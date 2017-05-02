Upcoming Indy Wrestling Events

Below are events, alphabetized by state/province/country. This listing is sent weekly.

Mon, May 1 – Atlanta Wrestling Entertainment – Museum Bar, 181 Ralpha David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA - 7:35 pm - facebook.com/AtlantaWrestlingEntertainment

Mon, May 1 – Fight Nation – Causeway School, Larkspur DR, BN23 8 Eastbourne, East Sussex, UK - 3 pm, 7 pm - facebook.com/fightnationuk

Tue, May 2 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Calico Saloon and Grill, 42525 10th ST W, Lancaster, CA - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Tue, May 2 – Wrestling 2.0 – 1468 N Goldenrod RD, Orlando, FL - 7 pm - facebook.com/prowrestlingtc

Tue, May 2 – CMLL – Arena Mexico, Martes de Nuevos Valores, Mexico - 7:30 pm - cmll.com

Wed, May 3 - American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL - 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, May 3 - Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY - 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, May 3 - CZW/WSU “Dojo Wars” – CZW/WSU Academy, 110 Harmon DR, Suite 304, Blackwood, NJ - 8 pm - czwrestling.com

Wed, May 3 - Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Thu, May 4-Fri, May 5 - Lucha va Voom – The Mayan Theatre, 1038 S Hill ST, Downtown Los Angeles, CA - 8 pm - luchavavoom.com

Thu, May 4 - International Wrestling Australia – The Juniors Kingford, Syndey, Australia - 7:30 pm - iwawrestling.com.au

Thu, May 4 - Brave Immortal Conflict – 404 Euclid Ave, San Diego, CA - bravewrestling.yapsody.com

Thu, May 4 - WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA - 8 pm - wwa4.com

Fri, May 5-Sat, May 6 - NWA New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling/

Fri, May 5 - Pro South Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL - 7 pm - facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

Fri, May 5 - Lucha Libre Voz – 801 N 2nd ST #100, Phoenix, AZ - 6 pm - facebook.com/luchalibreraw

Fri, May 5 - Empire Wrestling Federation – EWF Arena at Knights of Columbus Hall, 4315 N Vincent Ave, Covina, CA - 8 pm - EmpireWrestlingFederation.com

Fri, May 5 - Hoodslam – Oakland Metro, 522 2nd ST, Oakland, CA - 9 pm - facebook.com/Hoodslam

Fri, May 5 - Pro Wrestling Academy CT – 327 Sandbank RD, Unit C6, Cheshire, CT - 8 pm - facebook.com/PWACT

Fri, May 5 - I Believe In Wrestling – 6923 Narcoossee RD #620, Orlando, FL - 8 pm - facebook.com/believewrestling

Fri, May 5 - All Star Wrestling Network – AWN WrestlePlex, 1361 Peach Pkwy, Fort Valley, GA - 8 pm - allstarwrestlingnetwork.com

Fri, May 5 - Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA - 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, May 5 - Renegade Championship Wrestling – Big Red & Blue Building, 806 N 2nd Ave, Chatsworth, GA - 8 pm - Facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Fri, May 5 - Threat Level Wrestling – Prairie Lakes Community Center, 515 E Thacker, Des Plaines, IL - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/ThreatLevelWrestling

Fri, May 5 - Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena/

Fri, May 5 - Wrestling Revolver – Seven Flags Event Center, 2100 NW 100th ST, Clive, IA – ProWrestlingRevolver.com

Fri, May 5 - Appalachian Mountain Wrestling – Buckhorn School, 18392 KY Hwy 28, Buckhorn, KY - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Appalachianmountainwrestling

Fri, May 5 - Main Event Pro Wrestling – Logansport Elementary School, 17228 Hwy 5, Logansport, LA - 7 pm - facebook.com/OfficialMEPW/

Fri, May 5 - Northeast Championship Wrestling – Elks Lodge, Norwood, MA - 7:30 pm - thencw.com

Fri, May 5 - Mr. Chainsaw Pro Wrestling – Kalkaska Kaliseum, 1900 Fairgrounds RD, Kalkaska, MI - 6 pm - facebook.com/MCPWOnline

Fri, May 5 - SPWA – Ripley Park and Recreation, 109 School ST, Ripley, MS - 8 pm - facebook.com/ramertn

Fri, May 5 - The South’s Greatest Wrestling Association – 7340 Greenbrook Pkwy, Southaven, MS - facebook.com/SGWA-Wrestling-1479708225658464

Fri, May 5 – MWA Pro Wrestling (Wounded Warrior Project Benefit) – Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N 84th ST, Lincoln, NE - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/MWAMIdwest

Fri, May 5 - SWF – Columbian Club of Avenel, 109 Morrisey Ave, Avenel, NJ - 8 pm - facebook.com/SWFLIVE

Fri, May 5 - Superkick’d Pro Wrestling – 66-B Fraser Ave, Toronto, ON - 7:30 pm - superkickd.com

Fri, May 5 - Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN - 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, May 5 - Southern Wrestling Federation – 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN - 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, May 5 - Tried-N-True – O’Connors Irish Pub and Grill, 1198 Tylertown RD, Clarksville, TN - 6:30 pm - TriedNTruePro.com

Fri, May 5 - Ultimate Extreme Wrestling – UEW Arena, 410 Scruggs RD, East Ridge, TN - 8 pm - facebook.com/UEW15

Fri, May 5 – NWA Wrestling Revolution – Cine El Rey, 311 S 17th ST, McAllen, TX - 8 pm - facebook.com/NWAWR

Fri, May 5 - New Era Wrestling – 10400 N Dyer, El Paso, TX - 7 pm - facebook.com/neweraep

