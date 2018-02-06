Upcoming Indy Wrestling Events

** Below are events, alphabetized by state/province/country. This listing is sent weekly.

** Watch! Create! Share! Add your LIVE stream or flyer to Wrestling on Facebook LIVE at facebook.com/groups/WatchLiveWrestling!

** Send events you would like added to Phil Stamper at stamper@wrestlereality.com, Twitter @PSPhenom, or facebook.com/deskofphilstamper.

Tue, Feb 6 – REAL Pro Wrestling – Riverside Community Center, 3061 E Riverside DR, Fort Myers, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/realprofl

Wed, Feb 7 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Feb 7 – Micro Wrestling Federation – Wild Greg’s Saloon, 22 S Palafox ST, Pensacola, FL – 8 pm - facebook.com/midgetwrestling

Wed, Feb 7 – New Focus Wrestling – Salvation Army, 1040 Fulton Ave, Evansville, IN – 7:30 pm

Wed, Feb 7 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Feb 7 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Thu, Feb 8 – Major League Wrestling – Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett RD, Orlando, FL – 6:50 pm - facebook.com/majorleaguewrestling

Thu, Feb 8 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Feb 8 – Micro Wrestling Federation – The Dollar Box Showroom, 600 Main ST, Hattiesburg, MS – 9 pm - facebook.com/midgetwrestling

Thu, Feb 8 – Xtreme Wrestling Alliance – XWA Event Center, 3 Bridal Ave, West Warwick, RI – 7 pm - facebook.com/XWARI

Fri, Feb 9 – Pure Wrestling Association – Pro Wrestling Academy, 911 13th Ave, Campbell River, BC – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/pwacanadawrestling

Fri, Feb 9 – MidgetMania – Calico Saloon and Grill, 42525 10th ST W, Lancaster, CA – 5 pm - facebook.com/midgetmaniatour

Fri, Feb 9 – FEST Wrestling – St. Augustine Amphitheatre, 1340 A1A S, St. Augustine, FL – 8 pm - facebook.com/festwrestling

Fri, Feb 9 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Feb 9 – National Championship Wrestling – Landmark Arena, 4246 Level Grove RD, Cornelia, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/NationalChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Feb 9 – Freelance Wrestling – Logan Square Auditorium, 2539 N Kedzie Blvd, Chicago, IL – 8 pm - facebook.com/FreelanceWrestling

Fri, Feb 9 – Evolution Wrestling – The State Theatre, 317 E Market ST, Logansport, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/WeAreEvolutionWrestling

Fri, Feb 9 – Rose City Championship Wrestling – 1234 S 9th ST, Richmond, IN - facebook.com/RCCW.PRO.WRESTLING

Fri, Feb 9 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena

Fri, Feb 9 – New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling

Fri, Feb 9 – Project Wrestling – Berkshire Mall, Lanesborough, MA – 7 pm - facebook.com/projectwrestlingofficial

Fri, Feb 9 – Horror Slam – Rocky’s Pub, 12850 Sibley RD, Riverview, MI – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/HorrorSlam

Fri, Feb 9 – Showtime Championship Wrestling – 287 Maria Ave, St. Paul, MN – 6 pm - facebook.com/ShowtimeChampionship

Fri, Feb 9 – Micro Wrestling Federation – On The Rocks, 717 E Sunflower RD, Cleveland, MS – 9 pm - facebook.com/midgetwrestling

Fri, Feb 9 – National Wrasslin’ League – State of Missouri National Guard-Army, 301 N Woodbine RD, Saint Joseph, MO – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWLKC

Fri, Feb 9 – Midgets with Attitude – Whiskey Barrell NH, 546 Main ST, Laconia, NH – 8 pm

Fri, Feb 9 – Hardcore Hustle Organization – Old Time Wrestling Arena, 1041 Glassboro RD, Building C, Suite 1, Monroe Business Center, Williamstown, NJ – 8 pm - facebook.com/HardcoreHustleOrg

Fri, Feb 9 – Warriors of Wrestling – 3555 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY – 8 pm – WarriorsOfWrestling.com

Fri, Feb 9 – Ring of Honor – Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, 4551 Old Airport RD, Concord, NC – 7 pm - rohwrestling.com

Fri, Feb 9 – Cleveland Knights Championship Wrestling – Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, 1900 Carlton RD, Parma, OH – 8 pm - facebook.com/Cleveland-Knights-Championship-Wrestling-1678274665730659

Fri, Feb 9 – Mid-South Wrestling Alliance – Sugar Creek Casino, 5304 N Broadway, Hinton, OK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Mid-South-Wrestling-Alliance-by-RITC-Productions-264287253724201

Fri, Feb 9 – Atomic Championship Wrestling – Reverb Nightclub, 1402 N 9th ST, Reading, PA – 8 pm – AtomicProWrestling.com

Fri, Feb 9 – American Sports Wrestling – 130 MdDonald School RD, McDonald, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/americansportswrestling

Fri, Feb 9 – KFW – River Plantation RV Resort, 1004 Parkway, Sevierville, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/KFWWrestlingEvents

Fri, Feb 9 – Real South Wrestling Federation Student Showcase – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Feb 9 – Southern Wrestling Federation – The Gypsy Joe Arena, 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Feb 9 – Texas Wrestling Association – Texas Wolverine All-Star, 1334 S Flores, San Antonio, TX – 7:45 pm - facebook.com/OfficialTexasWrestlingAssociation

Fri, Feb 9 – HOPE – Forest Town Arena, Clipstone RD W, NG19 0EE Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/HOPEWrestling

Fri, Feb 9 – Megaslam – Ashbourne Visitor Information Centre, Town Hall Yard, DE6 1ES Ashbourne, Derby, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/megaslamwrestling

Fri, Feb 9 – Northern Championship Wrestling – Newsham Side Club, Blyth, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/Northern-Championship-Wrestling-UK-1066925583366964

Fri, Feb 9 – Tetsujin: Hybrid Wrestling – Hanger 34, Greenland ST, L1 0BS Liverpool, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/TETSUJINHybrid

Fri, Feb 9 – River City Championship Wrestling – Roy L. Vingers American Legion Post 52, 711 6th ST S, La Crosse, WI – 7 pm - facebook.com/RiverCityCW

Sat, Feb 10 – Australian Wrestling Alliance – 220 Brunswick ST, Brisbne, Queensland, Australia – 7 pm - facebook.com/awa.live.events

Sat, Feb 10 – ICW – Tuggeranong Community Centre, Canberra, Australia – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/ICWcanberra

Sat, Feb 10 – Best of the West – American Legion Hall 83, 939 W Main ST, Merced, CA – 6 pm - facebook.com/BOTWest

Sat, Feb 10 – SoCal Pro Wrestling – SoCal Pro Facility, San Marcos, CA – 7 pm – SoCalProWrestling.com

Sat, Feb 10 – 302 Pro Wrestling – Harrington Fire Company, Inc., 20 Clark ST, Harrington, DE – 6 pm - facebook.com/302ProWrestling

Sat, Feb 10 – Coastal Championship Wrestling – City of Coral Springs Charter School, 3205 N University DR, Coral Springs, FL – 7 pm

Sat, Feb 10 – FEST Wrestling – Eight-Seconds Gainesville, 201 W University Ave, Gainesville, FL – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/festwrestling

Sat, Feb 10 – Florida Wrestling Revolution – 363 N Parramore Ave, ?, FL – 6 pm - facebook.com/Floridawrestlingrevolution

Sat, Feb 10 – Go Wrestle – Sunshine Park Mall, 2400 Ridgewood Ave, Suite 19B, South Daytona, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/gowrestle

Sat, Feb 10 – Independent Championship Wrestling – Union Beer Store, 1547 Calle Ocho, Miami, FL – 4 pm - facebook.com/indycw

Sat, Feb 10 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Patriot MMA, 81 Lowy DR, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Sat, Feb 10 – Ring of Honor – Center Stage, The Loft, 1374 W Peachtree ST NW, Atlanta, GA – 7:30 pm

Sat, Feb 10 – UIW – 1625 Bankhead Hwy, Carrollton, GA – 8 pm

Sat, Feb 10 – Viral Pro Wrestling – 1742 Wrens Hwy, Thomson, GA – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/ViralProWrestling

