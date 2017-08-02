CZW DETAILS ABOUT ONITA’S UPCOMING APPEARANCE
CZW ONITA-TREMONT, ONITA Meet and Greet SATURDAY
This SATURDAY, August 5, Combat Zone Wresting (CZW) presents “Once In a Lifetime” with Onita-Tremont at the Flyers Skate Zone, 601 Laurel Oak RD in Voorees, NJ with a 7:30 pm bell time.
To address some confusion:
Yes, there is an ONITA meet and greet. It will also feature others from CZW. It runs SATURDAY from 4-6 pm and costs $40. Meet and Greet tickets are available, day of, at the door.
So far announced:
- ONITA vs. Matt Tremont
- The Final Chapter of Lio Rush and Joey Janela
- CZW World Heavyweight champion Shane Strickland vs. MASADA
- CZW Wired TV champion MJF defends his title
- RAIJIN-Yaguchi and Hideki Hosaka vs. Storm of Entrails (Shlak, Dan O’Hare) vs. The Awakening (G-Raver, Stockade)
- Aerial Assault
All this and more! Tickets available at CZWtickets.ticketfly.com and, day of, at the door!