Fri, May 5 - Ironfist Wrestling – Townsend Social Club, Halesowen, UK - 6:30 pm - facebook.com/pages/Ironfist-Wrestling/241388815891287

Fri, May 5 – KAPOW – Broadbridge Health Leisure Center, Wickhurst Lane, RH12 3 Horsham, UK - 7 pm - facebook.com/kapowwrestlinguk

Fri, May 5 - New Generation Wrestling – Liverpool Olympia, West Derby RD, Liverpool L6 9BY, UK - 7 pm - ngwuk.com

Fri, May 5 - Tidal Championship Wrestling – Dolphin Centre, Darlington, UK - 7 pm - facebook.com/tidalchampionshipwrestling

Fri, May 5 - River City Championship Wrestling – American Legion Post 52, 711 6th ST, La Crosse, WI - 8 pm - facebook.com/RiverCityCW

Sat, May 6-Sun, May 7 - Extreme Midget Wrestling – City Hall Saloon, 35317 214th Way SE, Cumberland, WA - 9 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Sat, May 6 - AIWF Southern Legacy Wrestling – Munford Recreation Center, Munford, AL - slwrevolution.com

Sat, May 6 - Fearless Championship Wrestling – 900 2nd ST, Haleyville, AL - 7 pm - facebook.com/Fearlesswrestling

Sat, May 6 - Rockey City Championship Wrestling – 14981 Hwy 231/431 (Behind Cosmos Gym), Hazel Green, AL - 7 pm - facebook.com/Rocketcitychampionshipwrestling

Sat, May 6 - Monster Pro Wrestling – Alberta Avenue Community Centre, 9210 118 Ave, Edmonton, AB - 7:30 pm - facebook.com/CNWAMonsterPro

Sat, May 6 - Wrestling Go – Marayong Community Centre, Quakers Road, Sydney, Australia - 5:30 pm - facebook.com/WrestlingGO

Sat, May 6 - All Pro Wrestling – Cow Palace, 2600 Geneva Ave, Daly City, CA – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/apwbootcamp

Sat, May 6 – New Era Wrestling – Buffalo Rose, 1119 Washington Ave, Golden, CO – 6 pm - facebook.com/New-Era-Wrestling-225229407508249\

Sat, May 6 – Rocky Mountain Pro Quarry – 15200 W 6th Ave, Frontage RD, Golden, CO – 6 pm - therockymountainpro.com

Sat, May 6 – Rampage Pro Wrestling – Delaware Agricultural Museum, 866 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE – 7 pm - facebook.com/rampageprowrestlingdover

Sat, May 6 – Disciples of Christ Wrestling Ministries – Winder Lions Club, 354 E Broad ST, Winder, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/DisciplesofChristWrestlingMinistries

Sat, May 6 – Peachstate Wrestling Alliance – VFW Fairgrounds, 1625 Bankhead Hwy, Carrollton, GA – 8 pm - facebook.com/peachstatewrestlingalliancegeorgia

Sat, May 6 – Sunbelt Wrestling Entertainment – Turner County Civic Center, Ashburn, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/sunbeltwrestling

Sat, May 6 – Westside Xtreme Wrestling – Seenland Bowling and Eventhouse, Kathe-Kollwtz-Str. 1a, 02977 Hoyerswerda, Germany – 7 pm - facebook.com/WestsideXtremeWrestling

Sat, May 6 – AAW – Logan Square Auditorium, 2539 N Kedzie Blvd, Chicago, IL – 7 pm - aawrestling.com

Sat, May 6 – Emerge – Parkside Elementary School, 1400 Parkside DR, Columbus, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/emergewrestling

Sat, May 6 – Funkdafied Entertainment – Kosciusko County Fair Grounds, 1400 E Smith ST, Warsaw, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/Funkdafied-Entertainment-181973713801

Sat, May 6 – Intense Championship Wrestling – Boys and Girls Club of Grant County, 3402 S Meridian ST, Marion, IN - facebook.com/jesseicw.ortega

Sat, May 6 – NWA Supreme – 2520 Lanier DR, Madison, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/nwasupreme

Sat, May 6 – New Pro Wrestling – Zorah Shrine Temple, 420 N 7th ST, Terre Haute, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/NewWavePro

Sat, May 6 – Tri-State Wrestling – Vincennes Eagles #384, 1325 Willow ST, Vincennes, IN – 6 pm - facebook.com/TSWUnleashed

Sat, May 6 – Over the Top – Tivoli Theatre, 135-138 Francis ST, Dublin, Ireland – 7:15 pm - facebook.com/OTTwrestlingLive

Sat, May 6 – Appalachian Mountain Wrestling – Robert W. Combs Elementary School, 9165 Hwy 15 S, Happy, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Appalachianmountainwrestling

Sat, May 6 – Big B Pro Wrestling – Dugan Best Center, 1003 Omega ST, Owensboro, KY – 7 pm

Sat, May 6 – Wildkat Sports & Entertainment – JD Meisler Middle School, 3700 Cleary Ave, Metairie, LA – 6 pm - facebook.com/WildKatSports

Sat, May 6 – Pioneer Valley Pro Wrestling – American Legion, 162 Russell ST, Hadley, MA – 7 pm - facebook.com/PioneerValleyPro

Sat, May 6 – Metro Pro Wrestling – Arkay Hall, 15221 Eureka Ave, Southgate, MI - facebook.com/MetroProWrestlingMI

Sat, May 6 – Pure Pro Wrestling – VFW Post 2144, 175 W 8th ST, Holland, MI – 7:30 pm - prowrestlingatitsfinest.com, facebook.com/pages/Pure-Pro-Wrestling/201474633206765