Sat, Feb 10 – Championship of Wrestling – Krughutter Strabe, 66128 Saarbrucken, Germany – 6 pm - facebook.com/Championship.of.Wrestling

Sat, Feb 10 – Wrestlingkult – Rockpalast Bochum, Hauptstrabe 200, 44892 Bochum, Germany – 5 pm - facebook.com/WrestlingKULT

Sat, Feb 10 – Holy Havoc Championship Wrestling – 100 E Scroggin Ave, Mt. Pulaski, IL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/HHCWWrestling

Sat, Feb 10 – Project Forest City Wrestling – Teamsters Local 325, 5522 11th ST, Rockford, IL – 6 pm - facebook.com/ProjectForestCityWrestling

Sat, Feb 10 – World Powerhouse Wrestling – American Legion Post 137, 109 N Penn ST, O’Fallen, IL – 6 pm - facebook.com/worldpowerhousewrestling

Sat, Feb 10 – Black Label Pro – On The Square Sports Academy, 105 N Court ST, Crown Point, IN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/BlackLabelProWrestling

Sat, Feb 10 – Indianapolis Championship Wrestling – 4401 S Keystone Ave, Indianapolis, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/icwindy

Sat, Feb 10 – New Focus Wrestling – Salvation Army, 1040 Fulton Ave, Evansville, IN – 7:30 pm

Sat, Feb 10 – New Wave Pro Wrestling – Owen Valley Sports Complex, 575 5th Ave, Spencer, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/NewWavePro

Sat, Feb 10 – On The Square Sports Academy – 105 N Court ST, Crown Point, IN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/BlackLabelProWrestling

Sat, Feb 10 – Revolution Wrestling Alliance – Fort Frenzy, 3232 1st Ave S, Fort Dodge, IA – 5 pm - facebook.com/RevolutionWrestlingAlliance

Sat, Feb 10 – Kansas City Xtreme Wrestling – State Street Project, 1017 N 9th ST, Kansas City, KS – 5 pm - facebook.com/KCXWrestling

Sat, Feb 10 – National Wrasslin’ League – Abdallah Shriners, 5300 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWLKC

Sat, Feb 10 – United Pro Wrestling – Caverna High School, 2276 S Dixie ST, Horse Cave, KY – 7 pm - facebook.com/UnitedProWrestlingKY

Sat, Feb 10 – World Wrestling Alliance – Central City National Guard Armory, 509 W Everly Bros Blvd, Central City, KY – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/WWAISNOW

Sat, Feb 10 – House of Bricks – VFW Post 2892 Fairhaven, 109 Middle ST, Fairhaven, MA – 7 pm - facebook.com/HoBwrestling

Sat, Feb 10 – Pioneer Valley Pro Wrestling – Eastfield Mall, 1655 Boston RD, Springield, MA – 6 pm - facebook.com/PioneerValleyPro

Sat, Feb 10 – Imperial Wrestling Entertainment – 1800 S Loxley RD, Houghton Lake, MI – 5:30 pm

Sat, Feb 10 – Metro Pro Wrestling – Hero’s Hall, 23156 King RD, Brownstown Charter Township, MI – 7 pm

Sat, Feb 10 – UWE – Wexford Civic Center, 1320 N Mitchell ST, Cadillac, MI – 6 pm - facebook.com/UWEPROWRESTLING

Sat, Feb 10 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623

Sat, Feb 10 – Micro Wrestling Federation – L.T. Ellis Center, 610 Munson ST, Laurel, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/midgetwrestling

Sat, Feb 10 – Capitol Wrestling – 301 Garden ST, Hoboken, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/capitolwrestling

Sat, Feb 10 – Combat Zone Wrestling – The Coliseum, 333 Preston Ave, Voorhees, NJ – 8 pm – CZWrestling.com

Sat, Feb 10 – Monster Factory – 541 Mantua Ave, Paulsboro, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/TheMFPW

Sat, Feb 10 – Warriors of Wrestling – 3555 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY – 4 pm and 8 pm – WarriorsOfWrestling.com

Sat, Feb 10 – Underground Independent Wrestling – 704 Old US 221, Rutherfordton, NC – 8 pm - facebook.com/UIWUndergroundIndependentWrestling

Sat, Feb 10 – Funkdafied Entertainment – Elmwood Rec Gym, Pepe Wisnewski Way, Independence, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/FWFWrestlingIN

Sat, Feb 10 – Ultimate Wrestling League – The Crystal Rock Hall, 907 Crystal Rock Ave, Sandusky, OH – 6:05 pm - facebook.com/UWLwrestling

Sat, Feb 10 – Northland Wrestling – Odyssee, North Bay, ON - facebook.com/Northland705

Sat, Feb 10 – Pro Wrestling Eclipse – Oshawa Legion, Oshawa, ON

Sat, Feb 10 – Palmetto Championship Wrestling – X Gym Sports Mall, 568 George Bishop Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/PalmettoChampionshipWrestling

Sat, Feb 10 – Northern Championship Wrestling – Centre Culturel Et Communautaire, 120 Blvd Du Seminaire, Sainte-Therese, QC – 7:30 pm - ncw.qc.ca

Sat, Feb 10 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Feb 10 – Evolution Championship Wrestling – Happy Valley Elementary, 1840 Milligan Hwy, Johnson City, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/EvolutionChampionshipwrestling

Sat, Feb 10 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Feb 10 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Feb 10 – Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/

Sat, Feb 10 – Heavy Metal Wrestling – Whiskey Girl’s, 11855 Perrin Beitel RD, San Antonio, TX – 8:30 pm - facebook.com/HeavyMetalWrestlingSA

Sat, Feb 10 – 4th Generation Wrestling – Castleford Civic Centre, Ferrybridge RD, WF10 4JH Castleford, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/4thGenerationWrestling

Sat, Feb 10 – Cornish Pro Wrestling – Bodmin Jail, Berrycoombe RD, Bodmin, Cornwall, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/Cornishprowrestling

Sat, Feb 10 – House of Pain – Beeston Youth and Community Centre, West End Beeston, NG9 1GL Nottingham, UK – 4 and 7 pm - facebook.com/HOPWrestling

Sat, Feb 10 – Ironfist Wrestling – Richmond Place Club, Hereford, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/pages/Ironfist-Wrestling/241388815891287

Sat, Feb 10 – Megaslam – Arden Road Social Club, HX1 3 Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/megaslamwrestling

Sat, Feb 10 – PCW: UK – Evoque Nightclub, 151 Church ST, PR1 3BU Preston, Lancashire, UK – 12 pm

Sat, Feb 10 – Preston City Wrestling – Atik Halifax, Commercial ST, HX1 2AB Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK – 12 pm - facebook.com/PCWlivefacebook.com/PCWlive

Sat, Feb 10 – Pro Wrestling Eve – Resistance Gallery, 265 Poyser ST, Bethnal Green, E2 9RF London, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/evewrestling

Sat, Feb 10 – Respect Pro Wrestling – Garnock Community Social Club, 63 Main ST, KA25 6JY Kilbirnie, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/respectprowrestling

Sat, Feb 10 – World Dominion Wrestling Alliance – Rankin Physical Therapy and Fitness Center, 23 Fitness LN, Berkeley Springs, WV – 1:30 pm - facebook.com/worlddominationwrestlingalliance

Sat, Feb 10 – Main Event Pro Wrestling – Bic’s Place, 129 Spring ST, Belgium, WI – 7 pm

Sat, Feb 10 – Showtime Championship Wrestling – Chippewa Valley Fraternal Order of Eagles #2213, 2588 Hallie RD, Chippewa Falls, WI – 6 pm - facebook.com/ShowtimeChampionship

Sun, Feb 11 – Living Faith Wrestling – Hope Church, Bryant, AR – 6 pm - facebook.com/Livingfaithwrestling

Sun, Feb 11 – Championship Wrestling From Hollywood – Oceanview Pavilion, 575 S Surfside DR, Port Hueneme, CA – 3 pm – HollywoodWrestling.com

Sun, Feb 11 – Primos Pro – Watering Bowl, 5411 Leetsdale DR, Denver, CO – 7:15 pm - facebook.com/PrimosWrestling

Sun, Feb 11 – Punk Pro – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Hwy 19, Port Richey, FL – 5:30 pm

