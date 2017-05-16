The Raw Score

by Jay and Lottie Shannon

Miz made a bid to become a 7-time Intercontinental Champion. Plus, we got an update on the condition of Braun Strowman.

We began with a look at how Roman injured Braun’s arm, last week. We got breaking news that Braun required surgery on his elbow. He will be out for an unspecified amount of time.

Kurt Angle came out for the opening segment. Kurt said Braun has a shattered elbow and this settled the score. Braun may be gone up to six months. Kurt needed to find someone to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal title. At Extreme Rules, Kurt set up a Fatal Five Way to determine the number one contender. The fighters will be: Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns limped from the back. Roman didn’t feel the need for a Fatal Five Way, since he considered himself the top contender and this was HIS yard. Roman got booed when he mentioned Undertaker and Braun. Roman knew he was the only man that could beat Brock.

Enter Finn Balor. Finn reminded everyone he was the first Universal Champion and he never lost it. Finn said the line formed behind him. Roman didn’t think Finn had the ability to beat Brock. Finn mentined beating Roman on Balor’s first night on Raw.

Samoa Joe then lumbered from the back. Joe mentioned that this was about Action and Results. Joe was certain he would win the Fatal Five Way…

Bring out Bray Wyatt. Bray appeared in center ring. Bray felt the others tremble around him. He knew the men would cower, fall and run

Bray was cut short by the fifth member of the party, Seth Rollins. Seth was done with talking and wanted to fight…Joe. Joe and Seth punched away, on the floor. Bray jumped Finn and Roman took out Bray. Seth caught Joe with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip, in the ropes. Joe hobbled up the ramp. Bray sent Seth out but fell to Roman’s Superman Punch. The fight went tothe floor where Finn hit a Double Dropkick. Sling Blade to Roman.Flip Dive, by Finn, to the floor.

Kurt came in to put people in matches. Seth vs Bray was first up to be set. Roman vs Finn was also put in place.

Jeff Hardy vs Sheamus

Highlights:

Jeff jumped Sheamus, at the bell. The ref had to hold Jeff back. Hardy avoided the Brogue Kick. Sheamus was flipped over the ropes and to the floor. Sheamus caught Jeff as Hardy flew over the top. Jeff was sent into the barricade and we went to break.

Sheamus connected with a vicious knee. Rear Chin Lock by the Celtic Warrior. Extreme Rules is just 3 weeks away. Jeff bashed his Irish foe. Scoop Slam by Sheamus to pull a two count. Jeff pushed Sheamus away and hit the Reverse Mule Kick. Forearm by Jeff. Inverted Atomic Drop and Double Leg Drop. A Dropkick almost brought Jeff the duke. Sheamus blocked the Twist of Fate and conected with a wild Knee Strike. 1-2-not quite yet.

Jeff punched the ribs and sent Sheamus to the corner. Boots by Sheamus. Sheamus rolled up the ropes and waited. Jeff caught Sheamus with a Jawbreaker, on the fly. 2 count, one more time. Cesaro and Matt got up on the apron. Sheamus hit a Brogue Kick on Matt. Twist of Fate by Jeff. Swanton!

Your Winner: Jeff Hardy

Raw Score: 3.0 out of a possible 5

Sasha Banks vs Alicia Fox

Highlights:

Noam Dar got this match set up and he was at ringside. Sasha hit a Shoulder Tackle. Sasha caught Fox’s kick and threw her backwards. Fox nailed a wicked kick that got her a two count. Northern Lights Suplex by Fox but it only brought a two. Rear Chin Lock by Fox. Clotheslines by Sasha. Shotgun Knees by Sasha. Split Legged Sunset Flip by Fox. Fox dumped Sasha over the ropes. Sasha almost got the win with a Small Package. Fox hit the Ax Kick to get a three count.

Your Winner: Alicia Fox

Raw Score: 2.5

Backlash is this Sunday and it looks interesting.

The Miz vs Dean Ambrose

Intercontinental Title Match

Highlights:

Maryse was with her hubby for this fight in Newark, NJ (One of Jay’s absolute favorite places on Earth). Miz tried for an early advantage and hauled butt when he didn’t get it. Whip by Miz but Dean hit a hard Clothesline. Big Boot by Miz. Dean avoided the Skull Crushing Finale. Miz rolled up Dean for a two. Rolling Neckbreaker by Dean to earn a two count. Miz high-tailed it out to the floor and we headed to the land of fast food commercials.

Miz went up top and flew into Dean. 2 count. Miz got on Dean’s back but was run into the corner.

Neckbreaker by Miz to come one step closer to his seventh IC strap. Danielson Kicks to Dean’s chest. Roll Up by Dean for a two. Miz barely escaped Dirty Deeds. Miz ended up on the floor. Dean hit the Suicide Dive and both men were down. Dean tossed Miz back in the ring. Shoulder Tackles by the champ. Slider Clothesline by Ambrose. Bulldog and La Magistral Cradle brought a two plus for Ambrose. Dean placed Miz up top for a Superplex. Miz fought out of the crippling move. Both men countered each others main finishers. Miz crashed and burned on the Full Body Clothesline miss. Standing Savage Elbow. Could be…might be…Denied!

