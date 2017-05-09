Jermaine Royster reporting

Smackdown comes to us live from The 02 Arena in London, England and as the WWE continues its England tour we get to see the WWE Champion Randy Orton fresh off his loss to Bray Wyatt at Payback. It was because of the “Maharaja” Jinder Mahal and his goons the Singh Brothers that Wyatt was able to beat Randy, tonight you can be sure Orton will have something to say. Dolph Ziggler is scheduled to have a confrontation with Smackdown Live’s newest faces Shinsuke Nakamura as well as Natalya vs Becky Lynch. Randy Orton’s music hits and the WWE Champion makes his way to the ring to kick off the show.

Randy says he didn’t lose because of Bray Wyatt but but because Jinder Mahal, Jinder then comes out with the Singh Brothers. Jinder tells Randy that he will take the title from Randy at Backlash and bring it back to his people of India. Then we hear the music of the “New Face of America” United States Champion Kevin Owens. Owens says nobody cares about the House of Horrors match or India, Owens then talks about ending Jericho’s career at Payback. Owens says at Backlash he will end another career and it will be AJ Styles this time. Owens then gives a warning to both Randy Orton & Jinder Mahal by saying he will take the WWE Championship after beating Styles, AJ Styles then shows up on the ramp. Styles says Kevin Owens is delusional and Smackdown is his house and Chris Jericho is no AJ Styles. All of a sudden we hear Baron Corbin’s music but as he walks out we see Sami Zayn attack him from behind. All six men confront each other but no action occurs as Jinder, Owens & Baron Corbin stand on the outside.

James Ellsworth is in the ring with Tamina & Carmella and he tells the crowd to shut their mouths, Carmella then introduces Natalya to the ring.

Women’s Division

Singles Match

Becky Lynch vs Natalya

As the match starts we hear Charlotte Flair’s music and she says she doesn’t need anyone to introduce her because she doesn’t even need an introduction. Becky Lynch starts off nailing Natalya and as the action spills to the outside Natalya hits a back suplex to Natalya then gets her back in the ring. Natalya locks on with an abdominal stretch but Becky gets out and delivers fore arms off the ropes. Becky runs the to the corner hitting another big fore arm then a Samoan drop. Becky then tries a move from the top rope but Tamina distract her allowing Carmella to attack and that allows Natalya to cover Becky Lynch for the win.

Your Winner: Natalya

After the match we see Naomi & Charlotte blaming each other for Becky’s loss backstage. Becky says the three of them have to stick together in order to defeat the Welcoming Committee. Becky then says the three of them will take on the Welcoming Committee in a six women tag match at Backlash.

The Fashion Police have a segment next where they investigating The Uso’s but run into The Ascension instead.

Singles Match

Luke Harper vs Erick Rowan

Rowan blasts Harper with a big boot then a few strikes that send Harper to the outside. The action comes back in the ring where Harper hits a drop kick off the ropes but Rowan counters Harper hitting his neck on the top rope, Rowan then hits a spin kick for a two count. Rowan tries a submission hold but Harper counters with a back suplex then Harper scores with a big boot for a two count. Harper sets in the corner but misses the discuss punch as Rowan hits a sidewalk slam for a two count. Rowan then uses dirty tactics by poking Harper in the eye then hitting a spinning front slam and Rowan covers Harper for the win.

Your Winner: Erick Rowan

Dolph Ziggler makes his way to the ring next as he has something to get off his chest. Dolph says its been eight years and he’s done it all in the WWE but no one appreciates him and hes treated like a disease. Dolph then says the people will cheer for Nakamura and they lose their minds when he walks out but Ziggler calls “The Artist” pathetic. Dolph says he never needed any of the fans because they never cared. Dolph says no one cared but they will now and he tells Nakamura to come to the ring. Shinsuke comes to the ring and Ziggler says if he is going to stand in the ring with him he has to put up or, Nakamura then grabs the mic and tells Ziggler to shut up. Shinsuke says they can do this now but Dolph says no because he wants to do it at Backlash. Dolph then blindsides Nakamura but both men fight in the ring which leads to a big kick that sends Dolph flying. Shinsuke’s music hits and Dolph retreats back up he ramp to the locker room.

Sami Zayn is backstage with Randy Orton & AJ Styles and he wants them to envision winning the 6-man match tonight but Orton & Styles just walk away.

Tag Team Match

The Ascension vs Breezango

Fandango starts with Konnor and Fandango scores with a high cross body for a two count but Konnor quickly gets back in control. Viktor gets the tag and applies a rear chin lock to Fandango in the corner. Viktor then blasts Fandango with kicks then another chin lock, Breeze gets the tag and takes out both men with Supermodel Kicks. Fandango then gets the tag and he climbs to the top and hits the “Last Dance” leg drop and the win.

Your Winners: Breezango

After the match The Uso’s come out and tell Breezango in 12 days they will feel the wrath of The Uso’s.

Smackdown Live Main Event

6-Man Tag Team Match

Jinder Mahal w/The Singh Brothers, Kevin Owens & Baron Corbin vs AJ Styles, Sami Zayn & WWE Champion Randy Orton

Corbin starts with Styles and they lock up with Styles using his speed with kicks and flips but Corbin uses his strength to force AJ in the corner. AJ counters away and tags in Sami Zayn as Jinder gets the tag as well, Jinder attacks Sami then gets hum in the corner with shoulder strikes. Sami would gets back in control hitting a hurricanranna off the ropes. Orton gets the tag but Kevin Owens does too and Orton teases the RKO but Owens gets out of the ring just in time. When Smackdown comes back from commercial we see Corbin attacking Stylles on the corner then Corbin tags Jinder back in. Mahal scores with a drop kick then Jinder tags in Owens and the two double team Sami Zayn. Sami would counter Owens to get back in control with Ten strikes on the top rope. Owens counters Zayn and just steps all over Sami who’s down on the mat. Corbin comes back in and throws Sami to the outside, Jinder Mahal gets in a cheap shot as the referee wasn’t looking. Corbin has Sami locked in a submission hold but Zayn counters Corbin but Baron catches Sami in mid air on the ropes. Jinder comes back in and he goes with reverse chin lock again before sending Zayn to the corner for a triple team. Owens taunts Zayn like always but Sami almost makes the tag to his teammates, Kevin drags Sami back down to the mat as Smackdown goes to a commercial. When we return we see Baron Corbin attacking Sami Zayn again in the corner then Corbin turns around and blasts Orton on the ropes. AJ Styles then gets the tag and he clears the ring with very fast kicks and fore arms but Corbin kicks out at two, Dtyles then goes for the Calf Crusher but Kevin Owens makes the save. Sami Zayn then runs the ropes hitting a suicide dive taking out Jinder and Owens. Back in the ring we see AJ Styles attempting a spring board move but Kevin Owens knocks him of the ropes. AJ exchanges shots with Corbin but Baron drops Styles with a slam then tags Jinder back in. after a pin attempt we see Jinder scoring with strikes then he again goes back to the chin lock. AJ gets away but Styles runs right into a boot from Corbin, Kevin Owens comes in next and continues to attack Styles but Owens misses the senton then AJ tags in Randy Orton and Jinder gets the tag. Randy hits two power slams to Jinder but Mahal counters Randy as the Singh Brothers grab the leg of Orton allowing Jinder to hit the big boot. Kevin Owens comes in and he gets RKO’d immediately but Jinder is still the legal man and he hits the Cobra Clutch slam to Orton and Jinder gets the three count for his team.

Your Winners: Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens & Baron Corbin