Sun, Feb 11 – Tampa Bay Pro Wrestling – The Round Up Tampa, 10051 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL – 6 pm - facebook.com/tampabayprowrestling

Sun, Feb 11 – Indie All Star (Benefit for Frank The Tank) – Stratford Banquet Hall, 21007 McGuire RD, Harvard, IL – 1 pm

Sun, Feb 11 – Wrestling Over Everything – Centerville Elementary School, 349 Camp Jackson RD, Centerville Station, IL – 5 pm - facebook.com/WRESTLINGOVEREVERTHING

Sun, Feb 11 – United Pro Wrestling – Kentucky National Guard Recruiting, 920 Morgantown RD, Bowling Green, KY – 4 pm - facebook.com/UnitedProWrestlingKY

Sun, Feb 11 – International Big Time Wrestling – The Token Lounge, 28949 Joy RD, Westland, MI – 2 pm

Sun, Feb 11 – Micro Wrestling Federation – Johnson’s Station, 112 Elizabeth ST, Picayune, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/midgetwrestling

Sun, Feb 11 – Ironbound Wrestling Alliance/American Championship Entertainment – 150 Chestnut ST, Nutley, NJ – 5 pm - facebook.com/acewrestling

Sun, Feb 11 – PowerBomb Wrestling – 2990 Tremainsville RD, Toledo, IH – 5 pm - facebook.com/PBWexcitement

Sun, Feb 11 – Championship Wrestling From Ontario – The Rockpile, 5555 Dundas ST W, Toronto, ON – 6:30 pm

Sun, Feb 11 – Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/bluecollarwrestling

Sun, Feb 11 – Battlewar – Foufounes Electriques, 87 Ste Catherine E, Montreal, QC – 8 pm - facebook.com/battlewarinfo

Sun, Feb 11 – TCW – The Chop Shop Part 2, 225 Conant ST, Pawtucket, RI – 7 pm

Sun, Feb 11 – Wrestling Has A Tomorrow – Fete Music HAll, 103 Dike ST, Providence, RI – 5 pm - facebook.com/WHATomorrow

Sun, Feb 11 – Insane Championship Wrestling – O2 ABC Glasgow, 300 Sauchiehall ST, G2 3JA Glasgow, Scotland – 7 pm - facebook.com/InsaneWrestling

Sun, Feb 11 – Megaslam – Belper Leisure Centre, John O’Gaunts Way, DE56 1RZ Belper, UK – 2:30 pm - facebook.com/megaslamwrestling

Sun, Feb 11 – Progress – O2 Ritz Manchester, Whitworth ST W, M1 5NQ Manchester, UK – 1:30 pm - facebook.com/ProgressWrestling

Sun, Feb 11 – United Pro Wrestling – Fife Lodge Hotel, Sandyhill RD, AB45 1BE Banff, Aberdeenshire, UK – 5 pm - facebook.com/UPWONLINE

Sun, Feb 11 – Wrestle Island – Birkenhead Youth Club, 8 Watson ST, CH41 3PY Birkenhead, UK – 3 pm - facebook.com/WrestleIsland/

Sun, Feb 11 – Midwest All-Star Wrestling – Uncle Mike’s M Pour E Yum, 736 Rodeo DR, Hudson, WI – 3 pm - facebook.com/MidwestAllStarWrestling

Mon, Feb 12 – Insane Championship Wrestling – O2 ABC Glasgow, 300 Sauchiehall ST, G2 3JA Glasgow, Scotland – 7 pm - facebook.com/InsaneWrestling

Mon, Feb 12 – Megaslam – Bridlington Spa, South Marine DR, YO15 3JH Bridlington, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/megaslamwrestling

Tue, Feb 13 – Pro Wrestling 2.0 – Pro Wrestling 2.0 Training Center, 1468 N Goldenrod RD #225, Orlando, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/prowrestling2.0

Tue, Feb 13 – Welsh Wrestling – Pavilion Theatre Rhyl, East Parade, LL18 3AQ Rhyl, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Wed, Feb 14 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Feb 14 – New Focus Wrestling – Salvation Army, 1040 Fulton Ave, Evansville, IN – 7:30 pm

Wed, Feb 14 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Feb 14 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Wed, Feb 14 – Welsh Wrestling – Town Hall, Holyhead, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Thu, Feb 15 – Micro Wrestling Federation – Vault, 2801 Fair Park Blvd, Jonesboro, AR – 8 pm - facebook.com/midgetwrestling

Thu, Feb 15 – MidgetMania – Cellar Door, 101 W Main ST, Visalia, CA – 8 pm - facebook.com/midgetmaniatour

Thu, Feb 15 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Feb 15 – Southern Pro Wrestling – SPW Proving Grounds, 10b Victoria Ave, The Barracks, Invercargill, New Zealand – 7 pm – Southern Pro Wrestling - facebook.com/SPWNZ

Thu, Feb 15 – Xtreme Wrestling Alliance – XWA Event Center, 3 Bridal Ave, West Warwick, RI – 7 pm - facebook.com/XWARI

Thu, Feb 15 – International Pro Wrestling UK – Unit Nine, 9 Bridgeturn Ave, Milton Keynes, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/IPWuk

Thu, Feb 15 – TNT Extreme Wrestling – Fusion Liverpool, 17-21 Fleet ST, L1 4AR Liverpool, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/tntextremewres

Thu, Feb 15 – Welsh Wrestling – Stiwt, Broad ST, LL14 1RB Rhosllanerchrugog, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Fri, Feb 16 – Micro Wrestling Federation – Whiskey Bent Saloon, 6613 John Harden DR, Cabot, AR – 9 pm - facebook.com/midgetwrestling

Fri, Feb 16 – Brisbane City Wrestling – The Compound, 51 Tiger Street, 4305 West Ipswich, Australia – 7 pm - facebook.com/BrisbaneCityWrestling

Fri, Feb 16 – Wrestling GO – Marayong Community Centre, Sydney, Australia – 7 pm - facebook.com/WrestlingGO

Fri, Feb 16 – MidgetMania – Tackle Box Chico, 379 E Park Ave, Chico, CA – 9:30 pm - facebook.com/midgetmaniatour

Fri, Feb 16 – Phoenix Pro Wrestling – The Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington ST, Petaluma, CA – 8 pm - facebook.com/ppwpetaluma

Fri, Feb 16 – Atomic Wrestling Entertainment – Space Coast Convention Center, 301 Tucker LN, Cocoa, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/AtomicWrestlingEntertainment

Fri, Feb 16 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Feb 16 – National Championship Wrestling – Landmark Arena, 4246 Level Grove RD, Cornelia, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/NationalChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Feb 16 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena

Fri, Feb 16 – SCW – Wildwood Smokehouse and Saloon, 4919 Walleye DR SE, Iowa City, IA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/scwpro

Fri, Feb 16 – New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling

Fri, Feb 16 – Action Packed Wrestling – St. Gabriel Community Center, 1745 Hwy 30, Saint Gabriel, LA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/actionpackedentertainment

Fri, Feb 16 – Adrenaline Wrestling – 7220 Grayburn DR, Glen Burnie, MD – 7:30 pm – AdrenalineWrestling.com

Fri, Feb 16 – Crash Lucha Libre – Auditorio Fausto Gutierrez, Tijuana, B.C., Mexico – 8:30 pm - facebook.com/thecrash.luchalibre

Fri, Feb 16 – National Federation of Wrestling – American Legion, 621 Main ST, Norway, MI – 6 pm - facebook.com/nfwwrestling

Fri, Feb 16 – Pure Pro Wrestling – Karl Richter Community Center of Holly, MI, 300 East ST, Holly, MI – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/ppwpower

Fri, Feb 16 – Superstars of Wrestling – Columbian Club, 109 Morrisey Ave, Avenel, NJ – 8 pm - facebook.com/SWFLIVE

Fri, Feb 16 – Wrestling Revolver – Rockstar Pro Arena, 1106 E Third ST, Dayton, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/pwrevolver

Fri, Feb 16 – X-treme Wrestling Entertainment – Hocking College Student Center, 3301 Hocking Parkway DR, Nelsonville, OH – 8 pm - facebook.com/XWEWrestlingOhio

Fri, Feb 16 – Superkick’d – Great Hall Toronto, 1087 Queen ST W, Toronto, ON – 8 pm

