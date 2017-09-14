This week, David is joined by “The Disco Inferno” Glenn Gilbertti. You may know him from his time dancing his way to the ring in WCW or you know him as the co-host of one of wrestling’s most popular podcasts, “Keepin’ It 100,” with Konnan and Kevin Gill. Either way, you know he isn’t one to hold back his opinion on anything!

Glenn discusses the pressure both Vince Russo and Ed Ferrara were under to get WCW’s ratings up FAST!

Glenn Gilbertti: “This is the thing that people don’t know about Vince, (Russo) and Ed (Ferrara)” . “When they (Russo and Ferrara) were brought in; their salary was based off “incentives” based off ratings”. “But when you’re brought in to get ratings up; you’re not thinking “what can I do so in nine months we can make “Prince Iaukea” a star; you’re thinking, what can I do to bring the ratings up from a 2.5 to a 2.7 in the shortest possible time”.

“Based on that; they were writing in “different conditions” in WCW then what they were writing in New York.” “They were just trying to get ratings”. “So, a lot of our (WCW) TV looked like “what can we throw up on the wall and see what sticks”, but that’s what they had to do based on what their (Russo & Ferrara’s) contracts looked like”.

“Vince and Ed both said; that after six weeks on the job, WCW was on them about getting the numbers up!”

Penzer gets Gilbertti to tell the story about the legendary “Martian Invasion” storyline:

Glenn pitched to the booking committee in WCW. “We would meet at the Hilton in Atlanta in a meeting room every Wednesday after we got home from TV. One day I got to the meeting about fifteen minutes early, and I wrote out a six-month angle of a Martian invasion angle on a flip chat pad; that would culminate at a PPV called a “Space Odyssey”. People in the room don’t know what happened; this was never intended to be a serious. If you seriously think that I wanted to produce a CGI special effect antenna to pop out of Mike Tenay’s head I’m either insulting your intelligence; or you’re an idiot”! “This was obviously a joke”!

Penzer gets Gilbertti to talk about the whole “Bill Ding” legend:

“The biggest fallacy of my career was “Bill Ding”! It was Terry idea 100%”. “Terry used to be all about the names; like “Hugh Morris” (Humorous) Perfect Shawn (Perfection), remember how he always had those “names”? “Well there was “Bill Ding”, the evil architect; and he said he (Bill Ding) would say “I’ve got the plans for success”, “I’ve got the foundations for winning”! Bro, that was all Terry Taylor! “If you even went up and asked Terry Taylor he’d admit that I was absolutely his idea”!

“But for some reason, whenever a crazy Idea came of WCW; like the “Invisible Man” everybody attributes all those to me”!

Penzer then decides to ask Gilbertti about another concept the “Invisible Man” Idea that Gilbertti pitched in a WCW booking meeting:

“OK, so there would be times in these booking meetings where nobody would be saying anything; and literally it would be two minutes in silence because of writer’s block”. “I just spoke up and said, “what about this; “let’s shoot :30 seconds of an empty locker-room and at the end “COMING SOON…. The “Invisible Man”! “Everybody popped! But we never actually did it.

Gilbertti discusses his opinion of why people don’t like Vince Russo:

“Bro most of the people I know in this business are all good guys, I don’t know a lot of bad guys.” “Because a lot of people may disagree with you; they try to extrapolate that into you being a “bad person”, and that’s not true.”

“All the differences in philosophies in the wrestling business doesn’t take away that most of the guys in this business are “good guys”.

“When Vince was doing his “RAW” reviews; which was him reviewing old “RAW”s that he (Vince Russo) wrote”.

He (Vince Russo) would be very honest and critical of his own stuff. I think Vince is an honest guy. I don’t think he’s going to lie about things.”

Gilbertti discusses these things and much; much more.

