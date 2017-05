Jinder Mahal BEATS Randy Orton for the WWE title … Kevin Owens LOSES the US title to AJ Styles … Shinsuke Nakamura BEATS Dolph Ziggler … The USOs RETAIN their tag team belts vs. Breezeango … Charlotte, Naomi and Becky Lynch LOSE TO Carmella, Natalya and Tamina as Charlotte will not put up with her partners … Baron Corbin BEATS Sami Zayn … Luke Harper defeats Erick Rowan … Tye Dillinger DEFEATS Aiden English …