.com/nawadallas

Sat, Jun 9 – Chaos – King’s Oak Academy, Brook RD, Bristol, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingChaos

Sat, Jun 9 – KAPOW – Coote’s Farm Community Day, Cootes Avenue, UK – 1 pm - facebook.com/kapowwrestlinguk

Sat, Jun 9 – Leicester Championship Wrestling – West End Working Mens Club, Braunstone Ave, Leicester, UK – 6:30 pm - lcwrestling.co.uk

Sat, Jun 9 – Pro Wrestling Chaos – King’s Oak Academy, BS15 4JT Bristol, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingChaos

Sat, Jun 9 – True Grit Wrestling – Fibbers, 3-5 Toft Green, YO1 6JT York, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/truegritwrestling1

Sat, Jun 9 – NOVA Pro – Annandale Volunteer Fire Dept., 7128 Columbia Pike, Annandale, VA – 3 pm and 7:30 pm - facebook.com/NorthernVirginiaProWrestling

Sat, Jun 9 – Defy – Washington Hall, 153 14th Ave, Seattle, WA – 8 pm - defywrestling.com

Sat, Jun 9 – International Combat Sports – Dunbar Parks and Recreation and CVB, 2601 Fairlawn Ave, Dunbar, WV – 7 pm - facebook.com/InternationalCombatSports

Sat, Jun 9 – IWWA Championship Wrestling – Parkersburg Catholic High School, 3201 Fairview Ave, Parkersburg, WV – 7 pm - facebook.com/IWWAProWrestling

Sun, Jun 10 – Championship Wrestling From Hollywood – Oceanview Pavilion, 575 S Surfside DR, Port Hueneme, CA – 3 pm – HollywoodWrestling.com

Sun, Jun 10 – Pure Pro Wrestling – City Market, 3600 S Dort Hwy, Flint, MI – 3 pm - facebook.com/ppwpower

Sun, Jun 10 – Fire Star Pro Wrestling – 517 Medley ST, Greensboro, NC – 3 pm - facebook.com/firestarpro

Sun, Jun 10 – Demand Lucha – Lee’s Palace, 529 Bloor ST W, Toronto, ON – 5 pm - facebook.com/DemandLucha

Sun, Jun 10 – Dream Wrestling Entertainment – Grimsby Community Centre, 162 Livingston Ave, Grimsby, ON – 2 pm

Sun, Jun 10 – Pro Wrestling Eclipse – Goreski’s Landing, 225 Platten Blvd, Perry, ON – 2 pm - facebook.com/Pro-Wrestling-Eclipse-633966616641335

Sun, Jun 10 – Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/bluecollarwrestling

Sun, Jun 10 – Collision Pro Wrestling – The Chop Shop Part 2, 225 Conant ST, Pawtucket, RI – 3 pm - facebook.com/thisiscpw

Sun, Jun 10 – Southern Underground Pro Wrestling – The Basement East, 917 Woodland ST, Nashville, TN – 2 pm - facebook.com/supgraps

Sun, Jun 10 – Branded Outlaw Wrestling – Quartermain Pub, 13920 IH 35 N, Live Oak, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/Branded-Outlaw-Wrestling-1787565808147942

Sun, Jun 10 – Aspire Wrestling Alliance – Bramblebrook Community Centre, Stockbrooke ST, DE22 3WH Derby, UK – 2 pm - facebook.com/aspirewrestlingalliance

Sun, Jun 10 – Wrestling In Hinckley – Greene King Stadium, Leicester RD, LE10 3DR Hinckley, UK – 3 pm - facebook.com/WrestlingInHinckley

Sun, Jun 10 – Under the Lights Entertainment – 709 Madison ST, Oconto, WI – 1:30 pm - facebook.com/utlentertainment

Tue, Jun 13 – Girl Fight Wrestling – Jeffersonville Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/GirlFightWrestling

Wed, Jun 13 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Jun 13 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Jun 13 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Pro Arena, 1106 E Third ST, Dayton, OH – 7 pm - rockstarprowrestling.com

Wed, Jun 13 – SKM – Manny’s Place, 125 Stanley ST, Brantford, ON – 8 pm - facebook.com/skm6nations

