The inaugural BytownWrestling event scheduled for Sunday, September 17 has apparently been canceled. The show had been set to be held in Ottawa Canada.

As of this update the promotion has not made an announcement, but several of the wrestlers booked for the show have been told the show isn’t happening. A Twitter post from the @MattJackson13 (Young Bucks) says “Unfortunately, we just were informed that this show was CANCELED. Sorry everybody. We’ll try to make up for this. #deposit”

Moose (@themoosenation) posted a long Twitter note this morning saying he had been notified that he was being taken off the show because a background check showed he would have trouble entering Canada. Moose pointed out that he trains in Canada at Scott D’Amore’s gym and has been to Canada 20+ times without a problem.

The promoter had advertised appearances by Sting (since canceled), RVD, Young Bucks, James Storm, Trevor Lee, Moose, John Hennigan, and more. Some of the talent we have talked to had not received flight or deposit as of last night.

Sting had been promoted as appearing, but a note on the promotion Twitter feed on September 10 says “due to unforseen circumstances, Sting will no longer appearing”. The note went on to “wish Sting all the best in his future endeavors”.

This was to be the first event promoted by ByTownWrestling and many in the industry had their doubts that the show would ever happen given the names promoted and the expense that would be involved in talent fees and travel arrangements. In the last couple of days things seemed to fall apart as talent began to contact the promoter asking about their flight arrangements. In a response to one of the wrestlers who had emailed, the promoter apologized for the delay and said he had “become ill”.

At least one talent we talked to as of a few minutes ago has not heard from the promoter regarding a cancellation.

The show had been scheduled for live streaming on @powerbombTV but a tweet this morning from PowerBomb reads “Some unfortunate news: We learned yesterday that @BytownWrestling will no longer be providing a live stream to http://Powerbomb.tv” Powerbomb went on to say they had been told that ByTown would be making a statement, but as of a few minutes ago nothing had been posted.

The news is being met by angry texts online from fans and wrestlers angry that the event has apparently been cancelled on such short notice.

——-

Update (1:14pm Central): @ByTownWrestling just posted “All refunds have been processed and should appear within 2 business days”. There was no comment or explanation as to why the show was canceled, and some of the wrestlers have still not been contacted to let them know the show has been canceled. A “pinned tweet” at the top of their Twitter feed still promotes the show with a link to stream live at PowerbombTV as well as a link to buy tickets for the event.