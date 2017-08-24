Power Play Sportscards and Gimmick Tree Entertainment are thrilled to announce two blockbuster Q&A sessions taking place as part of the Sportscards, Toys and Collectibles Show at Sam’s Town Las Vegas on September 23 and 24.





Saturday September 23 it’s Tag-Team Power Houses as WWE Hall of Famers RON SIMMONS & ROAD WARRIOR ANIMAL answer your questions in this once in a lifetime Q&A. From the APA to the LOD and everyone in between, here candid thoughts from two tag-team legends on all of wrestling’s greatest stars from the NWA to the Attitude Era! We’ll also ask each legend to name his personal “Mount Rushmore” of the greatest tag-teams of all time.





Sunday September 24 get the inside story on pro wrestling’s greatest Mysteries & Scandals with WWE Hall of Famer TONY ATLAS and former WWE & WCW head writer VINCE RUSSO. These two have been witness to pro wrestling’s most controversial moments from Bruiser Brody’s death to the Monday Night Wars. We will get the dirt on all of wrestling’s most intriguing mysteries and most unbelievable scandals. From David Arquette to CM Punk to the Von Erichs, these two have seen it all and are willing to spill the dirt in this no holds barred question and answer session!





Hosting both Q&A’s and moderating the discussions will be BRAD STUTTS of Modern Vintage Wrestling and CWF Worldwide.



