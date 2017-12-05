USA Network will continue its December holiday celebration with WWE® HOLIDAY WEEK, beginning Monday, December 11. In addition to the regularly scheduled MONDAY NIGHT RAW® and SMACKDOWN LIVE®, USA will also feature NXT® for the first time ever on its air, as well as the 15th annual WWE® TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS celebration – a special honoring our servicemen and women and celebrating their dedication and commitment to our country.

USA Network’s WWE® HOLIDAY WEEK will include:

Monday, December 11

Emanating live for three hours at 8/7c from the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, MONDAY NIGHT RAW® features WWE® Superstars Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Samoa Joe and more.

Tuesday, December 12

Emanating live for two hours at 8/7c from U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, SMACKDOWN LIVE® features WWE® Superstars AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, The New Day, Jinder Mahal, Randy Orton and more.

Wednesday, December 13

Emanating from Full Sail University in Orlando at 7/6c, for the first time ever, USA Network will air a one-hour NXT® special featuring NXT® Superstars Andrade “Cien” Almas, Ember Moon, Adam Cole, Aleister Black and more.

Thursday, December 14

At 8/7c, WWE® and USA Network will celebrate our nation’s heroes with the two-hour TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS celebration, taking place at the Naval Base San Diego.

Immediately following at 10/9c, USA Network’s epic 1930s saga DAMNATION will premiere an all-new episode guest starring WWE® Superstar Harper.

Saturday, December 16

The week concludes with an airing of WWE® Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s film “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island” at 6:30/5:30c. Johnson plays Hank Parsons, who partners with his stepson Sean (Josh Hutcherson) on a mission to find Sean’s grandfather (Michael Caine), who is thought to be missing on a mythical island.

