Doug Somers died today at the age of 65.

I recall Doug when I travelled for years in the American Wrestling Association area. Both alone and as a tag team with “Playboy” Buddy Rose, Somers was a wrestler who was so skilled he could adapt to the style of any opponent.

He and Rose feuded with the teams of Scott Hall and Curt Hennig, The Midnight Rockers and others during their AWA run.

Our condolences from everyone here at 1wrestling.com to the family, friends, and fans of Doug Somers.