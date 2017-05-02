The Raw Score

by Jay and Lottie Shannon

Who can stop Braun Strowman?

The Raw gang is in Sacramento, California.

The Women of Raw were in the ring. Alexa Bliss won the belt, last night. Bliss was to be coronated as Raw’s Queen. Alexa knew many of the women were in the ring because Kurt Angle forced them to be there. Alexa didn’t want to be called the Queen. She promoted herself to “Goddess”. Alexa thanked Mickie James and Sasha Banks, in a very sarcastic way. Alexa backed down from Nia Jax. Alexa then focused on Bayley. The fans canted for the former champion. Alexa insulted Bayley’s family and all Hell broke loose. Of course, this was the exact moment that Raw took the first commercial break.

Alexa Bliss, Alicia Fox, Emma and Nia Jax vs Bayley, Sasha Banks, Dana Brooke and Mickie James

8 Woman Tag Team Match

The Finish:

Nia threw Sasha across the ring. Side Slam by the Island Princess with an Elbow Drop. The Faces rallied the crowd. Nia kept Sasha on the canvas. Tag to Alexa. Bliss almost pinned Sasha but Banks powered out. Sasha avoided a Knee Drop. Tag to Bayley. The California native hit a Suplex but Nia made the save. Mickie dove off the apron to take out Nia. Chain move finishers by pretty much everyone. Bayley helped Sasha. Sasha and Alicia went tot he outside. Alexa went to the eyes and DDTd Bayley to win this one.

Your Winners: Alexa Bliss, Mia Jax, Alicia Fox and Emma

Raw Score: 2.75 out of a possible 5

The announcers discussed Braun Strowman’s dissection of Roman Reigns. After the PPV, Braun tried to attack. He slammed into an ambulance and hurt himself.

Enzo Amore vs Luke Gallows

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson jumped Enzo and Cass during Enzo’s promo. Raw went to break to restore order.

Highlights:

Big Boot and stomps by Luke. Luke worked over the arm. Enzo punched the ribs and kicked Luke in the face. Dropkick swatted away and Gallows blasted Enzo. Hammerlock on Enzo. Scoop Slam by Luke. Luke yanked on Enzo’s arm, trying to dislocate the shoulder. Luke pulled Enzo’s arm around the top rope. Huge Kick by Luke and then he leaned into Enzo. Flying Arm Bar by Luke. Gallows stayed focused on the injured arm. Enzo threw some weak punches but was brought back down to the canvas. Luke screamed at Enzo to give up.

Enzo got to his feet and tried to punch free. Double Boots and Rope Bulldog. Straight Jabs by Enzo. Field Goal Kick by Enzo. Luke came back with an Uppercut. Enzo Small Packaged Luke for a two. Eat da Faet by Enzo. Amore went up top and Karl provided a distraction. Modified Samoan Drop by Luke Gallows to finish this match.

Your Winner: Luke Gallows

Raw Score: 3.0

T.J. Perkins taunted Neville for his struggles against Austin Aries, last night. TJP aacused Neville of getting disqualified to keep his belt. Neville warned Perkins to tread lightly in his comments. Neville spun things to help Perkins “pull his own weight”. Perkins has a match with Aries, in a few, and Neville said TJP had best make this match mean something.

Seth Rollins came out to discuss his victory over Samoa Joe, at Payback. He is on one heck of a roll. Seth got a monster pop from the Sac crowd. Seth felt really good, even though he got his butt kicked, last night. Seth was happy the fans were with him through all his challenges, over the past six months or so. Seth thought about giving up but just didn’t want to do that. He got all inspirational in his talk. Seth has had a stellar month. Seth had one more thing left to do…

Challenge Brock Lensar for the Universal title!

Finn Balor came out to confront Seth. Finn knew they had been on the same page for quite awhile. Finn reminded everyone that he was the first Universal title holder, with an injured arm. Seth was the one who injured Finn. Balor said he was first in line to fight Brock.

Out came Deam Ambrose. The Intercontinental Champion was ady to toss his name in the hat for a shot at The Beast. Dean knew Brock didn’t fight all that often (True dat). Dean felt his championship was the top strap on Raw.

