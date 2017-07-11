Press Release

July 29, 2017 marks a milestone as the World Powerhouse Wrestling presents the first ever Wrestling Seminar with WWE Hall of Famer Cowboy Bob Orton, legendary father of current WWE Superstar Randy Orton, and the man who main evented the first ever Wrestlemania puts his expertise on display as he presents his first ever Wrestling Seminar.

Bob promises to show you some of the fundamentals in Ring Physiology, Ring Presence, Character Development, what does, and doesn’t work inside the ring, submissions, in ring moves, and how to make an impact in this world of Professional Wrestling.

This first of it’s kind seminar is only 50 dollars and is centered around the world of Professional Wrestling and is geared toward rookies all the way up to veterans who have been in the ring for decades. Everyone stands to learn something from an ace in the ring.

Advanced registration for the seminar will include a lunch with Bob Orton, and Stand-Outs in the seminar will earn themselves a spot in that nights’ World PowerHouse Wrestling event that takes place in Collinsville Illinois.

The seminar takes place July 29 from 10AM til 12 PM leading to a lunch. The seminar is at 1234 Vandalia Road, Collinsville Illinois. For more information and to reserve your spot in limited time event be sure to send an email to wpwvideo@gmail.com or visit https://world-powerhouse-wrestling.ticketleap.com