Fri, Feb 16 – APW – APW Arena, 110 Helen ST, Chester, SC – 8 pm - facebook.com/PalmettoChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Feb 16 – American Sports Wrestling – 130 MdDonald School RD, McDonald, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/americansportswrestling

Fri, Feb 16 – Real South Wrestling Federation Student Showcase – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Feb 16 – Southern Wrestling Federation – The Gypsy Joe Arena, 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Feb 16 – 4 Front Wrestling – Thatcham Catholic Hall, 7 Bath RD, RG18 3AG Thatcham, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/Official4FW

Fri, Feb 16 – Maximum Pro Wrestling – Blackfell RD, NE37 1 Washington, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/maxprowrestling

Fri, Feb 16 – Megaslam – Rotherham Leisure Complex, Effingham ST, S65 1BL Rotherham, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/megaslamwrestling

Fri, Feb 16 – Underground Wrestling Revolution – Archdales 73 Club LTD, Windermere DR, WR4 9HY Worcester, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/UWRbooking

Fri, Feb 16 – NOVA Pro – Annandale Volunteer Fire Dept., 7128 Columbia Pike, Annandale, VA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/NorthernVirginiaProWrestling

Sat, Feb 17 – Rocket City Championship Wrestling – Cosmos Fitness and Tanning, 14981 Highway 231, 431 N, Hazel Green, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Rocketcitychampionshipwrestling

Sat, Feb 17 – Micro Wrestling Federation – Rockin Rooster Bar and Grill, 5855 W State Highway 22, Paris, AR – 9 pm - facebook.com/midgetwrestling

Sat, Feb 17 – National Championship Pro Wrestling – Wauchope RSL Club, Young ST, Wauchope, NSW, Australia – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/NationalChampionshipProWrestling

Sat, Feb 17 – PROWL – 200-204 Mooroondu RD, Thorneside, QLD, Australia – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/officialprowlwrestling

Sat, Feb 17 – Riot City Wrestling – Unit 5, 4 Coglin ST, Hindmarsh, South Australia, Australia – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/riotcitywrestling

Sat, Feb 17 – United Pro Wrestling – The Shed at Downunder Drive, 73 Frizo RD Palmview, Sunshine Coast, Queensland, Australia – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/UPWAustralia

Sat, Feb 17 – Pure Wrestling Association – Pro Wrestling Academy, 911 13th Ave, Campbell River, BC – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/pwacanadawrestling

Sat, Feb 17 – Tasmanian Championship Wrestling – Albert Hall, 47 Tamer ST and Cimitere ST, Launceston, Tasmania, Australia – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/tcwlaunceston

Sat, Feb 17 – Pure Wrestling Association – Duncan Eagles, 2965 Boys RD, Duncan, BC – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/pwacanadawrestling

Sat, Feb 17 – Baja Stars USA – 3020 Coronado Ave, San Diego, CA - facebook.com/profile.php?id=100010759292809

Sat, Feb 17 – Empire Wrestling Federation – VFW Post 8737, 2018 Foothill Blvd, San Bernardino, CA – 7 pm – EmpireWrestlingFederation.com

Sat, Feb 17 – MidgetMania – Forestville Club, 6250 Front ST, Forestville, CA – 9 pm - facebook.com/midgetmaniatour

Sat, Feb 17 – Total Wrestling Federation, Inc. – 3522 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/thetwf

Sat, Feb 17 – Northeast Wrestling – 40 Peck RD, Bethany, CT – 7 pm

Sat, Feb 17 – Pro Wrestling LaFayette – Lafayette Recreation Center, 830 S Main ST, LaFayette, GA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/prowrestlinglafayette

Sat, Feb 17 – Ronin Pro Wrestling – Broward College South Campus, 7200 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL – 6 pm - facebook.com/RONINPROWRESTLING

Sat, Feb 17 – USWA – Journey Church Auditorium, 6225 LAke Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL – 7:30 pm

Sat, Feb 17 – World Xtreme Wrestling – Minneola Recreation Center, 800 N. Highway 27, Minneola, FL – 6:30 pm – WXWwrestling.com

Sat, Feb 17 – 1 Fall Power Factory – Gilmer County Civic Center, Ellijay, GA – 7 pm

Sat, Feb 17 – Georgia Wrestling Extreme – The State Theater, 313 Pine Ave, Albany, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/gawrestlingextreme

Sat, Feb 17 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Patriot MMA, 81 Lowy DR, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Sat, Feb 17 – Southeastern Wrestling Association – Pavo Peacock Center, Pavo, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/pages/Southeastern-Wrestling-Association/330697750444463

Sat, Feb 17 – Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling – Habersham Central High School, Mt. Airy, GA – 8 pm - midatlanticwrestling.com

Sat, Feb 17 – Southeastern Wrestling Association – Pavo Peacock Center, Pavo, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/pages/Southeastern-Wrestling-Association/330697750444463

Sat, Feb 17 – Wildkat Sports and Entertainment – Landmark Arena, 4246 Level Grove RD, Cornelia, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/WildKatSports

Sat, Feb 17 – German Hurricane Wrestling – Am Sportfeld 1, 64569 Nauheim, Germany – 5 pm - facebook.com/GermanHurricaneWrestling

Sat, Feb 17 – AAW – Logan Square Auditorium, 2539 N Kedzie Blvd, Chicago, IL – 7:30 pm - aawrestling.com

Sat, Feb 17 – Pinfall Wrestling Association – 1401 N 8th ST, Springfield, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/PWASpringfield

Sat, Feb 17 – New Focus Wrestling – Salvation Army, 1040 Fulton Ave, Evansville, IN – 7:30 pm

Sat, Feb 17 – Tri-State Wrestling – Vincennes Eagles #384, 1325 Willow ST, Vincennes, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/TSWUnleashed

Sat, Feb 17 – SCW – Walcott Coliseum, 116 E Bryant ST, Walcott, IA – 7 pm - facebook.com/scwpro

Sat, Feb 17 – World Wrestling Alliance – Livermore City Hall, 105 W 3rd ST, Livermore, KY – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/WWAISNOW

Sat, Feb 17 – MCW Pro Wrestling – MCW Arena, 1000 Joppa Farm RD, Joppa, MD – M&G 6 pm, Event 7:30 pm – MCWProWrestling.com

Sat, Feb 17 – Battlefront Pro – Elks – Ludlow Lodge #2448, 69 Chapin ST, Ludlow, MA – 6 pm - facebook.com/battlefrontpro

Sat, Feb 17 – Showcase Pro Wrestling – Taunton VFW, 82 Ingell ST, Taunton, MA – 7:05 pm - facebook.com/spwrestling

Sat, Feb 17 – National Federation of Wrestling – American Legion, 621 Main ST, Norway, MI – 6 pm - facebook.com/nfwwrestling

Sat, Feb 17 – Crushed Pro Wrestling – Glencoe City Center, 1107 11th ST E, Suite 107, Glencoe, MN – 7 pm - facebook.com/CrushedProWrestling

Sat, Feb 17 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623/

Sat, Feb 17 – Evolve – La Boom, 56-15 Northern Blvd, Woodside, NY – 6 pm - facebook.com/WWNEVOLVE

Sat, Feb 17 – Nickel City Wrestling – St. Stan’s Athletic Club, 389 Peckham ST, Buffalo, NY – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/NickelCityWrestling

Sat, Feb 17 – Cross Body Pro Wrestling – Cross Body Pro Wrestling Academy, 69 Agenes ST, Kitchener, ON – 7 pm

Sat, Feb 17 – Phoenix Pro Wrestling – Bulldog Arena, 420 Main ST, Johnstown, PA – 6:30 pm

Sat, Feb 17 – PPW – 601 N Laurel ST, Hazleton, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/PPWWrestling

Sat, Feb 17 – Susquehanna Wrestling Organization – Seven Valleys Fire Company, 35 Main ST, Seven Valleys PA – 7:30 pm

Sat, Feb 17 – FLQ – Bain Mathieu, 2915 Ontario Est, Montreal, QC – 8 pm - facebook.com/FLQWrestling

Sat, Feb 17 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Feb 17 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Feb 17 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Feb 17 – Southern Pride Championship Wreastling – SPCW Sportatorium, 157 Myers LN, Lafollete, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/SPCWLafollette