Sat, May 6 – American Wrestling Federation – Prairie’s Edge Casino Resort, 5616 Prairie’s Edge Lane, Granite Falls, MN – 7 pm - facebook.com/proAWF

Sat, May 6 – Independent Wrestling International – Historic Mounds Theatre, 1029 Hudson RD, St. Paul, MN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Independent-Wrestling-International-123801014365624

Sat, May 6 – Prime Time Wrestling – Opinion Brewing Company, 3742 21st ST, Newport, MN - facebook.com/primetimewrestlingmn

Sat, May 6 – MWA Pro Wrestling – Holdrege Auditorium, 421 Grant ST, Holdrege, NE – 7 pm - facebook.com/MWAMIdwest

Sat, May 6 – On Point – OTW Arena, Monroe Business Center, Building C, Suite 1, Williamstown, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/onpointwrestling

Sat, May 6 – Pro Wrestling Magic – Cliffside Park Elem School #6, 440 Oakdene Ave, Cliffside Park, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingMagic

Sat, May 6 – Battle Club Pro/Wrestlers’ Laboratory – The Point CDC, 940 Garrison Ave, Bronx, NY – 6 pm - facebook.com/Battleclubpro

Sat, May 6 – East Coast Pro Wrestling – Our Lady of Angels, 337 34th ST, Brooklyn, NY – 7:30 pm

Sat, May 6 – NWA Mid-Atlantic – National Guard Armory, 1030 Eastern Ave, Nashville, NC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/NWAMACW

Sat, May 6 – Underground Independent Wrestling – 704 Old US 221, Rutherfordton, NC – 8 pm - facebook.com/UIWUndergroundIndependentWrestling

Sat, May 6 – AIWF Northwest Ohio Wrestling – The Believe Center, 1 Aurora L. Gonzalez DR, Toledo, OH – 7 pm - facebook.com/419wrestling

Sat, May 6 – NWA Midwest Championship Wrestling – Steve Hogg Rec Center, 775 N Main ST, Marion, OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWA-Midwest-Championship-Wrestling-1690979647795503

Sat, May 6 – Northern Wrestling Federation – Clinton County Fairground, 958 W Main ST, Wilmington, OH – 8 pm - facebook.com/nwfwrestling

Sat, May 6 – Wrestling & Respect – UAW Hall, 1440 Bellefontaine Ave, Lima, OH – 4 pm - facebook.com/WARWrestling

Sat, May 6 – Visionary Championship Wrestling – the Believe Center, 1 Aurora L. Gonzalez DR, Toledo, OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/VisionaryChampionshipWrestling

Sat, May 6 – Impact Zone Wrestling – 1009 SW F Ave, Lawton, OK – 7 pm - facebook.com/ImpactZoneWrestling

Sat, May 6 – Wrestling For A Cause – Bristow Middle School, Leforce Field House Gym, 134 W 9th Ave, Bristow, OK – 7 pm - facebook.com/WrestlingForACause

Sat, May 6 – Great North Wrestling – Earl Armstrong Arena, 2020 Ogilvie RD, Ottawa, ON – 7:30 pm - thehannibaltv.com

Sat, May 6 – Northland Wrestling – Davedi Club, North Bay, ON – 5 pm - facebook.com/Northland705

Sat, May 6 – Chikara – The Wrestle Factory, 4711 Wingate ST, Philadelphia, PA – 3 pm - chikarapro.com

Sat, May 6 – Keystone Championship Wrestling – Marple Sports Arena, 611 Parkway DR, Broomall, PA – 6 pm - facebook.com/kcwkeystonechampionshipwrestlingllc

Sat, May 6 – Northern Championship Wrestling – Centre Culturel Et Communautaire, 120 Blvd Du Seminaire, Sainte-Therese, QC – 7:30 pm - ncw.qc.ca

Sat, May 6 – American Pro Wrestling – 122 Builders CT, Boiling Springs, SC – 8 pm - facebook.com/americanprowrestlingboilingsprings

Sat, May 6 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, May 6 – AIWF Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/

Sat, May 6 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, May 6 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, May 6 – Ultimate Extreme Wrestling – UEW Arena, 410 Scruggs RD, East Ridge, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/UEW15

Sat, May 6 – Domination Zone Wrestling, Inc. – Katy Elks 2628, 1050 Katy Fort Bend RD, Katy, TX – 4 pm - facebook.com/DZWrestling

Sat, May 6 – NWA Top of Texas – 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWATOT

Sat, May 6 – Lance Hoyt Benefit – Hearne High School, 1201 W Brown ST, Hearne, TX – 6:30 pm

Sat, May 6 – South Plains Championship Wrestling – Childress Event Center, Childress, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/South-Plains-Championship-Wrestling-745026482299381

Sat, May 6 – 4 Front Wrestling – Swindon Meca, Regent Circus, SN1 1PR Swindon, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/Official4FW

Sat, May 6 – AIWF England/HCW – Habberley Club, Hubberley, UK - facebook.com/HcwProWrestlingAllNewPage

Sat, May 6 – KAPOW – 45 Linden RD, Bognor Regis, PO12 2BB Bognor, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/kapowwrestlinguk

Sat, May 6 – Leicester Championship Wrestling – Brockington College, Leicester, UK - lcwrestling.co.uk

Sat, May 6 – Preston City Wrestling – Club Domain Blackpool, 168-170 North Promenade, FY1 1RE Blackpool, UK – 2 pm - facebook.com/PrestonCityWrestling

Sat, May 6 – Pride Promotions – Poly Falmouth, 24 Church ST, TR11 3EG Falmouth, Cornwall, UK – 5:45 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingPrideuk

Sat, May 6 – Pro Wrestling Elite – The Citadel Centre, Ayr, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingEllite

Sat, May 6 – Reckless Intent Wrestling – 9th West Lothian Scout Group, Murieston Scout Hall, Bankton Walk, EH54 9LE Livingston, West Lothian, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/RECKLESSINTENTWRESTLING

Sat, May 6 – RWA – New Images Youth Centre, CW72HG Winsford, Cheshire, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/RwaWrestlingWinsford

Sat, May 6 – Southside Wrestling – Rushcliffe Leisure Centre, Boundry Road, NG2 7BY Nottingham, UK – 7 pm - southsidewrestling.co.uk

Sat, May 6 – Target Wrestling – Haltwhistle Swimming and Leisure Centre, Greencroft, NE49 9DP Haltwhistle, UK – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/TargetWrestling

Sat, May 6 – Welsh Wrestling – Lyceym Theatre, CW1 2 Crewe, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Sat, May 6 – Ultra Championship Wrestling ZERO – Cyprus High Schoo, 8623 W 3000 S, Magna, UT – 6 pm - facebook.com/UCWZERO

Sat, May 6 – Awesome Wrestling Entertainment – Waynesboro High School, 1200 W Main ST, Waynesboro, VA – 5 pm - facebook.com/officialawe

Sat, May 6 – Classic Pro Wrestling – King William Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 7936 Richmond-Tappahannock Hwy, Aylett, VA – 5 pm - facebook.com/classicprowrestlin

Sat, May 6 – All Star Wrestling – Madison Civic Center, Madison, WV – 7 pm - facebook.com/allstarwrestlingwv

Sat, May 6 – Wisconsin Professional Wrestling – Baba Louies, 419 Main ST, De Pere, WI – 7 pm - facebook.com/wisconsinprowrestling

Sun, May 7 – International Wrestling Australia – The Juniors, 558A Anzac Parade, Kingsford, Australia – 8 pm - iwawrestling.com.au

Sun, May 7 – Best of the West – Hanford Civic Auditorium, 400 N Douty ST, Hanford, CA – 6 pm - facebook.com/BOTWest

Sun, May 7 – Lucha Wrestling Puroresu – 4765 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA – 8 pm - facebook.com/luchador.classicusshadow

Sun, May 7 – North American Wrestling Alliance – Skater Zone, 2606 Calhoun RD, Rome, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/NAWA-NGWA-Thanksgiving-Thunder-537318943139583

Sun, May 7 – Rome Classic Pro Wrestling – Skater Zone, 2606 Calhoun RD, Rome, GA – 5 pm

Sun, May 7 – Glory Pro – Knights of Columbus, 405 E 4th ST, Alton, IL – 3 pm - saintlouiswrestling.com

Sun, May 7 – Wrestling Over Everything – Swansea Improvement Association, 301 Service ST, Belleville, IL – 5 pm - facebook.com/WRESTLINGOVEREVERTHING

Sun, May 7 – Kentuckiana Diehard Wrestling – Jefferson Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 5 pm - kdwrestling.com

Sun, May 7 – MDA Lucha Libre – Arena Coliseo Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico – 6 pm - facebook.com/ma.d.ga.71

Sun, May 7 – Michigan Wrestling Organization – Vegas Strip Gentlemens Club, 948 Raymond RD N, Battle Creek, MI – 2 pm - facebook.com/Michigan-Wrestling-Organization-294443287149

Sun, May 7 – Xtreme Intense Championship Wrestling – Ritz, Warren, MI – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/DetroitXICW

Sun, May 7 – Southern Championship Wrestling – Rack and Roll Pool Hall, 17351 MS-603, Kiln, MS – 6 pm - facebook.com/SCWmississippi

Sun, May 7 – Pro Wrestling Showdown – Matsjpoint, De Stok 12, Roosendaal, 4703 SZ, Netherlands – 4 pm - prowrestlingshowdown.nl

Sun, May 7 – Violence X Suffering Professional Wrestling – Knights of Columbus, 106 Bergen Ave, Ridgefield Park, NJ – 4 pm - facebook.com/VIOLENCExSUFFERING

Sun, May 7 – Fire Star Pro Wrestling – Fire Star Pro Wrestling Academy, 517 Medley ST, Greensboro, NC – 5 pm - facebook.com/firestarpro

Sun, May 7 – Premier Championship Wrestling – Turner’s Hall, 7325 Guthrie Ave, Cleveland, OH – 5 pm - facebook.com/premierchampionshipwrestling

Sun, May 7 – Barrie Wrestling – Ferris Lane Community Church, 49 Ferris Lane, Barrie, ON – 6 pm - facebook.com/aiwfcanada

Sun, May 7 – Championship Wrestling from Ontario – Rockpile, 5555 Dundas ST W, Toronto, ON – 7 pm - facebook.com/groups/270900496675700

Sun, May 7 – Classic Championship Wrestling – 177 King ST E, Chatham, ON – 2 pm

Sun, May 7 – NWX – CWF Training Facility, 20 Hartzel RD, Saint Catharines, ON – 2:30 pm

Sun, May 7 – Ring of Honor – Ted Reeve Arena, Toronto, ON – 7:30 pm - rohwrestling.com

Sun, May 7 – NWA Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWABLUECOLLARWRESTLING

Sun, May 7 – Nova Promotions – XWA Event Center, 3 Bridal Ave, West Warwick, RI – 4:30 pm - facebook.com/novawrestling

Sun, May 7 – Midwest All Pro – Icon Event Hall, 402 N Main ST, Sioux Falls, SD – 5 pm - midwestallpro.com

Sun, May 7 – Rise – Maverick Boys and Girls Club, 1923 S Lincoln ST, Amarillo, TX – 4 pm - facebook.com/RespectIntegritySportsmanshipExcellence