Dean pulled Miz in but Miz tried for a Figure Four. Rebound Clothesline ended up turned into a Skull Crushing Finale. 1-2-How the Hell did he kick out? Miz couldn’t believe what just went down. Miz wanted another Skkull Crushing Finale but Dean got free. Miz went outside after avoiding Dirty Deeds. Miz used Maryse as a shield. Maryse moved just as Dean flew into her spouse. The two got back in the ring. Maryse distracted the ref. Dean blocked the Low Blow and kicked Miz in the crotch.

Your Winner (by Disqualification): The MIz

Raw Score: 4.0

Finn Balor was interviewed, backstage. He was asked about fighting Roman Reigns. Finn talked about his fighting spirit. It might be Roman’s Yard but it was HIS (Finn’s) Universe.

Alexa Bliss came out from the back. We saw how she beat Bayley for the Raw Women’s title. Alexa insulted the crowd. She called Newark the “Sweat Gland of America”. She proclaimed herself “The Goddess”. She bragged about winning everytime that she said she would (bit of an exaggeration).

She was cut off by the arrival of Bayley. The Bayley Buddies inflated as Bayley came down to hug kids all over the place. Bayley had an issue with the whole Goddess claim. Bayley invoked her rematch. It will happen at Extreme Rules. Alexa knew Bayley would NEVER be able to get Extreme. I’ve seen her rip into women like Vikki Vanity and others and those battle were seriously extreme. Bayley hit a Dropkick and then Alexa snapped the neck over the ropes. Alexa found a Singapore Cane. She Blith Whapped Bayley with it.

Kurt was talking with Sami Zayn but had to go. Miz came in to whine about being kicked in the b*lls. Kurt set up Miz vs Dean at Extreme Rules. Miz wanted it set that if Dean gets DQ’d, he loses the title. Kurt agreed to it. Maryse yelled at Kurt in French but he responded back in her language. The Drifter waltzed in and played. He would not speak.

Neville and T.J. Perkins vs “Gentleman” Jack Gallagher and Austin Aries

Highlights:

Neville and Aries started this, or so it seemed. Perkins took the immediate tag. Aries ran TJP into the corner and brought in Jack. Aries was launchd, over the top, into the Heels. Break time.

TJP was over Aries as the show returned. Neville asked for the tag. Neville stomped away at A-Double. Neville threw Aries out of the ring. TJP went after Aries, on the floor. Neville tried for a pin when Aries got thrown back in the ring but failed. Tag to Perkins.

Rear Chin Lock by TJP. Aries punched up to his feet. Neville got laid out. Bell Ringer by Aries. Tag to Jack. European Uppercuts and Exploder Throw by the Gentleman. Snap Powerslam by Jack. Butterfly Lock by Jack but TJP ran the Englishman into the ropes. Handstand Dropkick by Jack. Neville and Aries got involved in the match. The two slugged it out until Perkins Chop Blocked the knee of Aries. Jack hit several Dropckicks. Aries flew to the outside to neutralize Neville. Jack escaped the Detonation Kick. Neville held Jack’s leg. Perkins came back to score with the Detonation Kick that he had wanted.

Your Winners: Neville and T.J. Perkins

Raw Score: 3.0

NXT Takeover will happen, Saturday. Sweet! Jay gets off at Noon and I’m off all day.

Bayley was being iced down in the locker room. Kurt Angle came in to talk with her. Kurt knew she had the biggest heart on the roster. Kurt wanted to make their match, at Extreme Rules, a regular match. Bayley didn’t like that idea. She wanted to show Alexa that she COULD get Extreme. Kurt set up a Kendo Stick on a Pole Match. Sigh.

Elsewhere, Goldust talked with R-Truth. Truth felt bad about their loss, last week. Truth knew he let them down. Goldy told him to calm down. Goldy said they should dig and crawl back up to the top by destroying Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, tonight.

Finn Balor vs Roman Reigns

Highlights:

It is so ridiculous that Lesnar won the U-Title at Mania and he won’t have to defend it for months on end. Seriously? Remember the 30 day rule?

Getting down off soapbox.

Roman took Finn to the corner and gave a clean break. Go Behind by Finn but Roman hit a Back Elbow and huge Biel. Finn threw wild fists to the ribs. Roman pushed him away and then stomped Finn down in the corner. Roman bounced Finn’s head off the top turnbuckle. Roman threw Finn into the ropes. Finn came back with punches and kicks. Samoan Drop!

Finn rolled out to the apron. Finn blocked a Suplex. Enziguri by Balor. Flying Forearms by Finn, followed by a Dropkick. Roman shrugged off a hard chop. Roman charged the corner and struck the ring post. Roman tumbled out to the florr. Finn Punted Roman’s face and hit the Double Stomp to Roman’s spine. We went to another series of commercials.

Roman unloaded on Finn but Finn tossed Reigns out to the floor. Finn Dropkicked the bad arm. Roman went to the floor. Roman caught Finn and ran him into the post. Ouch! Both men were down and winded. Roman rolled in and out to reset the count. Roman sent Finn into the barricade. Roman placed Finn near the ringpost and backed up. Drive By Dropkick sent Balor’s back into the post. 2 count.