Oh, Hell, who invited Miz to the party? Maryse and Miz strutted out to the ramp. Miz insulted all three men in the ring. Miz felt the IC title should be his. Finn stated Miz was the last man to join the Balor kicked your arse Club. Miz insulted Dean for not even making the Payback show. Miz then made fun of Seth’s bad leg. Miz said he beat people up and he was the biggest threat on…SHUT UP! came from Dean, Seth and Finn.

Dean was ready to see someone beat up Miz. He polled the crowd to see if they wanted to see Miz get his butt handed to him. Dean called Kurt Angle. Kurt was ticked that Dean has his phone number. Dean said Miz vs Finn Balor vs Seth Rollins to find the Number One Contender to the IC Title was just made!

The announcers talked about the destructive force known as Braun Strowman. They sent it to video highlights of his recent feud with Roman.

Tony Nese, “The” Brian Kenddrick and Noam Dar vs Rich Swann, Akira Tozawa and “Gentleman” Jack Gallagher

Six Man Tag Team Match

Highlights:

Jack gave umbrellas to his two partners. Rich danced to Jack’s music. Akira toe into Brian, at the bell. Sunset Flip by Brian but Akira reversed it. Tony came in and blasted Akira. Hip Toss by Tony brought a one count, only.

Torture Rack by Nese but Akira tagged Rich. Tag to Jack. Dar, who was legal, ended up on the floor. Tony flew over the top and took out his own partners. Time for a break.

Brian Suplexed Akira for a two count. Nese tagged back in and hit Crossfaces. Stall Suplex, one arm version, by Nese. He turned it into a Blanchad-like Slingshot Drop. Dar came in and worked over Akira’s arm.

Nese made himself legal and stalked the Japanese superstar. Torture Rack by Nese. Akira looked almost ready to pass out but he did get free. Nese clubbed Akira’s neck. Snap Backdrop Suplex by Akira. Dar prevented the tag, for a moment. Swann came in, guns a blazing! Rolling Thunder and Swann Song Kick. Swann avoided Sliced Bread #2. Jack hit a Headbutt from Hell and went for the pin. Nese made the save. Jack nailed Nese. Akira hit a Shining Wizard as Jack was locked in the Captain’s Hook. Jack rocked Brian with the Gentleman’s Dropkick to earn his team the win.

Your Winners: Jack Gallagher, Akira Tozawa and Rich Swann

Raw Score: 4.0

Last night, Sheamus kicked one of Jeff Hardy’s teeth out of Jeff’s mouth. Cesaro and Sheamus were ready to explain their actions, next.

EuroClass (Sheamus and Cesaro) arrived in the ring. They got a mixed reaction, to say the least. Sheamus thanked the fans for allowing them to be set free from the fog of illusion. Sheamus admitted he never really cared for the fans. Sheamus said the fans have mistreated him since Day One.He did listen to Cesaro until Wrestlemania. Sheamus was still upset that the Hardy Boyz waltzed in and stole their moment. Cesaro took over and said a rush of nostalgia enveloped the fans when Matt and Jeff Hardy showed up. Cesaro knew the fans could not appreciate the present, only live in the past. Cesaro called the Hardys a “Novelty Act”. Sheamus joked about kicking out Jeff’s tooth. Sheamus claimed the WWE belonged to himself and his partner. They claim they don’t set the bar…they ARE the bar.

The Hadys came out to confront EuroClass. Matt thanked the men in the ring for their explanation. Matt agreed that they were hurting but they had a response to share…a run to the ring. Sheamus and Cesaro bailed out to the floor. Mind Games at their best.

Miz and Maryse were interviewed. Miz has little experience with either of the men he was about to face. Miz suggested that Finn and Seth would take each other ou..

Dean came up and insulted Miz’s hairstyle. Miz just walked away. Dean paid tribute to “Gene and Bobby” (Gorilla and Heenan).

Heath Slater (w/Rhyno) vs Apollo Crews (w/Titus O’Neil)

This whole situation started earlier in the day. Titus is trying to make everyone else an enemy.

Highlights:

Amateur Takedown by Heath. He rode Apollo’s back. Crews took back control and grabbed a Side Headlock. Heath brought Crews over and got his own Headlock. Crews dropped Heath as Slater got to his feet.