Sun, May 7 – Discovery Wrestling – Edinburgh Corn Exchange, 10-11 Newmarket RD, EH14 1RJ Edinburgh, UK – 3 pm - facebook.com/DiscoveryWrestling

Sun, May 7 – Pride Promotions – The Barnfield Theatre, Barnfield RD, EX1 1SN Exeter, Devon, UK – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/ProWrestlingPrideuk

Sun, May 7 – Revolution Pro Wrestling – The Cockpit, Gateforth ST, NW8 8EH London, UK – 5 pm - facebook.com/RevolutionProWrestling

Sun, May 7 – Southside Wrestling – Priory Centre, Priory Lane, St. Neots, UK – 7 pm - southsidewrestling.co.uk

Sun, May 7 – Tidal Championship Wrestling – Canal Mills, Brandon ST, Armley RD, LS12 2ED Leeds, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/tidalchampionshipwrestling

Sun, May 7 – Venom Wrestling Federation – The River Rooms, Stourbridge, UK

Wed, May 10 – American Combat Wrestling – Gulf View Event Center, 9409 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/WWNACW

Wed, May 10 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Cruisers Bar and Grill, 6105 W Seltice Way, State Line Village, ID – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Wed, May 10 – Ohio Valley Wrestling – 4400 Shepherdsville RD, Louisville, KY – 7 pm - ovwrestling.com

Wed, May 10 – Ring of Honor – Ford Community Arts Center, Dearborn, MI – 7:30 pm - rohwrestling.com

Wed, May 10 – CZW/WSU “Dojo Wars” – CZW/WSU Academy, 110 Harmon DR, Suite 304, Blackwood, NJ – 8 pm - czwrestling.com

Wed, May 10 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Wed, May 10 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Polecat’s, 23230 S State Hwy 123, Seguin, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Thu, May 11 – WWA4 – WWA4 Wrestling School, 4375 Commerce DR, Atlanta, GA – 8 pm - wwa4.com

Fri, May 12-Sat, May 13 – WAW – Epic Studios, 112-114 Magdalen ST, NR3 1JD Norwich, Norfolk, UK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/WAWTVPAGE

Fri, May 12 – Pro South Wrestling – 627 Southern Ave, Piedmont, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/ProSouthWrestling

Fri, May 12 – Party Hard Wrestling – World Famous Nile Theater, 105 W Main ST, Mesa, AZ – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Partyhardwrestling

Fri, May 12 – International Wrestling Australia – Roma Show Society, Carnarvon Hwy, Roma, Queensland, Australia – 8 pm - iwawrestling.com.au

Fri, May 12 – Big West Wrestling – Lake City Bowling & Billiards, #100-2789 Hwy 97N, Kelowna, BC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/BigWestWrestling

Fri, May 12 – Pro Wrestling Academy CT – 327 Sandbank RD, Unit C6, Cheshire, CT – 8 pm - facebook.com/PWACT

Fri, May 12 – Shine – The Orpheum, 1915 E 7th Ave, Ybor City, FL – 9 pm - wwnlive.com

Fri, May 12 – Alternative Pro Wrestling – 305 Cherry ST, Royston, GA – 8:15 pm - facebook.com/apwalternative.prowrestling

Fri, May 12 – Renegade Championship Wrestling – Big Red & Blue Building, 806 N 2nd Ave, Chatsworth, GA – 8 pm – Facebook.com/RCWWrestling

Fri, May 12 – Pro Wrestling Freedom – Jeffersonville Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 8 pm - facebook.com/wrestlingfreedom

Fri, May 12 – Wild Championship Wrestling Outlaws – WCWO Arena, 1151 S Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN - facebook.com/groups/WCWOArena/

Fri, May 12 – NWA New South Championship Wrestling – New South Arena, 512 W Madison ST, Franklin, KY – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nscwrestling/

Fri, May 12 – Truly Independent Wrestling – Pilgrim Memorial Church, 249 Wahconah ST, Pittsfield, MA – 6:45 pm

Fri, May 12 – Steel Domain Wrestling – Post 435 American Legion, 6501 Portland Ave, Richfield, MN – 7 pm - facebook.com/steeldomainwrestling

Fri, May 12 – The South’s Greatest Wrestling Association – 7340 Greenbrook Pkwy, Southaven, MS - facebook.com/SGWA-Wrestling-1479708225658464

Fri, May 12 – New Evolution Wrestling – C.L.B. Armoury, 82 Harvey RD, St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador – 6 pm - facebook.com/NewEvolutionWrestlingNL

Fri, May 12 – Dangerous Adrenaline Wrestling Gladiators – Clayton High School, 55 Pop Kramer Blvd, Clayton, NJ – 8 pm - facebook.com/DAWGWrestling

Fri, May 12 – Monster Factory – 541 Mantua Ave, Paulsboro, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/The-World-Famous-Monster-Factory

Fri, May 12 – Ring of Honor – Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, NY – 9 pm - rohwrestling.com

Fri, May 12 – Rockstar Pro – Rockstar Arena, 1106 E 3rd ST, Dayton, OH - rockstarprowrestling.com

Fri, May 12 – Pure Wrestling Alliance – Red Chevron Club, 34 Elizabeth ST, Guelph, ON – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/pwacanadawrestling

Fri, May 12 – Red Rock Wrestling – Stratford Town Hall Gymnasium, Stratford, ON – 7 pm - facebook.com/redrockwrestling/

Fri, May 12 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond, OR – 8:30 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Fri, May 12 – Grand Slam Wrestling – Moosic Youth Center, 606 Main ST, Moosic, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/grandslamwrestlingpa/