Sat, Feb 17 – South Plains Championship Wrestling (Concessions Benefit Lamesa Golden Tor Band Boosters) – Lee Roy Colgan Building, Lamesa, TX – 6 pm - facebook.com/South-Plains-Championship-Wrestling-745026482299381

Sat, Feb 17 – WrestleCircus – South Austin Gym, 5700 Manchaca RD, Suite 365, Austin, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/WrestleCircus

Sat, Feb 17 – 4 Front Wrestling – Emersons Green Village Hall, Emerson Way, Emersons Green, BS16 7AP Bristol, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/Official4FW

Sat, Feb 17 – Falling Starr Wrestling – Alive Lynnsport, Greenpark Avenue, King’s Lynn, Norfolk, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/FallingStarrWrestling

Sat, Feb 17 – Futureshock – Macs Gym, Morton Mill, Fallsworth, M35 0BN Manchester, UK – 6:15 pm - facebook.com/FutureShockWres

Sat, Feb 17 – Megaslam – Evron Centre, John Street, YO14 9DW Filey, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/megaslamwrestling

Sat, Feb 17 – Pro Wrestling Chaos – Thornbury Leisure Centre, Thornbury RD, BS35 3 Bristol, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingChaos

Sat, Feb 17 – Torquay Wrestling – The Windmill Centre Torquay, Pendennis RD, TQ2 7QR Torquay, UK – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/torquaywrestling

Sat, Feb 17 – Elite Pro Wrestling – Frankfort High School, Ridgeley, WV – 7 pm - facebook.com/eliteprouniverse

Sat, Feb 17 – RSW – Christ Episcopal Church, 405 9th ST, Fairmont, WV – 7:05 pm - facebook.com/RSWLive

Sat, Feb 17 – West Virginia Wrestling Entertainment – 102 12th ST, Vienna, WV – 6 pm - facebook.com/realwvwe

Sat, Feb 17 – Brew City Wrestling – Waukesha Elks Lodge 400, 2301 Springdale RD, Waukesha, WI – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/BrewCityWrestling1

Sat, Feb 17 – Wisconsin Professional Wrestling – The Sandlot Entertainment Complex, 2107 Velp Ave, Green Bay, WI – 7 pm - facebook.com/wisconsinprowrestling

Sun, Feb 18 – CPW Lucha War – The Appleton Grill and Event Lounge, 30 W Beach ST, Watsonville, CA – 8 pm - acebook.com/CPW-LUCHA-WAR-1999558913653608

Sun, Feb 18 – Evolve – MCW Arena, 1000 Joppa Farm RD, Joppa, MD – 7 pm

Sun, Feb 18 – Pro Wrestling 2.0 – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Hwy 19, Port Richey, FL – 3 pm - facebook.com/prowrestling2.0

Sun, Feb 18 – Glory Pro – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Edwardsville, IL – 3 pm - facebook.com/GloryPro2017

Sun, Feb 18 – MDA Lucha Libre – Arena Coliseo de Monterrey, Mexico – 6:30 pm

Sun, Feb 18 – Heavy On Wrestling – ClydeIron Works, 2920 W Michigan ST, Duluth, MN – 4 pm - facebook.com/heavyonwrestling

Sun, Feb 18 – Premiere Wrestling Xperience – North Carolina Army National Guard, 2100 Robinwood RD, Gastonia, NC – 3 pm - facebook.com/pwxwrestling

Sun, Feb 18 – All-Star Pro – I&N Rockwell Event Center, 7250 Northwest Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK – 3 pm - facebook.com/1AllStarpro

Sun, Feb 18 – Alpha-1 – Knights of Columbus, 222 Queenston RD, Hamilton, ON – 4 pm - alpha-1wrestling.com

Sun, Feb 18 – Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/bluecollarwrestling

Sun, Feb 18 – Live Prov Wrestling – Black Box Theater, 95 Empire ST, Providence, RI – 7 pm - facebook.com/liveprovwrestling

Sun, Feb 18 – Bandit Wrestling/Next Generation Wrestling – D1 Sports Training, 10258 Hardin Valley RD, Knoxville, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/NextGenTN, facebook.com/BanditWrestling

Sun, Feb 18 – Branded Outlaw Wrestling – 13920 N IH 35 (formerly Hooligan’s Bar and Grill), Live Oak, TX – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Branded-Outlaw-Wrestling-1787565808147942

Sun, Feb 18 – 4 Front Wrestling – Somerset Hall, The Precinct, BS20 6AH Portishead, North Somerset, UK – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/Official4FW

Sun, Feb 18 – British Empire Wrestling – Tooting Tram and Social, 46-48 Mitcham Road, SW17 9NA London, UK – 3 pm - facebook.com/britishempirewrestling

Sun, Feb 18 – Defiant Wrestling – Bowlers Exhibition Centre, M17 1SN Stretford, UK – 5:45 pm - facebook.com/DEFIANTwres

Sun, Feb 18 – Megaslam – Coronation Hall – Ulverston, County Squares, LA12 7LZ Ulverston, UK – 2:30 pm - facebook.com/megaslamwrestling

Sun, Feb 18 – Pro Wrestling Clash – 96 Shenley RD, WD6 1TF Borehamwood, UK – 2 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingClash

Sun, Feb 18 – Pro Wrestling Ulster – South13, Boucher RD, BT12 6HR Belfast, UK – 2 pm - facebook.com/prowrestlingulster

Sun, Feb 18 – Slam! – Prince of Wales Theatre, Church ST, WS11 1DE Cannock, UK – 2:30 pm - facebook.com/Slamwrestling

Sun, Feb 18 – Strike Wrestling – Halo Bournemouth, Exeter RD, BH2 5AQ Bournemouth, UK – 5 pm - facebook.com/StrikeWrestling

Sun, Feb 18 – The Wrestling League – Dovercourt Caravan Park, CO12 3Tz Harwich, UK – 12 pm - facebook.com/WrestlingLeague

Mon, Feb 19 – First Class Wrestling – Wallsend Memorial Hall 10 Frank ST, NE28 6RN Wallsend, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/FirstClassWrestling

Wed, Feb 21 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Feb 21 – New Focus Wrestling – Salvation Army, 1040 Fulton Ave, Evansville, IN – 7:30 pm

Wed, Feb 21 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Feb 21 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Wed, Feb 21 – MBE – The Warehouse, 35A Carl Hall RD, Toronto, ON

Wed, Feb 21 – IPW: UK – Unit Nine, Milton Keynes, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/IPWuk

Thu, Feb 22 – Bar Wrestling – 4725 Maine Ave, Baldwin Park, CA – 9 pm

Thu, Feb 22 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Feb 22 – Micro Wrestling Federation – Twisted Rose, 1130 S Main ST, Algonquin, IL – 9 pm - facebook.com/midgetwrestling

Thu, Feb 22 – Xtreme Wrestling Alliance – XWA Event Center, 3 Bridal Ave, West Warwick, RI – 7 pm - facebook.com/XWARI

Thu, Feb 22 – Pro Wrestling Religion – ?, Carrollton, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProWReligion

Thu, Feb 22 – Paradox Pro – Rileys Nottingham, 17A Saint James ST, NG1 6FH Nottingham, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/ParadoxProUKWrestling

Fri, Feb 23 – International Wrestling Australia – Hornsby RSL CLub, 4 High ST, Hornsby, NSW, Australia – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/iwaustralia

Fri, Feb 23 – Premier Wrestling – Campbelltown RSL Club, Carberry LN, Campbelltown, NSW, Australia – 7:30 pm

Fri, Feb 23 – Pure Wrestling Association – K’omoks Band Hall, Courtenay, BC – 7 pm - facebook.com/pwacanadawrestling

Fri, Feb 23 – Vendetta Pro – Radisson Hotel Santa Maria, 3455 Skyway DR, Santa Maria, CA – 7:35 pm - facebook.com/vendettaprowrestling

Fri, Feb 23 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Feb 23 – National Championship Wrestling – Landmark Arena, 4246 Level Grove RD, Cornelia, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/NationalChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Feb 23 – SCW – Second Place, 6370 W Emerald Pkwy, Monee, IL – 7 pm

Fri, Feb 23 – Crash Tested Wrestling – LRP Network, 5217 Hohman Ave, Hammond, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/crashtestedwrestling

