Tonight on Smackdown Live airing from The Coliseum in Richmond, Virginia and as most people are wondering, who will be Jinder Mahal’s next opponent?

JERMAINE ROYSTER REPORTING …

During WWE Battleground we saw two title changes as Kevin Owens recaptured the WWE United States Championship as well as The New Day finally pinning down The Uso’s and becoming the new Smackdown Live Tag Team Champions. Kevin Owens music hits and the new WWE United States Champion makes his way to the ring to start the show.

Owens says this feels right because he is the peoples United States champion and that if your heart is pure then anything can happen. Owens calls AJ Styles a thief then says he is happy that he can go back to defending the title and Owens reopens the Open Challenge for next week. AJ then interrupts ad makes his way to the ring, asks Owens about his rematch for the Us Title then all of a sudden we hear Chris Jericho’s music. Kevin Owens then asks why Jericho is here and Y2J tells him to be quiet, Jericho says this is American not Toronto. Jericho says he is back tonight so he can challenge for the US Title but then AJ says he is next in line. After AJ says his two cents he gets put on the list by Chris Jericho, Owens leaves the ring but gets called back by Jericho then Shane McMahon’s music hits. Shane then calls for a Triple Threat Match tonight on Smackdown Live as Owens will face AJ Styles & Chris Jericho.

Singles Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs Baron Corbin

Nakamura starts quick with elbow strikes then a smash that sends Corbin to the outside then Corbin counters for a two count back in the ring. Corbin then scores with a deadlift suplex then slaps on a side headlock in the ring. Corbin then tries the big lariat but Nakamura counters with a knee strike then Nakamura hits kicks then knee strike again. Nakamura hits the running knee in the corner for a two count. Nakamura tries the Kinshasa but Corbin counters with a back breaker then pounds on Shinsuke then hits the Deep Six for a two count. Nakamura blocks the End of Days then hits the Kinshasa to the back of the neck then another to Corbin’s face for the win.

Your Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

Women’s Division

Tag Team Match

Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch vs Tamina Snuka & Lana

Becky starts with Lana and Lana tags in Tamina very quickly and Lynch & Tamina lock u mid ring. Lynch tries the Dis Armher at first but Tamina is way to strong and she breaker away and suffers a face buster for a two count. Tamina tags in Lana and she attacks Becky in the corner then hits a suplex followed by an arm bar. Lana tags in Tamina and she drops Becky Lynch then attacks her in the corner with kicks to the gut. Becky then counters and tags in Charlotte and she takes out both Lana & Tamina with a two count. Tamina super kicks Charlotte then Lana comes in and she catches a big boot from Charlotte and Flair & Lynch get the win.

Your Winners: Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch

When Smackdown Live comes back from commercial we see WWE Champion Jinder Mahal come to the ring and speaks about crushing the legacy of Randy Orton and BattleGround. Mahal says Orton underestimated the WWE Champion and he will stay champion as long as he desires and he wants to know who he will be facing at SummerSlam in August. John Cena’s music hits and he makes his way to the ring and has a stare down with Jinder Mahal. Jinder insults Cena but John cuts him off then says he respects Mahal and that he is WWE Champion. Cena then says this is a heads up because they have never been introduced and at SummerSlam he will be facing “Super Cena” and he will be a 17-Time World Champion. Daniel Bryans music then hits and the Smackdown GM makes his way to the ring, Bryan congratulates both men then he tells Cena that Shane & DB make the matches not John Cena. Bryan says Cena will face Shinsuke Nakamura next week on Smackdown Live and the winner will face Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam.

Tag Team Match

Aiden English & Mike Kaneliss vs Sami Zayn & Tye Dillinger

Tye starts with english and both men lock up mid ring with both men trading chops then English gets taken down by Dillinger. After the commercial break we see Tye Dilllinger in control and Sami Zayn hits the Helluva Kicks and Zayn & Dillinger get the win.

Your Winners: Dillinger & Zayn