Fri, May 12 – Palmetto Championship Wrestling – The Warrior Warehouse, 7230 Middle ST, Columbia, SC – 7 pm - facebook.com/PalmettoChampionshipWrestling

Fri, May 12 – Glory Pro – Crossville TN National Guard Armory, 144 Sparta Hwy, Crossville, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/gloryprotn

Fri, May 12 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Fri, May 12 – River City Wrestling – Retama Park, Selma, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/rcwforever

Fri, May 12 – Southern Wrestling Federation – 106 Southside DR, Tullahoma, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/swfwrestling

Fri, May 12 – NWA Wrestling Revolution – Cine El Rey, 311 S 17th ST, McAllen, TX – 8 pm - facebook.com/NWAWR

Fri, May 12 – New Era Wrestling – 10400 N Dyer, El Paso, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/neweraep

Fri, May 12 – Grand Pro Wrestling – The Rose Club, Hindley (Formerly “The Monaco Ballroom”), WN2 3EU Hindley, Wigan, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/grandprowrestling

Fri, May 12 – House of Pain – George Street WMC, George Street, NG15 7DN, Hucknall, Nottinghamshire, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/HOPWrestling

Fri, May 12 – Welsh Wrestling – Betts Community Club, Heol Dewi Sant, CF32 8TA Betts, Bridgend, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/welshwrestling

Fri, May 12 – Brew City Wrestling – Martin Luther High School Alumni, 5201 S 76th ST, Greendale, WI – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/BrewCityWrestling1

Sat, May 13-Sun, May 14 – International Wrestling Australia – The Orange Show Society, Leeds Parade Orange, Australia – 8 pm - iwawrestling.com.au

Sat, May 13 – Fearless Championship Wrestling – 900 2nd ST, Haleyville, AL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Fearlesswrestling

Sat, May 13 – South Championship Pro Wrestling – 719 Maple ST, Alexander City, AL – 6:30 pm

Sat, May 13 – Mid-American Championship Wrestling – 5355 Hwy 1 South, Jonesboro, AR – 8 pm - facebook.com/pages/MACW/119025160841

Sat, May 13 – Melbourne City Wrestling – MCW Arena, Essendon Ukrainian Hall, 11 Russell ST, Essendon, Australia – 7:30 pm - melbournecitywrestling.com.au

Sat, May 13 – Elite Canadian Championship Wrestling – Russian Community Centre, 2114 W 4th Ave, Vancouver, BC – 7:30 pm - eccw.com

Sat, May 13 – Baja Stars USA – 3020 Coronado Ave, San Diego, CA – 6:45 pm - facebook.com/profile.php?id=100010759292809

Sat, May 13 – Empire Wrestling Federation – Mentone Beach Moose Kodge #1335, 2139 Mentone Blvd, Mentone, CA – 2 pm – EmpireWrestlingFederation.com

Sat, May 13 – 302 Wrestling – Nur Shrine Center, 198 S DuPont Hwy (Route 13 and 40 split), New Castle, DE – 7 pm - facebook.com/302ProWrestling

Sat, May 13 – Dynamite Championship Wrestling – Milford Community Center, 105 NE Front ST, Milford, DE – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/dcwprowrestling

Sat, May 13 – Brain Buster Pro Wrestling – Hollywood West Elks Lodge, 7190 Davie Road Ext, Hollywood, FL – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/brainbusterfl

Sat, May 13 – Destiny Christian Championship Wrestling – Destiny People Worship Center, 7445 South SR 121, Macclenny, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/Destinywrestling

Sat, May 13 – Fighting Evolution Wrestling – Coral Springs High School, 7201 W Sample RD, Coral Springs, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/fewsurvive

Sat, May 13 – Legendary Professional Wrestling – Meadowlawn Middle School, St. Petersburg, FL – 6 pm - facebook.com/LegendaryProfessionalWrestlingAcademy

Sat, May 13 – Wrestling Has a Tomorrow – Florida Army National Guard Recruiting Crystal River, 8551 W Venable ST, Crystal River, FL – 5 pm - facebook.com/wrestlinghasatomorrow

Sat, May 13 – American Premier Wrestling – Southern Dance Studio, 1097 Georgia Hwy 24, Statesboro, GA – 7 pm - apwonline.net

Sat, May 13 – Old School Wrestling, Inc. – Upson County Civic Center, Thomaston, GA – 7 pm - facebook.com/Old-School-Wrestling-214405458619452

Sat, May 13 – Extreme Midget Wrestling – The Shredder, 430 S 10th ST, Boise, ID – 9 pm - facebook.com/ExtremeMidgetWrestling

Sat, May 13 – Northern Lights Wrestling – Godley Park District, 500 S Kankakee ST, Godley, IL – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/Northern-Lights-Wrestling-893884670632499

Sat, May 13 – ARW – American Legion Post 100, 1800 Central Ave, Lake Station, IN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Arwpro-LIVE-859953854039827

Sat, May 13 – All Star Pro Wrestling – Shelby County Fairgrounds, 500 Frank ST, Shelbyville, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/allstarprosh

Sat, May 13 – NWA Supreme – 2520 Lanier DR, Madison, IN – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/nwasupreme

Sat, May 13 – Pro Wrestling King – LaVille Jr/Sr High School, 69969 US 31, Lakeville, IN – 7 pm - pwk1.com

Sat, May 13 – Tri-State Wrestling – Blue Jeans Community Center, 1242 Main ST, Monroe City, IN – 7 pm - facebook.com/TSWUnleashed

Sat, May 13 – Impact Pro – The Locker Room Bar and Grill, 216 E State ST, Algona, IA – 7 pm - facebook.com/ImpactProWrestling

Sat, May 13 – SCW – Walcott Coliseum, 116 E Bryant ST, Walcott, IA – 7 pm - facebook.com/scwpro

