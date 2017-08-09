he Women’s Division is in chaos,due to an injury to the number one contender, Bayley. Kurt Angle had a plan to fill the void.

Miz and crew were in the ring and the Leader of the Pack wasn’t a happy camper. He ordered Jason Jordan (Angle) to get out there and face him. Miz was ticked off that Jason blindsided him, last week. Kurt Angle came out and said his son was getting ready for his match against Curtis Axel, a little later on. Kurt didn’t want Miz to feel deprived so he had a suitable replacement guest for MizTV…Brock Lesnar!

Miz didn’t look happy to see Brock and Paul Heyman. He tried to maintain his professionalism as he brought up the Fatal Four Way Match at Summerslam. Miz irritated Paul and Brock when he mentioned that Brock didn’t even have to be pinned to lose. Miz went one step too far when he talked about Paul’s comment that if Brock were to lose, both he and Brock would leave the WWE. “Good Riddance to Bad Rubbish”. Paul asked Miz if he and Maryse ever did Role Play. Tonight, Miz, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel wouuld become Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe. Paul stepped out of the ring and Brock just freaking destroyed the Miz-Tourage, including Miz.

Backstage, Seth Rollins was walking around.

Seth Rollins vs Sheamus (w/Cesaro)

The Finish:

Seth used a Frankensteiner and Super Kick to almost win the contest. Seth unloaded with a series of vicious kicks but Sheamus was able to Back Drop Rollins. Seth landed on his feet and connected with the Sling Blade. Cesaro was blasted as he got on the apron. Sheamus used the distraction to roll up Seth for the three count.

Your Winner: Sheamus

Raw Score: 2.75 out of a possible 5

After the match, Seth went after Cesaro with a Suicide Dive. The Bar double teamed Seth and dragged him back into the ring. When Dean Ambrose didn’t come out to make the save, they laid out Seth with a Spike variation of White Noise.

After the break, Seth ran into Dean. They got into a somewhat heated discussion. Seth just wanted to know what he would have to do to prove himself to Dean, after all these years. Dean refused to answer and said he had to go fet ready to face Cesaro.

Kurt learned that Curtis Axel was in no shape to compete after getting his butt handed to him by Brock. Angle then found a new opponent for his kid to fight.

Jason Jordan (Angle) vs Jean-Pierre Goulet

Don’t step out to the bathroom now, this won’t take long. Jason used a Single Leg and a pair of Waist Locks to stun Goulet. Goulet tried a weak offense of elbows and punches but that just aggravated Jason. Jason ran the kid into the corner and hit the Overhead Belly to Belly. He dropped the stras as the lead in to the Pop Up Neckbreaker.

Your Winner: Jason Jordan-Angle

Raw Score: 1.75

Michael Cole mentioned Bayley’s injury. That led to the former Number One Contender coming out with her arm in a sling. Bayley knew she was injured because Alexa felt she was a threat. Bayley said she would not be watcing SummerSlam because it would make her angry. Bayley was asked who she thought deserved to battle Alexa….”Sasha Banks”.

Alexa Banks came out to watch the first of two qualifying, multi-person battles to find her new challenger.

Emma vs Alicia Fox vs Sasha Bank

Triple Threat Qualifying Match #1

The Finish:

Emma was in control until Sasha pulled her out of the ring. Sasha rocked Emma with a Forearm and then Alicia tried for an Inside Cradle. Alicia used a Back Elbow to block a Sasha Back Stabber. Sasha avoided the Scissors Kick and Alicia fell to the Back Stabber. Sasha locked in the BankStatement but Emma made the save. Sasha then switched gears and put Emma in the BankStatement. Emma tapped out.

Your Winner (by Submission): Sasha Banks

Raw Score: 2.5

Renee Young interviewed Braun Strowman. Braun talked about how much he loved to hear bones crack and wanted that for Roman Reigns in their Last Man Standing Match. Braun made it clear that this would not be a Last MAN Standing Match but a Last MONSTER Standing.