Heath sent Crews to the ropes but fell to a Shoulder Tackle. Universal into an Arm Drag for each man. The men went to the floor.

Back in the ring, Heath grabbed another Side Headlock. Crews flew into the corner and Apollo exploded on Heath. Slater and Crews both missed Enziguris. Crews hit one and then nailed the Sit Out Powerbomb…aka Crews Control!

Your Winner: Apollo Crews

Raw Score: 2.75

Selfie time, after the match.

Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens will have a rematch for the US title, on tomorrow night’s Smackdown Live. Jericho won it, at Payback.

Michael Cole brought up Braun vs Roman from Payback. Braun brutalized Roman at the show. Booker T felt Braun might be unstoppable.

Kurt Angle came out to address the crowd. He smiled at the “You Suck” chant. Kurt thanked the fans for their support. Kurt said Braun vs Roman was epic. Roman has numerous internal injuries. Braun damangd his rotator cuff. Both men swear they are not finished with each other. Kurt was cut off by the arrival of Bray Wyatt!

Ignite the Fireflies! All the feedback we have gotten about the House of Horrors match suggest it should have been called “House of Horrible Matches”. Just saying…

Kurt backed up a step from the Eater of Worlds. Wyatt asked for forgiveness for not being introduced. Bray extended his hand, which Kurt took. Bray meant no harm to Kurt. Bray was there to play Savior. Bray finished his feud with Randy Orton by sealing Orton in the House of Horrors. Bray was ready to move forward and become reborn. He considers himself “an Angel with Burnt Wings”. Bray could fix them all (not quite sure who THEM are). Bray felt something was poisoning everyone. Bray has the cure. Bray told Kurt that Angle needed him. Bray wanted to know if Kurt would allow Bray to do his work…or stand in his way?

Kurt reminded Bray that Raw was Angle’s show. That made Bray laugh. Wyatt said it might be Kurt’s show but it was Bray’s World. Black out!

We want to see Kurt Angle vs Bray Wyatt!

Seth warmed up backstage. Dean came in to interview him. Seth agreed to talk to Dean. Dean pondered about a possible show for himself on the WWENetwork. Dean asked Seth if he felt Seth could take the title from Dean Ambrose. Seth said he has beaten Dean in the past and would do it again. Both men talked in Third Person. Seth said he had several surprises in his playbook. Dean sent it back to Gorilla.

Austin Aries vs T.J. Perkins

Highlights:

I like Perkins but his music is just way too 80s annoying!

Perkins has so much more fire, these days. Aries has an icy cold stare. A-Double tore TJP a new one, about a mile wide. The match did go back and forth. Bell Ringer by Aries. Neville watched, from the back. Aries hit a sweet Missile Dropkick for a two count. TJP fought out of the Last Chancellory. Back Elbow by Aries. Aries went up top but TJP tripped him. Aries fell into the Sullivan Tree of Woe. Perkins worked on the knee as Raw took a break.

Perkins stood over Aries as Raw returned. Butterfly Lock by TJP but Aries would not submit. Inverted Atomic Drop by Aries. Perkins came back and dropped Aries. Perkins stomped on Aries’ knee, in the corner.

Aries punched back but hte knee gave out on him. Corey Graves suggested Aries should submit so as not to injure himself worse. Single Crab, on the ropes, by TJP. Perkins wanted to Post Aries but A-Double drew Perkins into the ring post. Aries shook out his leg and hit a wild Suicide Dive.

Gutbuster/STO and Pendulum Elbow by Aries. Snap Mare set Perkins for a Savage Elbow by Aries that led to a 2 count. Perkins hit Machine Gun Kicks on Aries. Kneebuster and Back Drop Suplex by Aries. Perkins kicked the wounded knee to block the Discus Fivearm. Aries rebounded to lock Perkins in the Last Chancellory!

Your Winner (by Submission): Austin Aries

Raw Score: 4.0

Perkins with a Pearl Harbor, after the match. Knee Bar by TJP. Perkins would not break the hold. By the time he did, Aries was unable to stand or walk.