Sat, May 13 – Renegade Independent Pro Wrestling – National Guard Armory, 109 Grande Ave, Somerset, KY – 7 pm - facebook.com/RIPwrestling

Sat, May 13 – Limitless Wrestling – 120 Stroudwater Ave, Westbrook, ME – 7 pm - facebook.com/LimitlessWrestling

Sat, May 13 – Blue Water Championship Wrestling – American Legion Post 8, 1026 6th ST, Port Huron, MI – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/BWCWStarz

Sat, May 13 – Imperial Wrestling Entertainment – Artesia Youth Center, 1800 S Loxley RD, Houghton Lake, MI – 6 pm - facebook.com/imperialwrestlingentertainment

Sat, May 13 – Universyl Wrestling Enterprizes – Wex in Cadillac, 1320 N Mitchell ST, Cadillac, MI – 7 pm - facebook.com/UWEPROWRESTLING

Sat, May 13 – Xtreme Intense Championship Wrestling – The Imperial House, 34701 Groesbeck Hwy, Clintown Township, MI – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/DetroitXICW

Sat, May 13 – Independent Wrestling International – Historic Mounds Theatre, 1029 Hudson RD, St. Paul, MN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Independent-Wrestling-International-123801014365624

Sat, May 13 – Pro Wrestling Ego – Old Pearl High School Gym, 2420 Old Brandon RD, Pearl, MS – 7 pm - facebook.com/egowrestling

Sat, May 13 – MMWA – South Broadway Athletic Club, 2301 S 7th ST, St. Louis, MO – 8 pm - saintlouiswrestling.com

Sat, May 13 – American Championship Entertainment – Morgan Jr. Arena, 67 Hathaway ST, Wallington, NJ – 7:30 pm - aceprowrestling.com

Sat, May 13 – Jersey Premiere Championship Wrestling – Brick PAL, 60 Drum Pint RD, Brick, NJ – 6 pm - facebook.com/ProWArena

Sat, May 13 – United Wrestling Coalition – Kelly’s Banquet Hall, 14 Railroad Ave, Wrightstown, NJ – 7 pm - facebook.com/real.newjersey

Sat, May 13 – Upstate Pro Wrestling – Eagle’s Club, 1200 Buffalo RD, Rochester, NY – 6 pm - facebook.com/upstateprowrestling

Sat, May 13 – CWF Mid-Atlantic – Hargraves Community Center, 216 N Robertson St, Chapel Hill, NC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/cwfmidatlantic

Sat, May 13 – North American Wrestling Alliance – Betsey’s Ole Country Store and Dabin Rental, 8395 US Hwy 90, Collettsville, NC – 2 pm - facebook.com/NAWA-Professional-Wrestling-1665340640360074

Sat, May 13 – North American Wrestling Alliance – Avery Parks and Recreation, 185 Shady ST, Newland, NC – 7 pm - facebook.com/NAWA-Professional-Wrestling-1665340640360074

Sat, May 13 – Underground Independent Wrestling – 704 Old US 221, Rutherfordton, NC – 8 pm - facebook.com/UIWUndergroundIndependentWrestling

Sat, May 13 – Fortitude Championship Wrestling Federation – 2034 Southway SW, Massillon, OH – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/FCWFwrestling

Sat, May 13 – Savage Anarchy Wrestling – SAW Castle (Marion Cadet Hall), Marion, OH – 6 pm - facebook.com/SAW-Savage-Anarchy-Wrestling-1033208333360910

Sat, May 13 – Mid-South Wrestling Alliance – Sugar Creek Casino, 5304 N Broadway, Hinton, OK – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/Mid-South-Wrestling-Alliance-by-RITC-Productions-264287253724201

Sat, May 13 – World Wrestling Alliance – Central City National Guard Armory, 509 W Everly Bros Blvd, Central City, KY – 5:30 pm - facebook.com/WWAISNOW

Sat, May 13 – Championship Wrestling International – Brantford Civic Centre, Brantford, ON - facebook.com/CWIWrestling

Sat, May 13 – Great North Wrestling – Smiths Falls Memorial Community Centre, 71 Cornelia W, Smiths Falls, ON – 7:30 pm – TheHannibalTV.com

Sat, May 13 – Pure Wrestling Alliance – Alpine Club, 464 Maple Ave, Kitchener, ON – 7 pm - facebook.com/pwacanadawrestling

Sat, May 13 – Rock Solid Wrestling – Collingwood Curling Club, 250 Hume ST, Collingwood, ON – 7 pm – SnowmanMania.com

Sat, May 13 – Grand Slam Wrestling – 1 Maxson Drive, Old Forge, PA – 7 pm - facebook.com/grandslamwrestlingpa/

Sat, May 13 – Keystone State Wrestling Alliance – Spirit Hall (old Lawrencville Moose), 242 51st ST, Pittsburg, PA – 7:30 pm - kswa.net

Sat, May 13 – WWWA – Zerns Farmers Market, 1100 E Philadelphia Ave, Gilbertsville, PA – 6:30 pm - facebook.com/THEWWWA

Sat, May 13 – RRW – Stratford Town Hall, Stratford, Prince Edward Island

Sat, May 13 – Montreal Wrestling Federation – Centre du Nouvelle Envol, 115 rue St-Charles, Salaberry-De-Valleyfield, QC – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/lutte.mwf

Sat, May 13 – American Pro Wrestling – 122 Builders CT, Boiling Springs, SC – 8 pm - facebook.com/americanprowrestlingboilingsprings

Sat, May 13 – Midwest All Pro – Big J’s Roadhouse, 211 N Stoggeran DR, Humboldt, SD – 7 pm - midwestallpro.com