Enzo Amore came out and then introduced Big Show. Enzo considered himself and Show the NEW Dream Team. Show mentioned that Big Cass has a soft chin and Show had a serious fist for it. Show said it was time for Cass to learn about respect.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows came from the back. They challenged the new Mutt and Jeff tag team (bonous points to anyone who knows who Mutta nd Jeff are). The fight was on…

Enzo Amore and Big Show vs Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows

The Finish:

Big Cass came out to distract the faces. Show was kicked off the apron. Karl got the tag and they went for the Magic Killer. Fortunately, Enzo managed to kick out of the set-up move. Enzo rolled up Luke but Karl kicked at Enzo. Enzo didn’t realize that Karl was the legal man. Karl pinned a surprised Amore.

Your Winners: Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows

Raw Score: 2.0

Cass atttacked Show, post match. That turned out to be a bad idea. Enzo and Show worked together to keep Cass off his game. Show sealed the deal with a KO Punch.

Finn Balor came to the ring to talk about Bray Wyatt. Bray mysteriously showed up, mid-ring. He charged Finn but Balor leaped over him. Finn rocked Bray with an Enziguri and a Sling Blade. The lights went out and Bray disappeared. Bray showed up on the Tron and told Finn that he might be flying now but he would crash to the ground, soon.

Dean Ambrose vs Cesaro (w/Sheamus)

Dean knocked Sheamus off the apron. Cesaro locked in the Sharpshooter but Dean made it to the ropes. Dean used a Back Drop to send Cesaro sailing over the ropes and to the floor. Dean hit the Standing Savage Elbow to the floor. As the two men got back in the ring, Sheamus tried to distract. It backfired and Cesaro got pinned with a roll up.

Your Winner: Dean Ambrose

Raw Score: 2.5

The Bar went to double team Dean but Seth made the save. Dean threw up a fist towards Seth but Rollins refused the Bump and left the ring.

We looked at the Akira Tozawa vs Ariya Daivari match from last week’s 205 Live. Akira is now the number one contender to Neville’s purple strap. As Titus O’Neil, Apollo Crews and Akira chatted, the Cruiserweight Champ, Neville, came in. He said he was not there to fight, only to scout the man he was going to crush at SummerSlam (Akira).

Akira Tozawa vs Ariya Daivari

The Finish:

Akira dominated most of the match. He hit a wicked Back Heel Kick but missed a second kick. Daivari went right after the injured shoulder of Akira. Akira stunned Daivari with a Saito Suplex and then hit his Inverted Senton to claim victory.

Your Winner: Akira Tozawa

Raw Score: 2.25

Renee interviewed Roman. He didn’t care about Brock’s earlier appearance. He played the Undertaker card, again. Hell, he is worse than Heyman was when Brock beat Taker. Roman didn’t care if Brock stayed or left but, at the end of the day, the Big Dog was going to be the Universal Champion.

Mickie James vs Dana Brooke vs Nia Jax

Triple Threat Qualifying Match #2

The winner of this contest will face Sasha Banks, next week. The winner of that contest will get Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam.

The Finish:

Nia laid out Dana with the Fallaway Slam. Mickie dropped Dana with the Flying Thesz Press off the turnbuckles. 2 count thanks to Nia making the save. Nia threw Mickie out of the ring and put down Dana with a Leg Drop o’ Doom.

Your Winner: Nia Jax

Raw Score: 2.0

Goldust is back with another cinematic promo. He suggested that he has a new “Starlet” who will be joining him. She is going to have to go some to match Marlena, one of the most gorgeous women to ever work in wrestling.

Big Cass came in to argue with Kurt Angle. Cass wanted to fight Big Show at SummerSlam and he wanted to be sure that Kurt would keep Enzo away from the show. Kurt offered a counter offer of putting Enzo in a Shark Cage as the two Bigs battled it out. Cass thought about it and accepted.

Grab some fresh popcorn and liquid refreshment of your choice…it is Main Event Time.

Braun Strowman vs Roman Reigns

Last Man/Monster Standing Match

The Finish:

The fight was on the stage as Braun threw Roman into the light wall. As Roman got to his feet, Braun sent Roman into the light wall, again. Braun wanted to Powerbomb Roman through the announce table but Roman slipped free and connected with the Superman Punch. Braun pretty much shrugged off the first Superman Punch but a 2nd one and a Spear rocked the monsterous one.

Samoa Joe came out of the crowd and applied the Kokina Clutch to Roman. Roman was out cold. Braun managed to struggle to his feet and just beat the 10 count.

Your Winner: Braun Strowman

Raw Score: 3.0