Romansaid it was time to finish this. Corner Clotheslines by Roman drew huge boos from the Jersey crowd. Spinning Powerbomb by Roman but he couldn’t quite follow up. Roman set for the Superman Punch but Finn kicked the ribs. Flurry of kicks by Balor but Roman kicked back. Roman couldn’t lift Finn. Trip and Double Stomp by Finn.

Finn ducked Roman and hit the Sling Blade. Superman Punch! 1-2-kick out! Both men tried to catch their breaths. Roman got up first. Finn kicked Roman and hit another Sling Blade. Finn dropped Roman and headed up top. Roman pulled Finn down before Balor could launch the Cup de Grace. Spear by Roman to seal the deal!

Your Winner: Roman Reigns

Raw Score: 3.25

Bray Wyatt interrupted the announcers. He did one of his weird, cryptic promos. Bray said it was HIS world and planned to take destiny away from all the others. he warned Seth that he had best RUN!

NXT Takeover is going to be amazing. Can’t wait to watch it.

Seth Rollins was interviewed, backstage. Seth was asked about fighting Bray Wyatt. Seth didn’t appreciate being called “Gutless”. Seth said Bray would not stand in his way to getting to the Universal title. Seth said his actions speak loud and clear.

Golden Truth vs Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Truth and Goldy did the rap thing. Foley Pop by Truth. Goldust knocked down Truth! What the ****! Goldust completely beat down his long time partner. Dust stomped down the stunned Truth. Goldust punched away on Truth and pitched him over th rope. Goldy threw his former partner, backwards, into the barrier and then tossed him into the ring. Goldy beat on Truth’s neck. Goldust picked up the microphone and said “That’s what’s up!”

That was just bizarre!

They showed a preview of Injustice 2. I love the original.

Enzo Amore and Big Cass came out. Enzo was wearing the ugliest darn outfit EVER! Enzo still reminds us of the little irritating character from Lion King. He was cut off by the arrival of Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews. Titus moked Enzo and Cass. Cheap Heat.

Apollo Crews vs Enzo Amore

Titus can’t cut a promo to save his soul. Cass explained that Titus would be fighting him. Titus said he would not fight in his expensive suit.

Big Cass vs Titus O’Neil

Titus kicked and punched away. Titus took off his jacket and went to whip Cass with it. Titus kicked Cass but the big man kicked back. Corner Shoulder by Titus. Titus took off his belt but Enzo distracted him. Big Kick by Cass. Enzo played on a phone to take a Selfie with Apollo. Jumping Enziguri by Crews.

Your Winner: Big Cass

Raw Score: 1.25

Perkins was taping up, backstage. Neville came in and said TJP did well. Perkins still wanted a shot at the Cruiserweight title. Neville said Aries still stood in Perkins’ way. Neville asked Perkins to end Aries, with his help.

Bray Wyatt vs Seth Rollins

Highlights:

The two stalked each other. Collar and Elbow into a Seth Side Headlock. Shoulder Tackle by Bray. Side Headlock by Seth. Knee Strike and Snap Mare by Rollins. Seth punched and chopped away on Bray. Bray reversed a Whip. Bray ended up on the floor. Seth flew over the top to drop Bray. Seth ran Bray into the barricade.Seth flew off the barricade but Bray caught him and slammed Seth into the barrier. Time for another quick break.

We returned to find Seth punching Bray’s ribs. Dropkick by Seth. Bray caught Seth, up top, and hit a modified Stunner off the top rope. Ouch! Bray clubbed Seth and put him on the top turnbuckle. Corner Mount Punches by Bray but Seth countered. Superplex by Bray. Only a 2. Bray drove his knee into Seth’s back. Rear Chin Lock by Wyatt. Seth escaped the Uranage. Seth put Bray out to the floor. Bray popped Seth to counter the Suicide Dive. Seth hit a Blockbuster once Bray got back in the ring. Seth unloaded with wild punches. Sling Blade by Seth. Corner Splash and Corner Faceplant by Seth. Bray used a Headbutt to escape the Go Behind. Baseball Slide Dropkick by Seth led to the Suicide Dive. Seth pitched Bray back into the rng. Springboard Clothesline by Seth pulled a two. Bray blocked a Suplex and then Seth blocked one. Bray almost got Sister Abigail. Enziguri by Seth but Bray almost took Seth’s head off with a wicked Clothesline.

Bray picked up Seth but got punched rapid fire. Uranage Slam by Bray. 2 count. Bray again tried forr Sister Abigail. He waited too long and Seth got free. Falcon Arrow by Seth. 1-2-nope. Seth headed up the ropes but he was going so slow. Bray went out to the floor. Seth turned and hit a Crossbody to the floor! Samoa Joe rushed down to attack!

Your Winner (by Disqualification): Seth Rollins

Raw Score: 3.0

Joe just annihilated Seth with punches and kicks. Joe then stared at Bray. Ty turned and double teamed Seth. Bray pulled into Sister Abigail! Heck yeah! Sister Abigail to Seth!