Sat, May 13 – All Star Wrestling – 2224 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/aswwrestling

Sat, May 13 – AIWF Total Wrestling Experience – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/TWEofChattanooga/

Sat, May 13 – Gold Standard Wrestling – 505 Old Knoxcille Hwy, New Tazewell, TN – 7 pm - facebook.com/goldstandardwrestling

Sat, May 13 – NWA Smoky Mountain – Kingsport Civic Auditorium, 1550 Fort Henry DR, Kingsport, TN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/nwasmokymtn

Sat, May 13 – New Breed Pro – New Breed Arena, 232 W Main ST, Humboldt, TN - newbreedpro.webs.com

Sat, May 13 – Real South Wrestling Federation – 3715 S Perkins, Suite 21, Memphis, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/RSWF.RealSouthWrestlingFederation

Sat, May 13 – School of Morton – Morristown National Guard Armory, 5255 E Andrew Johnson Hwy, Russellville, TN – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/schoolofmorton

Sat, May 13 – Southern Pride Championship Wrestling – Old East Lafollette School, La Follette, TN – 6 pm - facebook.com/SouthernPrideChampionshipWrestling

Sat, May 13 – Ultimate Extreme Wrestling – UEW Arena, 410 Scruggs RD, East Ridge, TN – 8 pm - facebook.com/UEW15

Sat, May 13 – NWA Top of Texas – 2650 Dumas Highway, Amarillo, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/NWATOT

Sat, May 13 – Rampage Wrestling – YWCA Sun N Fun Rec Center, 6204 Elgin Ave, Lubbock, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/Rampagewrestling

Sat, May 13 – Reality of Wrestling – World Gym Arena, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry #1152, Texas City, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/RealityOfWrestling

Sat, Mar 13 – Sabotage Wrestling – Grizzly Hall, 2015 E Riverside, Austin, TX – 7 pm - facebook.com/2016sabotagewrestling

Sat, Mar 13 – Standing Out Above the Rest Championship Wrestling – Dallas Elks Lodge #71, 8550 Lullwater DR, Dallas, TX – 7:30 pm - facebook.com/soarcw

Sat, Mar 13 – 4 Front Wrestling – OX4 at The Oxford Academy, Sandy Lane West, OX4 6JZ Osford, UK – 6 pm - facebook.com/Official4FW

Sat, May 13 – AIWF England/HCW – Gilt Edge Club, Kidderminster, UK - facebook.com/HcwProWrestlingAllNewPage

Sat, May 13 – Attack! Pro – Frog and Fiddle 315-315 High ST, GL50 3HW, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, UK – 7 pm – Facebook.com/ATTACKprowrestling

Sat, May 13 – House of Pain – Beeston Youth and Community Centre, West End Beeston, NG9 1GL Nottingham, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/HOPWrestling

Sat, May 13 – Reckless Intent Wrestling – The View Bar and Restaurant, Ochilvale Terrace, FK10 3HT Alloa, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/RECKLESSINTENTWRESTLING

Sat, May 13 – Reloaded Championship Wrestling Alliance – Chatfords Sports Complex, Lambs Lane South, Rainham, Essex, UK – 7 pm - facebook.com/RCWAWrestling

Sat, May 13 – United Kingdom Pro Wrestling – Teynham Community Hall, ME9 9 Sittingbourne, UK – 3:30 pm - facebook.com/UnitedKingdomProWrestling

Sat, May 13 – Inland Pro Wrestling – Palomino Night Club, 6425 N Lidgerwood ST, Spokane, WA – 7 pm - facebook.com/InlandProWrestling

Sat, May 13 – World Domination Wrestling – 23 Fitness Lane, Berkeley Springs, WV – 1:30 pm - facebook.com/worlddominationwrestlingalliance

Sun, May 14 – Real Canadian Wrestling – Abbey Centre, 4500 Womacks RD, Blackfalds, AB – 5 pm - facebook.com/groups/realcanadianwrestling

Sun, May 14 – Championship Wrestling From Hollywood – Oceanview Pavillion, 575 E Surfside DR, Port Hueneme, CA – 3 pm - facebook.com/CWFHollywood

Sun, May 14 – FEST – Eight-Seconds, 201 W University Ave, Gainesville, FL – 7 pm - facebook.com/festwrestling

Sun, May 14 – Kentuckiana Diehard Wrestling – Jefferson Arena, 1416 Spring ST, Jeffersonville, IN – 5 pm - kdwrestling.com

Sun, May 14 – Southern Championship Wrestling – Rack and Roll Pool Hall, 17351 MS-603, Kiln, MS – 6 pm - facebook.com/SCWmississippi

Sun, May 14 – Fire Star Pro Wrestling – Fire Star Pro Wrestling Academy, 517 Medley ST, Greensboro, NC – 5 pm - facebook.com/firestarpro

Sun, May 14 – Smash – The Phoenix Concert Theatre, 410 Sherbourne ST, Toronto, ON – 3 pm - smash-wrestling.com

Sun, May 14 – NWA Blue Collar – North Portland Eagles Hall, 7611 N Exeter, Portland, OR – 6 pm - facebook.com/NWABLUECOLLARWRESTLING

Sun, May 14 – Ring of Honor – 2300 Arena, 2300 S Swanson ST, Philadelphia, PA – 6 pm - rohwrestling.com

Sun, May 14 – Lucha Forever – Saw Swee Hock Centre, London, UK – 3:30 pm - facebook.com/LuchaForeverUK

Sun, May 14 – PROGRESS – O2 Ritz Manchester, Whitworth Street W, M1 5NQ Manchester, UK – 2 pm - facebook.com/ProgressWrestling