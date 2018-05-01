CZW “Prelude to Violence” May 12; CZW TOD NEWS!

CZWrestling.com – Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) returns to Colossal Sports Academy at The Coliseum, 333 Preston Ave in Voorhees, NJ at 8 p.m on Saturday, May 12 with an 8 p.m. bell time.

- Rich Swann returns to face Dezmond Xavier!

- Doors, Ladders, and Chairs, where the winner picks their stipulation for “Tournament of Death” on 6/9 – Mance Warner vs. Conor Claxton vs. Dan O’Hare vs. Stockade

- The Rascalz (Trey Miguel, Myron Reed) vs. The Private Party (Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen)

- Brandon Kirk vs. Jason Cade

- Ace Romero vs. Johnny Silver

A special match to determine the NEW Wired TV champion will be announced THIS WEEK!

Tickets available at CZWtickets.ticketfly.com! Show support on Facebook at facebook.com/events/1821490191207254.

CZW joins with IPW:UK for “Extreme Measures” at Clapham Grand, 21-25 St. John’s Hill in London, UK featuring CZW World Heavyweight champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman, CZW Tag champions The Rep, CZW TOD winner Jimmy Havoc, CZW Best of the Best winner David Starr, Joe Gacy, Matt Tremont, and more (Meet and Greet 12:45 p.m., Event 1:30 p.m.). Get more information at ipwuk.bigcartel.com. Show support on Facebook at facebook.com/events/333621127144562.

“Tournament of Death” returns Saturday, June 9 to A NEW OUTDOOR LOCATION at Tansboro Dek Hockey, 373 Tansboro RD, Berlin, NJ at 2 p.m.! Show support on Facebook at facebook.com/events/156720215042183.

