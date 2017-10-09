New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Rocky Romero has created an auction to raise money for UNIDOS por Puerto Rico Disaster relief.

This costume was worn by Rocky during the final Roppongi Vice vs Young Bucks IWGP Jr. Tag Title match at the G1 Special USA Event July 2 2017. Rocky is donating 100% of the proceeds from this auction to UNIDOS Por Puerto Rico Disaster Relief Fund to support Puerto Rico. Rocky will also sign each item and personalize it however you like. He’ll also send you a video message over Twitter or direct to your email. Items included: Pants, Belt, Kneepads, Kickpads and shoes







Direct link to auction: http://www.ebay.com/itm/272877688922