Fri, Feb 23 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena

Fri, Feb 23 – New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling

Fri, Feb 23 – Micro Wrestling Federation – The Venue Cincinnati, 9980 Kings Auto Mall DR, Cincinnati, OH – 9 pm - facebook.com/midgetwrestling

Fri, Feb 23 – Pure Wrestling Association- Red Chevron Club, 34 Elizabeth ST, Guelph, ON – 7 pm – PWACanada.com

Fri, Feb 23 – Battlezone – Simpsonville Activity and Senior Center, 310 W Curtis ST, Simpsonville, SC – 8 pm

Fri, Feb 23 – American Sports Wrestling – 130 McDonald School RD, McDonald, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/americansportswrestling

Fri, Feb 23 – Real South Wrestling Federation Student Showcase – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Feb 23 – Southern Wrestling Federation – The Gypsy Joe Arena, 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Feb 23 – Maximum Pro Wrestling – Sydney House, Birtley LN, DH3 1AP Birtley, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/maxprowrestling

Fri, Feb 23 – Megaslam – St. Mary’s Centre, St. Mary’s Centre Church ST, BB7 2DG Clitheroe, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/megaslamwrestling

Fri, Feb 23 – Pro Wrestling Ulster – South13, Boucher RD, BT12 6HR Belfast, UK – 2 pm - facebook.com/prowrestlingulster

Sat, Feb 24 – Pure Wrestling Association – ?, Port Hardy, BC – 7 pm - facebook.com/pwacanadawrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – Pro Wrestling Revolution – Mt. Pleasant High School, 1750 S White RD, San Jose, CA – 7 pm - facebook.com/PWRevolution

Sat, Feb 24 – Beyond Wrestling – The Old Country Banquets and Deli, 4 Alden Ave, Enfield, CT – 2 pm - facebook.com/beyondwrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – Blitzkrieg Pro – The Old Country Banquets and Deli, 4 Alden Ave, Enfield, CT – 7 pm - facebook.com/beyondwrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – Destiny Christian Championship Wrestling – Destiny People Worship Center, 7445 S State RD 121, Macclenny, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/DCCWWrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – Fighting Evolution Wrestling – Coral Springs High School, 7201 W Sample RD, Coral Springs, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/FEWsurvive

Sat, Feb 24 – Genesis Pro Wrestling – 6923 Narcoossee RD, Orlando, FL - facebook.com/ThrowbackChampionshipWrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – Go Wrestle – Sunshine Park Mall, 2400 Ridgewood Ave, Suite 19B, South Daytona, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/gowrestle

Sat, Feb 24 – New Generation Championship Wrestling – Florida Fire Frogs Baseball, 631 Heritage Park Way, Kissimmee, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/NGCWPRO

Sat, Feb 24 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Patriot MMA, 81 Lowy DR, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – Crash Tested Wrestling – Markham Park District, 16053 Richmond Avenue, Markham, IL – 7:40 pm - facebook.com/crashtestedwrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – IWA – Elks Lodge #1631, 201 SE 2nd ST, Fairfield, IL – 6 pm

Sat, Feb 24 – PWCS – Spaulding Club, 405 E 4th ST, Alton, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/pwcswrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – True Privilege Wrestling – Free Fall, 921 S 9th Ave, Maywood, IL – 6 pm

Sat, Feb 24 – Iowa Championship Wrestling – TK’s Event Center, 1805 Mamie Eisenhower Ave, Boone, IA – 7 pm - facebook.com/IowaChampionshipWrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – New Focus Wrestling – Salvation Army, 1040 Fulton Ave, Evansville, IN – 7:30 pm

Sat, Feb 24 – World Wrestling Alliance – Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 300 Court ST, Evansville, IN – 5 pm - facebook.com/WWAISNOW

Sat, Feb 24 – Imperial Wrestling Revolution – The Cotilion, 11120 W Kellogg DR, Wichita, KS – 7 pm - facebook.com/Imperialwrestlingrevolution

Sat, Feb 24 – Baltimore Championship Wrestling – William J. Myers Pavillion, Baltimore, MD – 7 pm - facebook.com/probcw

Sat, Feb 24 – MCW Pro Wrestling – Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, 24801 Three Notch RD, Hollywood, MD – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/MCWProWrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – House of Bricks – Nauset Middle School, 46 Eldridge Park Way, Orleans, MA – 6 pm - facebook.com/HoBwrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – Lucky – Elks Function Hall, 128 School ST, Lancaster, MA – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/LuckyProWrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – Championship International Wrestling – 430 St. Joseph ST, Union City, MI – 6 pm - facebook.com/ChampionshipInternationalWrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – Minnesota Indpenedent Wrestling – Columbia Heights Recreation, 530 Mill ST NE, Murzyn Hall, Columbia Heights, MN – 8 pm - facebook.com/groups/150580712706

Sat, Feb 24 – Pro Wrestling Battleground – Wilebeski’s Blues Saloon, 1638 Rice ST, Saint Paul, MN – 6 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingBattleground

Sat, Feb 24 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623

Sat, Feb 24 – Cape Championship Wrestling – Arena Park, 410 Kiwanis DR, Cape Girardeau, MO – 6 pm - facebook.com/CapeChampionshipWrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – Global Wrestling Federation – Harry S. Truman Armory, 2323 S Crysler Ave, Independence, MO – 7 pm - facebook.com/gwfent

Sat, Feb 24 – WAW – 163 Lake Ave, Manchester, NH – 8 pm - facebook.com/WAWDojo

Sat, Feb 24 – Jersey All Pro Wrestling – Rahway Recreation Center, 3 City Hall Plaza, Rahway, NJ – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/japwrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – Jersey Premier Championship Wrestling – Brick Elks Lodge #2151, 2491 Hooper Ave, Brick, NJ – 6 pm - facebook.com/prowarena

Sat, Feb 24 – Stand Alone Wrestling – Atlantic/Cape Community College Bldg E, 5100 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, NJ – 6 pm - facebook.com/standalonewrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – Superstars of Wrestling Federation – Passaic Valley Elks Lodge, 1 Fellner PL, Totowa, NJ – 7 pm

Sat, Feb 24 – New York Wrestling Connection – 435 Brook Ave Unit 13, Deer Park, NY – 7 pm – NYWCwrestling.com

Sat, Feb 24 – Nu Pro Wrestling – Institute of Pro Wrestling, 3649 Erie Blvd E, Dewitt, NY – 7 pm

Sat, Feb 24 – Micro Wrestling Federation – Delaware County Fair, Delaware, OH – 8 pm - facebook.com/midgetwrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – RAPW – Highland Gym, 14 Highland Ave, Struthers, OH – 6 pm

Sat, Feb 24 – Border Town Pro Wrestling – Fort Erie Native Friendship Centre, 796 Buffalo RD, Fort Erie, ON – 5 pm – BorderTownWrestling.com

Sat, Feb 24 – Capital City Championship Combat Femme Falates – Vanier Columbus Club, 260 McArthure Ave, Ottawa, ON – M&G 6:30 pm, Event 8 pm

Sat, Feb 24 – Pure Wrestling Association – Alpine Club of Kitchener, 464 Maple Ave, Kitchener, ON – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/pwacanadawrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – Uprising – Fort Erie Native Friendship Centre, 796 Buffalo RD, Fort Erie, ON – 5 pm - bordertownwrestling.com

Sat, Feb 24 – Sherbrooke Championship Wrestling – Bishop’s University, 2600 College ST, Sherbrooke, QC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/luttescw

Sat, Feb 24 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – Committed to Wrestling – 4955 Cottonwood RD, Memphis, TN – 3 pm - facebgook.com/CommittedToWrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – Falling Starr Wrestling – Alive Lynnsports, Greenpark Ave, King’s Lynn, PE30 2NB Norfolk, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/FallingStarrWrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – Evolution Championship Wrestling – Hunter Elementary, 145 Hope ST, Elizabethton, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/EvolutionChampionshipwrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Feb 24 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Feb 24 – Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga

Sat, Feb 24 – Dallas Championship Wrestling – 3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy #329, Grapevine, TX – 6 pm - facebook.com/MEANMIKETATUM