Finn Balor was stopped by Dea Ambrose for an interview. Dean asked Finn if he was nervous. That would be a definitive “no”. Dean told Finn that he needed to eat some carbs. The Drifter strolled up, playing his guitar.

Goldust talked about the “Golden Quest” with Kurt Angle. R-Truth said they wanted to fight the Hardy Boyz for the titles. Kurt said Golden Truth didn’t have a strong enough win ratio to justify the match. Goldust wanted a chance to prove that their team was not a joke. Kurt set up a Tag Team Turmoil match, for next week. The winners will get the Hardyz.

Raw showed Chris Jericho’s “Going Away Party” after he won the United States title. Kurt and Chris had a great little chat. Kurt said Chris was the best he has ever been. Amen.

Finn Balor vs Seth Rollins vs The Miz (w/Maryse)

Triple Threat to determine the Number One Contender to the Intercontinental Title.

Highlights:

After long intros for each man, they got down to business. Well, Seth and Finn did. Miz bailed out to the floor to cheerlead and (likely) pick the bones. Hammerlock switched back and forth. Miz oozed in the ring but slid back out. Side Headlock by Finn. He refused to be pushed off. Miz kept slithering in and out of the ring. Seth held the ropes to invite Miz to join them. He declined.

Finn and Seth came out opposite sides to chase Miz into the ring. Miz found himself trapped. Miz tried to set an alliance with each man but failed. Wrestle, dang it! Seth and Finn took turns working over Miz. Seth tried to Small Package Finn. 2 count. Miz was knocked off the apron. Sunset Flip but Finn rolled through and smacked Seth. Seth reversed a Whip. Finn hopped to the apron and hit an Enziguri. Miz pulled Finn down to the floor. Seth Dropkicked Miz off the apron. Miz pulled Maryse in front of him to avoid a Suicide Dive. All three men got in the ring. Seth tossed Finn out to the floor. All three hit hard kicks. Seth used a Backbreaker on Miz. Seth then headed up top. Miz pushed Seth off the top. He flew into the barricade and Raw sailed into the world of commercials.

Finn and Miz were going at it. Seth was on the floor. Miz had a Side Headlock but Finn battled out. Kitchen Sink by Miz. Full Body Clothesline failed as Finn got the boots up. Forearms and Dropkick by Finn. Seth went for a Springboard but Finn converted it into a Powerslam. Miz almost got the pin. Seth was thrown into the ring post. The replay showed that Seth landed on his head. Corner Dropkicks by Miz to Seth. Full Body Clothesline by Miz. Ax Handle drew a two count for Miz.

Miz punched away on Seth and threw him into Finn, who was getting up to his feet. Miz stomped on both enemies. Danielson Kicks to Seth and Finn. Finn threw Miz into Seth and then used a Dropkick to help Seth DDT Miz. The fans loved this match. Finn attacked both men. Float Over by Finn. Enziguri sent Miz tumbling off the top and out to thefloor. Finn with a Punt to Miz’s face. He did a Running Dropkick to Seth. 1916 by Finn to Seth. 1-2-Miz made the save.

Front Face Lock by Finn but Miz fought out. He got thrown out of the ring. Sling Blade by Finn to Seth. Finn was Posted by Miz. Roll Up by Seth. Seated DDT by Miz for a two. Miz attacked the bad knee of Seth. Seth fell to a Kneebuster. Figure Four! Seth refused to give up. Finn made the save and almost pinned Miz in the process.

Finn and then Seth rocked Miz. Superkick by Seth almost got him the win. Close but no cigar. Maryse cheered on her hubby, Miz. Seth charged Finn with Forearms. DDT into the corner stunned Miz. Seth headed up and hit a Double Blockbuster. Frog Splash by Seth but Finn still kicked out.

Miz went up top. Seth caught him with a Superplex into a Falcon Arrow. Could be…might be…DENIED! Seth was so frustrated. Suicide Dives to take out both men. Samoa Joe hit the Uranage on Seth, out of nowhere.

Finn waited for Miz to get on task. Sling Blade. Shotgun Dropkick…Bray Wyatt showed up and took out Finn. Black Out! Miz crawled over towards Finn. 1-2-3.

Your Winner: The Miz

Raw Score: 4.25

