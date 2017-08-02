CZW ONITA-TREMONT, ONITA Meet and Greet SATURDAY

This SATURDAY, August 5, Combat Zone Wresting (CZW) presents “Once In a Lifetime” with Onita-Tremont at the Flyers Skate Zone, 601 Laurel Oak RD in Voorees, NJ with a 7:30 pm bell time.

To address some confusion:

Yes, there is an ONITA meet and greet. It will also feature others from CZW. It runs SATURDAY from 4-6 pm and costs $40. Meet and Greet tickets are available, day of, at the door.

So far announced:

- ONITA vs. Matt Tremont

- The Final Chapter of Lio Rush and Joey Janela

- CZW World Heavyweight champion Shane Strickland vs. MASADA

- CZW Wired TV champion MJF defends his title

- RAIJIN-Yaguchi and Hideki Hosaka vs. Storm of Entrails (Shlak, Dan O’Hare) vs. The Awakening (G-Raver, Stockade)

- Aerial Assault

All this and more! Tickets available at CZWtickets.ticketfly.com and, day of, at the door!

For media requests, vendor space and sponsorship opportunities contact DJHyde@CZWrestling.com

Event Information: czwrestling.com/event/once-in-a-lifetime-2017-august-5/

Follow CZW: Twitter.com/combatzone – Facebook.com/officialczw – Instagram.com/combatzone