Thu, Jun 14 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Jun 14 – Xtreme Wrestling Alliance – XWA Event Center, 3 Bridal Ave, West Warwick, RI – 7 pm - facebook.com/XWARI

Fri, Jun 15-Sat, Jun 16 – Wrestling For A Cause – Owasso Sertoma Club, 405 W 2nd Ave, Owasso, OK – 7 pm - facebook.com/WrestlingForACause

Fri, Jun 15 – Championship Wrestling Entertainment – Team Vision Dojo, 6923 Narcoossee RD, Orlando, FL – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/CWEPro

Fri, Jun 15 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Jun 15 – National Championship Wrestling – Landmark Arena, 4246 Level Grove RD, Cornelia, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/NationalChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Jun 15 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena

Fri, Jun 15 – New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling/

facebook.com/pages/Pure-Pro-Wrestling/201474633206765 Fri, Jun 15 – Pure Pro Wrestling – Dixieland Flea Market, 2045 Dixie Hwy, Waterford, MI – 6 pm - prowrestlingatitsfinest.com

Fri, Jun 15 – Dynamo Pro – Fubar 3108 Locust ST, St. Louis, MO – 8 pm

Fri, Jun 15 – XWE – Hocking College, 3301 Hocking Pkwy, Nelsonville, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/xwewrestlingoh

Fri, Jun 15 – Mid-South Wrestling Alliance – Sugar Creek Casino, 5304 N Broadway, Hinton, OK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Mid-South-Wrestling-Alliance-by-RITC-Productions-264287253724201

Fri, Jun 15 – Wrestling for a Cause – Owasso Sertoma Club, 405 W 2nd Ave, Owasso, OK – 7 pm - facebook.com/WrestlingForACause

Fri, Jun 15 – Ring of Honor – The Aztec Theatre, 104 N Saint Marys ST, San Antonio, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/ringofhonor

Fri, Jun 15 – American Sports Wrestling – 130 MdDonald School RD, McDonald, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/americansportswrestling

Fri, Jun 15 – Real South Wrestling Federation Student Showcase – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Jun 15 – Southern Wrestling Federation – The Gypsy Joe Arena, 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Jun 15 – 4 Front Wrestling – Thatcham Catholic Hall, 7 Bath RD, RG18 3AG Thatcham, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/Official4FW

Sat, Jun 16 – Riot City Wrestling – Latvian Hall, 4 Clark ST, Wayville, South Australia, Australia – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/riotcitywrestling

Sat, Jun 16 – Battle Club Pro – The Stafford Palace Theater, 75 Main ST, Stafford Springs, CT – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Battleclubpro

Sat, Jun 16 – Atomic Wrestling Entertainment – Victory Casino Cruises, 180 Christopher Columbus DR, Cape Canaveral, FL – 6 pm - facebook.com/AtomicWrestlingEntertainment

Sat, Jun 16 – World Xtreme Wrestling – Minneola Recreation Center, 800 N. Highway 27, Minneola, FL – 6:30 pm – WXWwrestling.com

Sat, Jun 16 – Go Wrestle – Sunshine Park Mall, 2400 Ridgewood Ave, Suite 19B, South Daytona, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/gowrestle

Sat, Jun 16 – Ronin – Broward College South Campus, 7200 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL – 6 pm - facebook.com/RONINPROWRESTLING

Sat, Jun 16 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Patriot MMA, 81 Lowy DR, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Sat, Jun 16 – Southeastern Wrestling Association – Pavo Peacock Center, Pavo, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/pages/Southeastern-Wrestling-Association/330697750444463

Sat, Jun 16 – Strong Style Wrestling – Century Center, 120 S Saint Joseph ST, South Bend, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/StrongStyleWrestling44

Sat, Jun 16 – UFO – Beantown USA, 132 Granite Ave, Dorchester Center, MA – 1 pm - facebook.com/ufowrestlingboston

Sat, Jun 16 – Minnesota Independent Wrestling – Grumpy’s Bar and Grill Roseville, 2801 Snelling Ave N, Roseville, MN – 2 pm - facebook.com/miwprowrestling

Sat, Jun 16 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623

Sat, Jun 16 – Magnum Pro – Ralston Arena, 7300 ! ST, Omaha, NE – 6 pm - facebook.com/MAGNUMWRESTLING

