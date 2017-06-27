Jermaine Royster reporting

Smackdown comes to us live from the Valley View Casino Center in San Diego, California. On tonights show we have the ultimate rematch as Womens Money in the Bank 2 takes place tonight and James Ellsworth will be banned from ringside so this time there will be no outside intereference. As well as WMITB we also get another rematch as Lana gets another title shot against the Smackdown Womens Champion Naomi. The Hype Bros have an oppertunity tonight as they face The Uso’s and if they can get a win then they will get title shots. Baron Corbin is also set to face Sami Zayn as these two have had battle behind the scenes for the past few weeks.

We hear Daniel Bryan’s music and the General Manager makes his way to the ring to kick off the show. Bryan welcomes the crowd to Smackdown Live then announces the Smackdown Live Womens Championship match and the Womens Money in the Bank match. Carmella music hits next and she bashes Bryan because he once said this was the show of oppertunity but all of this is an injusctice. Carmella says she won the Money in the Bank match fair and square because there were no rules. Carmella states that she was the first women to have possesion with the MITB Briefcase so Daniel Bryan had no right to take it away. Daniel Bryan agrees with Carmella but then says there has never been another superstar who has climbed the ladder and unhooked the briefcase and handed it to someone else. James Ellsworth then tells the crowd that they make him sick then calls Daniel Bryan a puppet then calls him pathetic. Ellsworth says Bryan isnt a man but he is a coward that doesnt have the marbles to get in the ring and fight and he is hiding behind his injury. Daniel then says he could just fire Ellsworth but tonight it isnt about him its about the Women of Smackdown Live, Daniel Bryan then changes his mind and has Ellworth banned from the arena. Security comes down to take Ellsworth away to the crowds applause, Daniel Bryan then wishes Carmella good luck then leaves the ring.

No. 1 Contenders Match

Tag Team

The Hype Bros vs The Uso’s(C)

Ryder starts with Jimmy and Zach hits a slam then a flapjack for a two count, Mojo gets the tag then the Hype Brose hit the double team on Jimmy. Jay Uso comes in and he has a chopping duel with Mojo, Rawley wins the battle then clotheslines Jimmy over the top rope. Zach Ryder then scores with a suicide dive taking out both Usos. Jay then scores with a kick to Ryder changing the flow of the match, The Usos then begin to double team Ryder in the corner . Jay tags his brother and after the double team we see Jimmy going with a chin lock while Mojo gets hyped on the apron. Ryder hits a facebuster stopping Jimmy then tags in Mojo. Mojo clears the ring then Ryder hits the corner knee to Jimmy. Ryder misses the Browski Boot then Jimmy Uso comes off the top rope with a big splash and The Uso’s get the win.

Your Winners: The Uso’s

After the match is over The New Day appear and Xavier Woods congragulates The Usos for not walking away. Jimmy then says why should they get a match but then Jay says they will get thier shot at BattleGround. Kofi then freestyles after Jimmy Uso starts battle rapping, Kofi gets the better of the battle then The New Day’s music hit and Smackdown Live goes to a commercial.

Next is another edition of “Fashion Vice” with the Fashion Police, Fandango is interogating Konnor & Viktor and he is trying to find out who attacked Breeze. Fandango then tries bribe The Ascencion with Eddie Money tickets, Konnor says they didnt attack them then their office gets ransacked so the guess is still on.

Womens Division

Singles Match

Smackdown Live Womens Championship

Lana vs Naomi(c)

Lana goes right after Naomi as soon as the introductions are finished, Lana attacks with kicks then gets Naomi in the corner. Lana hits the sit out power bomb for a two count but afterward Naomi recovers and counters Lana then scores with the split legged moonsault for the quick win.

Your Winner: Naomi retain her Smackdown Live Womens Championship.

Becky Lynch is interviewed backstage and she says she feels that she now has a fair chance and thats all she needs.

Aiden English is now in the ring and the lights get lowered and he sings to the crowd until Randy Orton’s music hits.

Singles Match

Randy Orton vs Aiden English

Orton is sitting in the middle of the ring because during the commercial break Orton RKO’s English. Orton then says he isnt leaving the ring until he gets whta he wants, next we see the highlights from last week when Orton attacked WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Orton says that was nothing and he wants another shot at the WWE Championship because if he doesnt get it he will find Jinder and beat the hell out of him. Orton says when he sees Mahal he will get the ass beating of his life. Shane McMahon then comes out to the ring and he tells Orton that we are live and we cant have Orton beating up Jinder Mahal. Orton says he doesnt care if he gets fired because Jinder embarrassed his family in front of him. Shane then says Randy himself is no stranger to these tactics but Shane gives Orton the match at BattleGround and says the only catch is that Jinder gets to choose the stipulation. Jinder Mahal then comes out with the Singh Brother by his side, Jinder says despite the prejudice shown to him he will face Orton in a Punjabi Prison Match.

