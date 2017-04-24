He is the most dangerous monster of man I have seen in years. Braun Strowman must be fined, suspended, or banned. The total disrespect he has shown for WWE athletes, and authority figures must be dealt with an iron hand.

The recent destruction of Roman Reigns and now Kalisto forces me to demand something be done and it must be immediate and inforced to the fullest extent of punishment in WWE!

WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle is the RAW General Manager. Is this heralded and well respected man afraid to levy a fine or a punishment more substantial? It’s a real shame when a GM can’t utilize his power when it is obviously needed. Perhaps it’s time for Mr. McMahon to intercede and somehow force Strowman to push back on his destructive after match mania.

With each match Brawn Strowman becomes more dangerous and that is dangerous for the survival of everyone on the RAW roster.

Something MUST be done!