Sat, Feb 24 – 3 Count Wrestling – Dolphin Centre, Darlington, Co Durham, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/3countwrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – Evolution Wrestling – Greenway Centre and Cafe, Doncaster RD Southmead, BS10 5PY Bristol, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/evowrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – Leicester Championship Wrestling – Braunstone Working Mens Club, Braunstone Ave, Leicester, UK – 6:30 pm - lcwrestling.co.uk

Sat, Feb 24 – Megaslam – Waring Green Community Centre, HD6 2 Brighouse, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/megaslamwrestling

Sat, Feb 24 – Preston City Wrestling – The Blackpool Tower, The Promenade, FY1 4BJ Blackpool, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/PCWlive

Sat, Feb 24 – Southside Wrestling Entertainment – Corp Sheffield, Sheffield, UK – 1 pm - facebook.com/NBWSouthside

Sat, Feb 24 – Awesome Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. – Waynesboro High School, 1200 W Main ST, Waynesboro, VA – 5 pm - facebook.com/officialawe

Sat, Feb 24 – National Federation of Wrestling – The Elks Club, 36 E Eau Claire ST, Rice Lake, WI – 6 pm - facebook.com/nfwwrestling

Sun, Feb 25 – Pro Wrestling Australia – Paddo RSL, 220/232 Oxford ST, Paddington, New South Wales, Australia – 6:30 pm - ProWrestlingAustralia.com.au

Sun, Feb 25 – Fight League Pro Wrestling – School of Creative Arts Theatre, Plymouth, Belgium – 4:30 pm - facebook.com/FLPwrestling

Sun, Feb 25 – Pure Wrestling Association – Kelsey Recreation Centre, 652 H’Kusam Way, Sayward, BC – 3:30 pm - facebook.com/pwacanadawrestling

Sun, Feb 25 – Championship Wrestling From Hollywood – Oceanview Pavilion, 575 S Surfside DR, Port Hueneme, CA – 3 pm – HollywoodWrestling.com

Sun, Feb 25 – Dungeon Championship Wrestling – ?, ?, CA – 7:15 pm - facebook.com/dungeonchampwrestling

Sun, Feb 25 – Atlanta Wrestling Entertainment – 4246 Level Grove RD, Cornelia, GA – 4:05 PM - facebook.com/AtlantaWrestlingEntertainment

Sun, Feb 25 – Wrestling Theology Fellowship – Union Jack Pub-Broad Ripple, 924 Broad Ripple Ave, Indianapolis, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/WTFWrestlingTheology

Sun, Feb 25 – XICW – Hot Rock Sports Bar and Music Cafe, 24300 Hoover RD, Warren, MI – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/DetroitXICW

Sun, Feb 25 – Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/bluecollarwrestling

Sun, Feb 25 – Northern Tier Wrestling – Towanda High School, Towanda, PA – 3 pm - facebook.com/northerntierwrestling

Sun, Feb 25 – Big League Wrestling – Exmouth Pavilion, The Esplanade, EX8 2AZ Exmouth, Devon, UK – 4 pm - facebook.com/BigLeagueWrestling

Sun, Feb 25 – From The Ground Up – Fleckney Sports Centre, Leicester RD, E8 8BG Leicester, UK – 4 pm - facebook.com/GroundUpWrestling

Sun, Feb 25 – Future Championship Wrestling – Baggeridge Social Club, 1 The Straits, DY3 3AA Lower Gornal, Dudley, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/FCW2003

Sun, Feb 25 – Megaslam – The Engine Shed Wetherby, York RD, LS22 7SU Wetherby, UK – 2:30 pm - facebook.com/megaslamwrestling

Sun, Feb 25 – New Generation Wrestling – Pudsey Civic Hall, Dawsons Corner, LS28 5TA Farsley, Leeds, UK – 4 pm - facebook.com/NGWrestlingUK

Sun, Feb 25 – Southside Wrestling Entertainment – The Priory Centre, Priory Lane, PE19 1 St. Neots, UK – 4:15 pm - facebook.com/NBWSouthside

Sun, Feb 25 – Insane Championship Wrestling – La Pica Lounge Carr #3, 3431 W Lincoln Ave, Milwaukee, WI – 4 pm - facebook.com/icwmilwaukee

Wed, Feb 28 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, Feb 28 – New Focus Wrestling – Salvation Army, 1040 Fulton Ave, Evansville, IN – 7:30 pm

Wed, Feb 28 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, Feb 28 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Wed, Feb 28 – Megaslam – Brodick Hall, KA27 8DL Ayr, UK – 1 pm - facebook.com/megaslamwrestling

Thu, Mar 1 – Micro Wrestling Federation – Whiskey 101, 2127 MLK, Fayetteville, AR – 9 pm - facebook.com/midgetwrestling

Thu, Mar 1 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Thu, Mar 1 – Xtreme Wrestling Alliance – XWA Event Center, 3 Bridal Ave, West Warwick, RI – 7 pm - facebook.com/XWARI

Thu, Mar 1 – Texas Wrestling Entertainment – ?, San Antonio, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/texaswrestlingentertainment

Thu, Mar 1 – Megaslam – ?, Campbeltown, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/megaslamwrestling

Fri, Mar 2 – Northeast Wrestling – Wilby High School, 568 Buck Hills RD, Waterbury, CT – 7 pm

Fri, Mar 2 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, Mar 2 – National Championship Wrestling – Landmark Arena, 4246 Level Grove RD, Cornelia, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/NationalChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Mar 2 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena

Fri, Mar 2 – New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling/

Fri, Mar 2 – Northeast Championship Wrestling – VFW Post 2017, 84 Eastern Ave, Dedham, MA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/NCWwrestling

Fri, Mar 2 – Five Borough Wrestling – Most Precious Blood Church, 70 Bay 47th ST, Brooklyn, NY – 8 pm - facebook.com/fiveboroughwres

Fri, Mar 2 – Xcite – American Legion Post 80, 76 Main ST, Binghamption, NY – 8 pm

Fri, Mar 2 – X-treme Wrestling Entertainment – Hocking College Gym, Nelsonville, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/XWEWrestlingOhio

Fri, Mar 2 – Micro Wrestling Federation – Little Darlings Oklahoma, 1500 SE 59th ST, Oklahoma City, OK – 10 pm - facebook.com/midgetwrestling

Fri, Mar 2 – Barrie Wrestling – 49 Ferris LN, Barrie, ON – 5 pm - facebook.com/pg/BarrieWrestling

Fri, Mar 2 – Battlecore Real Pro Wrestling – Moosic Youth Center, 606 Main ST, Moosic, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/battlecorepro

Fri, Mar 2 – Scottish Wrestling Alliance – ?, Glasgow, Scotland – 7 pm - facebook.com/scottishwrestling

Fri, Mar 2 – United Pro Wrestling – Rox Hotel, 17-23 Market ST, AB11 5 Aberdeen, Scotland – 5 pm - facebook.com/UPWONLINE

Fri, Mar 2 – WrestleZone – Cairncry Community Centre, Foresthill RD, AB1 5HL Aberdeen, Scotland – 7 pm - facebook.com/wrestlezonescotland

Fri, Mar 2 – APW – APW Arena, 110 Helen ST, Chester, SC – 8 pm - facebook.com/PalmettoChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Mar 2 – Palmetto Championship Wrestling – Vive Church, 2630 Clemson RD, Columbua, SC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/PalmettoChampionshipWrestling

Fri, Mar 2 – American Sports Wrestling – 130 MdDonald School RD, McDonald, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/americansportswrestling

Fri, Mar 2 – Real South Wrestling Federation Student Showcase – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, Mar 2 – Southern Wrestling Federation – The Gypsy Joe Arena, 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, Mar 2 – Pride Championship Wrestling – Texas Wolverine All Stars, 1334 S Flores, San Antonio, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/PCWPridewrestling

Fri, Mar 2 – British Wrestling Revolution – Memorial Hall, Cleethorpes, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/BritishWrestlingRevolution

Fri, Mar 2 – Upbrawl Championship Wrestling – Pennywell Comrades Social Club, Hylton Bank South Hylton, SR4 0, Sunderland, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/ucwuk

Fri, Mar 2 – ACW Wisconsin – Oshkosh Masonic Center, 204 Washington Ave, Oshkosh, WI – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/acwwisconsin

