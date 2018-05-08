What Happened @ Monday Night Raw

From: Uniondale, New York

Venue: Nassau Coliseum

Air Date: May 7th, 2018

Tonight’s Raw had a major transition to make. The disappointing Backlash was in the books and it felt like WWE was trying hard to move on from it into Money in the Bank. This show hyped Money in the Bank from the opening credits and seemed not to stop the entire night.

We started tonight off with Raw General Manager, Kurt Angle, coming to the ring while the announce team of Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Jonathan Coachman rushed through their introductions to get to Angle. Cole did mention it being Money in the Bank season.

Angle started by saying the WWE is year-round and they do it all for the fans. Angle then announced two MITB ladder matches, one for the men and one for the women. He then hyped the MITB qualifying matches that would take place tonight.

Braun Strowman made his entrance and came to the ring. Strowman told a story from his childhood about a tree house. He said no one asked for his help to build it and that you had to know the handshake to get in. Strowman didn’t know any of that so he waited for the tree house to get full of people then he knocked the tree over.

Angle talked about Strowman’s icredible streak lately and deserves a shot at MITB which brought out Kevin Owens. Owens says Strowman pinned the wrong man and doesn’t deserve a Money in the Bank qualifying opportunity. Angle disagreed and set Strowman’s opponent in the qualifier to be Owens. The match takes place after the break.

Match 1: Kevin Owens vs. Braun Strowman in a Money in the Bank qualifying match.

Owens and Strowman come out slugging each other. Strowman goes for a corner splash but Owens gets a boot up and catches Strowman in the face. Owens goes to the top rope but Strowman recovers and knocks him to the floor. They fight outside the ring and Owens is able to DDT’ed Strowman off the barricade. Owens is fine with a count-out victory but Strowman beats the count.

Strowman goes for another corner splash and Owens moves and Strowman crashes into the ring post and falls to the floor. He beats the referee’s count and makes it back to the ring as the show goes to break.

We return from break to see Owens try and take out Strowman’s legs. Owens does a Senton splash to Strowman’s back for a two count. Owens tries a cannon ball roll but Strowma catches him and tries another corner splash. Again, Owens moves. Owens follows with a super kick and a top-rope frog splash but Strowman powers out.

Owens tries a pop-up power bomb but he can’t get Strowman up. Strowman retaliates with a big clothesline that sends Owns rolling to the floor. Strowman goes out with him and proceeds to run over Owens. Strowman went for a power slam here but Owens gets loose and runs to the outside. Strowman follows him and runs over him again before finally hitting the power slam for the win.

Winner and first Money in the Bank qualifier, Braun Strowman.

The announce team hyped the other Money in the Bamk qualifying matches later in the show as the show took a commercial break.

Roman Reigns is being interviewed from the locker room and is asked about his mindset after his Backlash match last night. Reigns says he still believes he is the Universal Champion and would not want to be Zayn or Balor tonight.

Selfie-style videos from Bayley, Tyler Breeze, and Fandango aired about the MITB matches coming up.

Goldust was talking to Angle about a possible MITB opportunity when Jinder Mahal came in complaining that he’s not in the triple threat main event and Reigns was. Mahal appeared disgusted that Reigns keeps getting opportunities when he has had none. Angle reminded Mahal that he has yet to win since coming back to Raw but if he did well against Chad Gable, he would think about it.

No Way Jose and the conga line and Titus World Wide make their entrance for the next match Cole announces they take on Baron Corbin and the Revival after the break.

We come back to see Corbin’s entrance, Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson are already in the ring.

Match 2: No Way Jose, Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews (with Dana Brooke) vs. Baron Corbin, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder.

Oneil starts against Wilder and takes control early. Dawson tags in to face Crews. Corbin quickly tags in and they work over Crews. Crews fights out of the corner and tags Jose. Jose goes after Dawson thinking he is legal but, it turns out, Corbin is the legal man, after taking a blind tag, and he nailed the End of Days on Jose for the win.

Winner: Baron Corbin, Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson.

The first Women’s MITB qualifier is next. The show goes to break

We come back to see Sasha Banks, Ruby Riott and Ember Moon all make their entrances for the triple threat match

Match 3: Sasha Banks vs. Ember Moon vs. Ruby Riott (with Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan) in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank Qualifying match.