Sat, Jun 16 – WAW – 163 Lake Ave, Manchester, NH – 8 pm - facebook.com/WAWDojo

Sat, Jun 16 – Eastern Wrestling Federation – Forest City Armory, 890 Withrow RD, Forest City, NC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/EWFcarolinas

Sat, Jun 16 – Live Pro Wrestling – VFW’s Cabana on the Whitewater, 9160 Lawrenceburg RD, Harrison, OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/Battleontheborderprowrestling

Sat, Jun 16 – Ohio Championship Wrestling – Black River Landing, 421 Black River RD, Lorain, OH – 12 pm - facebook.com/OhioChampionshipWrestling

Sat, Jun 16 – Pro Wrestling Live – CrossFit Future, 6788 Kilowatt Circle, Blacklick, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/ohioprowrestlinglive

Sat, Jun 16 – Greektown Wrestling – 310 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/greektownwrestling

Sat, Jun 16 – Smash – Lambton Kent Memorial Agricultural Centre, 1212 North ST, Dresden, ON – 5 pm - facebook.com/SmashWrestling

Sat, Jun 16 – American X Wrestling – Hamburg Field House, 123-127 S 4th ST Rear, Hamburg, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/axwrestling

Sat, Jun 16 – Angelgate Women’s Wrestling – 2125 Beacon ST, McKeesport, PA – 7 pm

Sat, Jun 16 – All Star Wrestling – 570 W Church ST, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Jun 16 – Alpha Pro Wrestling – Army National Guard, 615 S Main Ave, Erwin, TN – 6 pm - facebook.com/alphawrestlingpro

Sat, Jun 16 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Jun 16 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Jun 16 – School of Morton – Army National Guard, 615 S Main Ave, Erwin, TN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/schoolofmorton

Sat, Jun 16 – Hurricane Pro – Beaumont Civic Center, 701 Main ST, Beaumont, TX – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/gcppwLLC

Sat, Jun 16 – 4 Front Wrestling – Emersons Green Village Hall, Emersons Way, Emersons Green, BS16 7AP Bristol, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/Official4FW

Sat, Jun 16 – British Empire Wrestling – Mitcham RD, SW17 London, UK – 12 pm - facebook.com/britishempirewrestling

Sat, Jun 16 – DN Wrestling – Grove Mill Snooker Club, Raglan RD, DN22 6LN East Retford, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/DN-Wrestling-148390505765178

Sat, Jun 16 – KAPOW – Durrington Community Centre, 2 Romany RD, Durrington, Worthing, West Sussex, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/kapowwrestlinguk

Sat, Jun 16 – Wrestle Midlands – Rowley Learning Campus, B65 9AN Rowley Regis, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WrestleMidlands2008

Sat, Jun 16 – Classic Pro Wrestling – King William Volunteer Fire Department, Aylett, VA – 6 pm - facebook.com/classicprowrestlin

Sun, Jun 17 – Midgetmania/Vendetta Pro – Whisky Barrel, 151 W Alder ST, Stockton, CA – 5:55 pm - facebook.com/vendettaprowrestling

Sun, Jun 17 – Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum, 1982 Tigertail Blvd, Bldg #9, Dania Beach, FL – 3 pm - facebook.com/GWAFLORIDA

Sun, Jun 17 – Glory Pro – Swansea Improvement Association, 216 Service ST, Swansea, IL – 2 pm - facebook.com/GloryPro2017

Sun, Jun 17 – Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/bluecollarwrestling

Sun, Jun 17 – Insane Championship Wrestling – The Garage, 490 Sauchiehall ST, G2 3LW Glasgow, Scotland – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/InsaneWrestling

Sun, Jun 17 – Aro Lucha – The Fairgrounds Nashville, 500 Wedgewood Ave, Nashville, TN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/AroLucha

Sun, Jun 17 – 4 Front Wrestling – Somerset Hall, The Precinct, BS20 6AH Portishead, North Somerset, UK – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/Official4FW

Sun, Jun 17 – Charity Wrestling Promotion – Switch Southampton, 127 Above Bar ST, Southampton, UK – 4 pm - facebook.com/CWP-668854023312694

Sun, Jun 17 – Pro Wrestling Clash – Maxwell PArk Community Centre, Maxwell RD, WD6 1JJ Borehamwood, UK – 3:30 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingClash