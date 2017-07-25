After a good Smackdown PPV, Raw was ready to offer some great action. Raw’s main event at Summerslam was set by the end of the night.

Kurt Angle came out and pushed his new found relationship with his son, Jason Jordan. Waiting for him to be announced as Jason Jordan-Angle.

Kurt then began to discuss Brock Lensar at SummerSlam. He gave Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe a chance to earn the spot but…

Brraun Strowman stormed from the back.He warned Kurt that Angle better announce him as the man to face Brock. Braun won his match at Great Balls of Fire and should have automatically gotten the nod. Braun accused Brock of being afraid of him, not the other way around. Kurt started to respond to Braun when…

Samoa Joe came out to deal with this issue. Joe introduced himself to Braun, since they have hever officially met. Joe then discussed how close he came to taking out Brock, last time. Joe felt he should get one more shot. Of course, that brought out…

Roman Reigns. Roman was amused that Joe was bragging so much, since Joe hasn’t done a darn thing in WWE. Roman then ran down his resume of championships. Roman wanted to know what Braun and Joe had done.

Kurt got tired of all the bickering and said he had decided what he was going to do. Kurt made a Fatal Four Way for the Universal Title: Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns vs Samoa Joe vs Braun Strowman. Kurt sttarted to leave but Joe stopped him. Joe wasn’t ready for this to be over but Kurt wasn’t going to be pushed around. Kurt stepped out and all Hell broke loose. The three men beat each other senseless until Kurt called for back up.

Elais Samson vs Finn Balor

The Finish:

Finn seemed to have this one won when he used a chair to aid with a Hesitation Dropkick. He followed that up with the Shotgun Dropkick. Finn was ready to end this when he hit Coup de Grace. Suddenly, the lights went out. Bray Wyatt appeared and planted Finn with Sister Abigail. Bray rested in the corner as Elias took the easy pin.

Your Winner: Elias Samson

Raw Ranking: 3.0 out of a possible 5

Bray did his Spider Walk thing and stood over Finn as we cut to commercial.

After the break, Renee Young chatted with Kurt Angle. Kurt was proud that his kid would fight Curt Hawkins in a few minutes.Kurt was nervous for his kid. Why? Has Hawkins EVER won a match? Just saying…

Emma strolled in and asked when the spotlight would be on her? She suggested maybe she should date Kurt’s kid. Kurt decided to give Emma a chance to shine, against Nia Jax.

Elsewhere, Big Show stopped Enzo Amore to talk with him. Show asked if Enzo was sure about what he wanted to do? Enzo said last week might not have gone as planned but he was determined to take the fight to Big Cass.

Enzo came out and cut another inspirational promo. That led to:

Enzo Amore vs Big Cass

The Finish:

Enzo was so outmatched in this one. Cass drove Enzo into the corner and threw wild forearms. Cass stomped away and then hit a Big Boot to end this one.

Your Winner: Big Cass

Raw Ranking: 1.25

Cass kept hurting Enzo, post match. Big Show came out to stop it. Cass attacked Big Show, as well.

Renee interviewed Alexa Bliss about the pending Sasha Banks vs Bayley match. Alexa really didn’t care who won but she knew a friendship would fall apart because of this match.

Nia Jax vs Emma

Emma drew Nia in and then punched and kicked away. Shoulder Tackle by Nia. Emma ducked a Clothesline and connected with a pair of Dropkicks. Emma punched away until Nia pushed her away. Nia hit a Body Block, Corner Splash and Biel. Nia used another Splash and an Elbow Drop to set up the Flip Senton.

Your Winner: Nia Jax

Raw Ranking: 2.0

Akira Tozawa was interviwed. He was still upset about his loss, last week. He demanded a rematch against Daivari. Titus O’Neil came in to explain that Akira was not cleared to compete. Akira blew by him and yelled that this was HIS fight!

We went to the ring after the commercials. Akira called out Daivari but got Neville instead. Neville felt that maybe everyone had forgotten him. Neville insulted Akira until the Japanese star nailed a Headbutt and Senton. Akira grabbed his shoulder in pain.

Suddenly, Daivari showed up. He attacked Akira hitting two Hammerlock Clotheslines.

Bayley and Sasha talked about their pending battle. Both of them had heard Alexa’s words but knew their friendship was stronger than a title.

Renee interviewed Jason Jordan. He was so nervous about performing in front of the Raw fans and his father.

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins discuss their pending Handicap Match.

Alexa Bliss came out to watch the next match.

Bayley vs Sasha Banks

Number One Contender Match

The Finish:

Bayley surprised Sasha with a hard Forearm. The two traded wild shots. Sasha blocked a Superplex and pushed Bayley off. Sasha hit a nice Frog Splash but Bayley rolled through it and pinned Sasha.

Your Winner: Bayley

Raw Ranking: 3.0

Alexa gets in the ring and champion and challenger had a staredown.

Renee talked with Curt Hawkins. Curt was super confident about how he was going embarrass Kurt’s kid.

Curt Hawkins vs Jason Jordan (Angle)

Curt slapped Jason and Jordan went off with a Belly to Belly. Jason connected with a ton of Crossfaces. Curt took off to the ropes to stop it. Curt got a few shots in before being pushed into the corner. Overhead Belly to Belly and Corner Shoulders were the set up for the Pop Up Neckbreaker.

Your Winner: Jason Jordan

Raw Ranking: 2.0

Next. we get a history lesson about The Revival’s feud with the Hardy Boyz. Dawson and Wilder came to the ring to brag about what they have done. They sent New Day off Raw and decimated The Hardys. There was really no one left to deal with. Enter Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Luke and Karl were sick of hearing Revival’s baloney. They did everything Dash and Scott have done, only they did it first. The fight was on:

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows vs Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson

The Finish:

The Hardys came out to watch this one. The Revival members get sent out onto the apron. Luke and Karl are distracted by Matt and Jeff. That allowed The Revival to take out Karl with Shatter Machine!

Your Winners: The Revival

Raw Ranking: 2.0

Matt and Jeff then attacked and took out The Revival.

Miz did a pep talk for his crew before the main event.

Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas vs Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose

3-on-2 Handicap Match

The Finish:

Bo and Miz were both sent to the floor. Seth and Dean hit Stereo Suicide Dives on Axel and Dallas. Miz got back in the ring but got rocked to the core with a Knee Trembler from Seth and Dirty Deeds from Dean.

Your Winners: Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose

Raw Ranking: 3.5

After the battle, Seth offered the old Shield Salute. Dean refused it and bailed out to the arena floor. Fade to black.