Riott got a couple of pin attempts early causing Michael Cole to go crazy for her ability. The match picked up late after Banks took out Logan and Morgan with a dive. Riott followed up with a dropkick on Banks from the apron.

Moon then took out Riott with a suicide dive of her own. Logan and Morgan attacked Moon. Banks had Riott pinned in the ring until the squad jumped in to break it up, taking full advantage of the no disqualification rule. Bayley ran out to help Banks but the numbers game was too much for her. The distraction allowed Moon to get back in a hit a double eclipse to take out both Moon and Riott. She pinned Riott to win the match.

Winner and Money in the Bank qualifier, Ember Moon

Cole hyped the men’s triple threat main event for later in the show while Graves spoke of a very special interview that Renee Young was able to get with the returning Bobby Lashley for after the break.

We catch up with Ember Moon after the break as she is being interviewed. She is asked if this is a bit of an upset. She responds by saying she has always been an underdog and has risen to the challenge each time. She will continue to rise and win Money in the Bank.

A Bobby Lashley video package aired detailing Lashley’s early days in amateur wrestling and the Army. He was a part of the Army wrestling team until an injury sidelined him. It then spoke of his first run with WWE and his MMA career. The video finished by saying he has returned to make his name in WWE.

Renee Young had a sit down interview with Lashley and asked, “Who is Bobby Lashley?” Lashley said that even though they were army kids and his dad was gone a lot, he was and is very close to his three sisters. Lashley said hi to his sisters to close the interview.

In the locker room, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were arguing. Zayn complained about a conspiracy trying to drive a wedge between them. Owens shot back with, I bet they loved last night when you slapped me across the face. Zayn apologized and asked if Owens had his back in the triple threat tonight. Owens reluctantly answered, “Yeah.”

Sunil Singh and Jinder Mahal make their entrance as the show goes to break.

We come back to see Chad Gable make his entrance.

Match 4: Jinder Mahal (with Sunil Singh) vs. Chad Gable

Gable uses speed to take control early. Gable is able to get Mahal on the mat and perform an amateur wrestling ride. Mahal is able to power free, set Gable on the apron and knock him to the floor to take control.

Gable returns to the ring with a top-rope moonsalt for a near-fall. Mahal tries to set him on his shoulders but Gable slips off and tries for a quick roll up. Mahal is able to recover and drops Gable’s neck over the rope. He follows it up with the Khallas for the win.

Winner: Jinder Mahal

Singh starts trash talking Gable after the match so Gable shoves him. This brings Mahal back in to attack Gable.

More selfie interviews are shown. Alexa Bliss says she is going to overcome Raw Women’s Champion, Nia Jax’s bullying by winning the briefcase. Konnor and Viktor of the Ascension also believe they will win it.

The triple threat main event is hyped again for later in the show as the show goes to break

We return to see Zack Ryder in Angle’s office. Ryder is pleading his case for a MITB match when Mahal comes in and demands to be added to the main event. Angle, doing his best Zack Ryder impression, told him,”No, Bro!!” Mahal leaves disgusted.

Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler make their entrance for the next match. Their opponents are already in the ring.

Match 5: Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler vs. Heath Slater and Rhyno

Rhyno takes early control with an arm bar and tags Slater. Slater is quickly overmatched by McIntyre. McIntyre held Slater upside down over the ropes allowing Ziggler to superkick him. Ziggler and McIntyre put away Slater with their Claymore Kick, Zig Zag double team.

Winner: Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

Elias is shown walking backstage with his guitar. He will be in action, next!!

After the break, Elias was in the ring strumming his guitar.

Elias talked about how he was interrupted last night with conga lines and Bobby Roode. Elias figures that Roode has forgotten what it felt like to have his throat draped across the metal of the turnbuckle. He says he will hurt Roode if he interupts him again. The crowd broke ou with a Rusev day chant and Elias said Rusev Day has nothing on him. He starts to play but is interupted by Roode.

Match 6: Bobby Roode vs. Elias

Roode and Elias attack each other from the opening bell. Roode hits a step-up enziguri to drive Elias from the ring as the show goes to break.

After the break, Elias has reversed Roode into the corner to take control. Elias misses a shot allowing Roode to fight back and hits a spine buster for a near-fall. Roode nails Elias with a corner clothesline but Elias counters it into a back breaker. Elias tries to run Roods’s throat into the corner but Roode blocks it and the two start slugging away. Elias is able to regain the upper hand and starts talking trash to Roode. Roode catches him with a Glorious DDT out of nowhere for the win.

Winner: Bobby Roode

Roode is interviwed in the ring about MITB. He says he would like to get a qualifying match and hopes his match against Elias tonight will help him.

Seth Rollins is shown walking backstage. Graves said he will be out next!

After the commercial, Seth Rollins comes to the ring. He said Miz took him to the limit last night but also showed him the kind of champion he does not want to be. Rollins wants to be a fighting champion and, even though its MITB time, his focus is the Intercontinental title. Rollins issues an open challenge to anyone in the back to come out and face him for the title. Mojo Rawley answers the challenge.

Match 7: Seth Rollins vs. Mojo Rawley for the Intercontinental Championship

Rollins sends Rawley to the outside early. He tries to jump on him but Rawley moved and caught Rollins with a clothesline to the back of the neck to take control. He crushes Rollins with a football tackle as the show goes to break.

Back from the timeout, Mojo is still in control. Rollins tries to fight back but Mojo drives him to the corner. Rollins fights out of the corner with an enziguri and clothesline that sends Rawley to the floor. Rollins dives on Rawley twice outside the ring. Rollins gets Rawley back in and hits a superkick but Rawley is out at two.

Rollins kicks Rawley in the gut and goes for the stomp but he gets caught and Mojo slams him to the mat for a near-fall. Rawley tries to hit a corner splash but Rollins counters with a super kick and a stomp for the win.

Winner: Seth Rollins

Finn Balor cut a selfie promo about the triple threat. He is smiling because he likes challenges. He will win tonight and go on to MITB. The show goes to a commercial break.

We return to see Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas in the ring waiting on their match. Michael Cole says that Axel and Dallas no longer want to be called the Miztourage. A pre-taped promo airs where they say they are no longer supporting players but leading men in their breakout roles.

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt make their entrance

Match 8: Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt vs. Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas in a non-title match

Axel starts against Wyatt. Bray quickly tags in Hardy. Hardy takes some brief punishment from Axel and Dallas before fighting back and making the tag on Wyatt. Wyatt set up for a move on Axel before Dallas made the save. Wyatt dispatched him to the outside and he and Hardy performed a double-team Sister Abigail for the win.

Winner: Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt.

More selfie promos about MITB are shown. Natalya tells her cat the trophy is coming home and Baron Corbin says this year will be a repeat of last year’s result.

The main event is next

We return to see the ring entrances for the main event. Cole says that next week’s show will be in London, England. We also learn that, next week Booker T will be sitting in for Jonathan Coachman.

Match 9: Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Zayn starts trash talking right away prompting Reigns to knock him from the ring. Reigns delivers a shot to Balor as the show goes to break.

We return to see Balor throw a dropkick to Reigns but Roman continues to dominate throwing around his smaller opponents. Zayn and Balor form a pact and go after Reigns together. All three men take the action to the floor and start fighting among the production equipment. Balor and Zayn are able to take him out with a Helluva Kick and a Coups des Gras.

Back in the ring, Zayn hits a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near-fall. Balor and Zayn start slugging it out until Balor hits an overhead kick then a sling blade on the floor. He tries to hit a basement dropkick but Zayn stops it with a well-placed right hand.

Reigns makes a leap over the barricade to get back in the match and take out Zayn. Balor runs Reigns into the steps to take him out. Zayne hits Balor with an exploder suplex and sets him up for the Helluva Kick but runs right into a Superman punch from Reigns.

Finn caught Reigns with a sling blade and the running dropkick. Balor went to finish him but Reigns moved from the Coup des Gras and nailed Balor with a Superman punch. He had Balor set for the spear but Jinder Mahal grabbed Reigns’ ankle preventing the move. Zayne took out Reigns with Helluva kick but Balor took out Zayne with a dropkick. Balor had Reigns set up and hit the Coup des Grace for the win.

Winner and second Money in the Bank Qualifier, Finn Balor.

The announce team hyped the victory to close the show for this week.