Sat, Mar 3-Sun, Mar 4 – New Ohio Wrestling – Groveport Madison Middle School Central, 751 Main ST, Groveport OH - facebook.com/newohiowrestling

Sat, Mar 3 – Brisbane City Wrestling – The Compound, 51 Tiger Street, 4305 West Ipswich, Australia – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/BrisbaneCityWrestling

Sat, Mar 3 – Hunter Valley Wrestling – Club Maitland City, 14 Arthur ST, Rutherford, NSW, Australia – 7 pm - facebook.com/huntervalleywrestling

Sat, Mar 3 – BLOOD Brothers – VFW Post 10040, 8548 Lankershim Blvd, Sun Valley, CA – 4 pm - facebook.com/bloodbrospro

Sat, Mar 3 – Jagoti Entertainment – State College of Florida Collegiate School, 5840 26th ST W, Bradenton, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/jagotientertainment

Sat, Mar 3 – World Xtreme Wrestling – Minneola Recreation Center, 800 N. Highway 27, Minneola, FL – 6:30 pm – WXWwrestling.com

Sat, Mar 3 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Patriot MMA, 81 Lowy DR, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Sat, Mar 3 – Sunbelt Wrestling Entertainment – Cook Middle School, 1601 N Elm ST, Sparks, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/sunbeltwrestling

Sat, Mar 3 – Deutsche Wrestling Allianz – Markthalle Delmenhorst, Rathausplatz 2, 27749 Delmenhorst, Germany – 3 pm - facebook.com/dwa.germany

Sat, Mar 3 – AAW – Knights of Columbus, 209 Gooding ST, LaSalle, IL – 7 pm - aawrestling.com

Sat, Mar 3 – Pinfall Wrestling Association – 1401 N 8th ST, Springfield, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/PWASpringfield

Sat, Mar 3 – Zero 1 USA – Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Ave, Mattoon, IL – 7 pm - facebook.com/zero1supreme

Sat, Mar 3 – EHF – Century Center, 120 S Saint Joseph ST, South Bend, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/EHFEntertainment

Sat, Mar 3 – New Focus Wrestling – Salvation Army, 1040 Fulton Ave, Evansville, IN – 7:30 pm

Sat, Mar 3 – New Wave Pro Wrestling – 1439 Ash ST, Terre Haute, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/NewWavePro

Sat, Mar 3 – Wrestling & Respect – Hiers Parks, Huntington, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/WARWrestling

Sat, Mar 3 – World Wrestling Alliance – Livermore City Hall, Livermore, KY – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/WWAISNOW

Sat, Mar 3 – Minnesota Indpenedent Wrestling – American Legion, Chanhassen, MN – 8 pm - facebook.com/groups/150580712706

Sat, Mar 3 – WGW – Hibbing National Guard Armory, 2310 BRooklyn DR, Hibbing, MN – 6:30 pm

Sat, Mar 3 – Delta Blues Championship Wrestling – Hernando National Guard Armory, 3436 McCracken RD, Hernando, MS – 8 pm

Sat, Mar 3 – Extreme Professional Wrestling – 1714 N 2nd ST, Booneville, MS – 8 pm - facebook.com/EPW-Wrestling-118052001595623

Sat, Mar 3 – Ringside Championship Wrestling – Richland City Hall, Richland, MO – 6 pm - facebook.com/RCWRingside

Sat, Mar 3 – Southern Pro Wrestling – Corinthian Centre, 154 Esk ST, Invercargill, New Zealand – 6 pm - facebook.com/SPWNZ

Sat, Mar 3 – Old School Wrestling Association/World Classic Wrestling – Civietown Fire Rescue, 2227 Civietown RD SW, Supply, NC – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/OswaOldSchoolWrestling

Sat, Mar 3 – World Bigtime Wrestling – Skyway Rec Sports, 525 Earlwood Ave, Oregon, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/worldbigtimewrestling

Sat, Mar 3 – Micro Wrestling Federation – Deja Vu Showgirls OKC, 1540 SE 59th ST, Valley Brook, OK – 10 pm - facebook.com/midgetwrestling

Sat, Mar 3 – Barrie Wrestling – 49 Ferris LN, Toronto, ON – 5 pm

Sat, Mar 3 – Great North Wrestling – ?, Brockville, ON – GreatNorthWrestling.ca

Sat, Mar 3 – Magnificent Championship Wrestling – Royal Canadian Legion Branch 461, 9 Tollgate RD, Brantford, ON – 7 pm

Sat, Mar 3 – Imperial Wrestling Revolution – ?, Broken Bow, OK – 7 pm - facebook.com/Imperialwrestlingrevolution

Sat, Mar 3 – Academie de Lutte Estrienne – 17, 8E Avenue Nord, Sherbrooke, QC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/estrielutte

Sat, Mar 3 – International Wrestling Syndicate – Unity, 1711 rue Sainte Catherine E, Beaudry Metro, QC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/IWSHardcore

Sat, Mar 3 – North Shore Pro Wrestling – Centre Horizon, 801 4E rue #204, Quebec, QC – 7 pm - facebook.com/nspwquebec

Sat, Mar 3 – Source – Campsie Memorial Hall, 2 Main ST, Lennoxtown, G66 7 Glasgow, Scotland – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/SourceWres

Sat, Mar 3 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, Mar 3 – Evolution Championship Wrestling – Carver Park, 322 W Watauga Ave, Johnson City, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/EvolutionChampionshipwrestling

Sat, Mar 3 – Mid-South Wrestling Association – Rockwood Army National Guard Armory, 111 Hewitt Avenue (ACROSS FROM ROCKWOOD HIGH SCHOOL), Rockwood, TN – 6 pm - facebook.com/MSWA.MidSouthWrestlingAssociation

Sat, Mar 3 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, Mar 3 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, Mar 3 – British Wrestling Entertainment – Richard Dunn Sports Centre, Rooley Ave, BD6 1EZ Bradford, UK – 12 pm - facebook.com/BWEwrestling

Sat, Mar 3 – Evolution Wrestling – GL1 Leisure Centre, Bruton Way, GL1 1DT Gloucester, Gloucestershire, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/evowrestling

Sat, Mar 3 – Megaslam – ?, Seil Island, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/megaslamwrestling

Sat, Mar 3 – Pro Wrestling 4 U – John ST, Newcastle under Lyme, Staffs, UK - facebook.com/prowrestling4u

Sat, Mar 3 – Reckless Intent Wrestling – Unit 9, Knightsridge Industrial Estate, EH54 8RA Livingston, West Livingston, UK – 6:15 pm - facebook.com/RECKLESSINTENTWRESTLING

Sun, Mar 4 – Fight League Pro Wrestling – Trident Community Centre, Taunton, Somerset, Belgium – 4:30 pm - facebook.com/FLPwrestling

Sun, Mar 4 – Fighting Evolution Wrestling – FEW Arena, 18371 NE 4th CT, Miami, FL – 5 pm - facebook.com/FEWsurvive/

Sun, Mar 4 – Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/bluecollarwrestling

Sun, Mar 4 – OSCW – Hanahan Recreation Complex Gym, 3100 Mabeline RD, Hanahan, SC – 5 pm

Sun, Mar 4 – Discovery Wrestling – The Jam House Edinburgh, 5 Queen ST, EH2 1JE Edinburgh, UK – 3 pm - facebook.com/DiscoveryWrestling

Sun, Mar 4 – Extreme American Wrestling – Parsons Hall, High ST, Irchester, Northants, UK – 3 pm - facebook.com/eawuk

Sun, Mar 4 – Fight Factory – One NK, Lincoln, Lincolnshire, UK – 1:30 pm - facebook.com/FFWrestling

Sun, Mar 4 – Leicester Championship Wrestling – Brockington College, Enderry, Leicester, UK – 6:30 pm - lcwrestling.co.uk

Sun, Mar 4 – Megaslam – Craignure, Argyll and Bute, UK – 2:30 pm - facebook.com/megaslamwrestling

Sun, Mar 4 – Sacrifice Pro Wrestling – Cedars Upper School, Mentmore Road, Leighton Buzzard, UK – 4 pm - facebook.com/SacrificePro

Sun, Mar 4 – SSW – Brat Stop Sand Volleyball, 12304 75th ST, Kenosha, WI – 7 pm - facebook.com/SSWonline