AJ Styles is backstage with Daniel Bryan & Kevin Owens and Styles has a problem with Owens’ Open Challenge not being open to anyone. Bryan then says next week on Smackdown Live we will have an Independace Day Battle Royal, whoever wins will face Owens at BattleGround.

Next we see Maria & Mike Kunelis but they quickly get interupted by Sami Zayn’s entrance music.

Singles Match

Baron Corbin vs Sami Zayn

Sami starts to look for his opening before the lock up but afterwards Corbin drops Zayn, Corbin catches a kick from Zayn then Sami attacks Corbin in the corner. Baron retreats to the outside, Zayn tries a dive over the top rope but Corbin catches him and plants Zayn on the outside barrier. Corbin attacks Sami whipping him into the corner with force then Baron gets Zayn in the other corner and strikes him down with right hands. Zayn counters Baron on the apron but Zayn again gets dropped in the corner. Baron goes with a bear hug then blasts Sami with a clothesline off the ropes for a two count. Corbin goes back to the bearhug then Corbin plants a right hand in Sami’s back. Corbin sends Sami off the ropes but Corbin gets caught with a clothesline from Zayn then Sami hits a high cross body for a two count. Sami then sets up for a suplex but Zayn cant get the big man up then Corbin unloads another right hand followed by another corner clotheline. After a rollup from Zayn he gets shoved into the corner the Corbin then gets a headbut from Zayn but as Sami loads up for his next move he gets caught by Corbin and he hits the End of Days for the win.

Your Winner: Baron Corbin

Shinsuke Nakamura is interviewed backstage and he says Corbin should be very afraid and scared of Nakamura.

Smackdown Live Main Event

Womens Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Charlotte Flair vs Tamina vs Carmella vs Natalya vs Becky Lynch

Carmella gets knocked out first and she gets a ladder first as all the other women are on the outside. Carmella starts to climb but all four women come back in the ring and attack Carmella, Tamina tries to get up but she gets dumped to the outside. Becky Lynch the hits the Exploder to Natalya then Charlotte then she goes for the ladder. Tamina then comes in and hits a Samon Drop on Lynch then she goes up to the top rope and comes off with a big high corss body to Becky. After the commecial break we see all the women on the outside except Charlotte then Natalya comes in and she suplexes Charlotte. Tamina then throws Carmella onto the anounce table, Charlotte then unloads with chops on Natalya in the ring then Natlaya gets sent out of the ring into Becky and she gets a Exploder suplex from Becky. Tamina & Charlotte then fight over the ladder but Becky runs up the ladder but cant get the briefcace, Natalya then takes out Charlotte with a discus clotheline. Natalya sets up the ladder once again but Charlotte gets up and runs up the ladder to contest Natalya. Carmella comes in and pushes the ladder over but Becky is behind her and she gets another exploder suplex as Tamina takes out Becky with a spear. Natalya gets another ladder and sets it up then climbs but Charlotte comes in and climbs alongside of her then all four women try to climb the ladder then they all came crashing down. Carmella again is all alone in the ring and she sets up the ladder and almost wins the match but the other four women pick up the ladder and move it over. All five women are down on the mat as Charlotte rises first and she hits Tamina with the end of the ladder pinning her under it. Charlotte climbs again but Carmella is behind her and then Tamina rises up knocking both Women to the floor, Tamina then hits a super kick to Charlotte. Tamina sets up the ladder then climbs but Natalya and Becky bring Tamina down then deliver a double powerbomb to Tamina. Natalya then power bombs Becky Lynch then slaps on the Sharp Shooter to Carmella. Charlotte then hits the Natural Selection on Carmella but both Natalya & Carmella fight on the outside. Then we see James Ellsworth show up and push Carmella into the ring, Ellsworth sets up the ladder and climbs it while Carmella waits on the outside. Becky Lynch then blasts Carmella with a knee strike then she tips the ladder so Ellsworth falls on the ropes, Carmella then pulls down Becky and Lynch injures her leg in the motion. Carmella then comes in with a steel chair and blasts Becky Lynch with it on that injured leg. Carmella climbs the ladder and pulls down the briefcase and she gets the win for the second time.

Your Winner: Carmella wins the Womens Money In The Bank rematch.