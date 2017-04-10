FROM HIS SISTER’S FACEBOOK PAGE:

Darlene Weil Green:

Ironically, today is National Sibling Day. It’s with great sadness in my heart to say that my older brother Larry passed away earlier today. Even though I know he is with our Lord I will miss him forever..

—————————————————————————————–

FROM SAL “BIG CHEESE” CORRENTE:

I am very sorry to hear about the passing of “Pretty Boy” Larry Sharpe. I worked several of my first matches with him when I started out. He was a great worker and an entertainer. He also was the founder of The Monster Factory where Bam Bam Bigelow and many others were trained. In the last few years Larry had actually come to be a room-mate with myself and Rob Russen. I always enjoyed working with him and still tell the stories. R.I.P Larry Weil #PrettyBoyLarrySharpe