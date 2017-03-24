​Universal Championship Wrestling LLC makes its anticipated return to Owensboro, KY on Saturday, April 15th at 7:00 PM at the Owensboro Sportscenter when they present UCW Royal Resurrection, an event benefitting Make-A-Wish. The show will feature former heavyweight champion, WWE/WCW/TNA star, and wrestling legend “Big Poppa Pump” Scott Steiner, former WCW/NWO superstar Buff Bagwell, former WWE/ECW/TNA and Tough Enough star Al Snow, WWE Hall of Famer “The Birdman” Koko B. Ware, former WWE/ECW star Simon Dean, former WWE star Rob Conway, current Ring of Honor and former TNA Knockout Taeler Hendrix and many more. VIP ringside rows 1-2 ticket prices are $25 in advance, VIP ringside rows 3-5 ticket prices are $20, all VIP ring side seats include early entry into the event for a private meet and greet as well as an assigned ringside chair. Adult (ages 13 and up) general admission tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door, kids (ages 3-12) general admission tickets are $10 in advance and $13 at the door. Kids 2 and under are free. General admission ticket seating is first come first serve and does not include early entry for the meet and greet. General admission ticket holders can upgrade their ticket to include the VIP meet and greet for $5. A portion of the net proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish, donations will be accepted at the night of the event as well. Advanced tickets are available at The Owensboro Convention Center, and may be purchasedonline at www.owensborotickets.com.

​In the main event, former WCW stars and NWO members collide as Scott Steiner goes one on one with Buff Bagwell. Former WWE star Al Snow returns as he challenges another former WWE star in Simon Dean. UCW Heavyweight Champion “The Headliner” Chris Michaels and his tag team partner former TNA star “The Natural” Chase Stevens battle the home town Maddox Brothers (Shaun & Shayne Maddox) in an Owensboro Street Fight, Ring of Honor stars Taeler Hendrix and Kelly Klein square off in the return of UCW’s Women’s Division. The event will also feature in action WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware, “Ironman” Rob Conway, “Superb” Scott Sexton, “Sexy” Sean Casey and more.

​UCW is a family friendly event and welcomes children of all ages.

***Main Event***

WCW/NWO Stars Collide

“Big Poppa Pump” Scott Steiner

vs.

Buff “The Stuff” Bagwell

Singles Match

Al Snow

vs.

Simon Dean

Owensboro Tag Team Street Fight

“The Natural” Chase Stevens & “The Headliner” Chris Michaels

vs.

The Maddox Brothers (Shaun & Shayne Maddox)

Plus – Much more featuring all of your favorite UCW Stars!

Special meet and greet for VIP ticket holders at 5pm.

VIP Ringside Rows 1-2 Ticket Prices: $25

VIP Ringside Rows 3-5 Ticket Prices: $20

Adult (Ages 13 and up) General Admission Ticket Prices: $15

Kids (Ages 3-12) General Admission Ticket Prices: $10

Kids 2 and under are free.

All VIP Ringside Tickets include a preshow meet and greet, the meet and greet can be added on to any general admission ticket for $5.

Tickets will be available at The Owensboro Convention Center located at 501 W 2nd Street as well as online at www.owensborotickets.com. For questions on ticket availability call The Owensboro Convention Center at 270-687-8800 or email ucwprowrestling@aol.com.

The Owensboro Sportscenter

270-687-8330 ​

1215 Hickman Ave

Owensboro, KY 42303

More information on Universal Championship Wrestling LLC can be found on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ucwpro, as well as their website www.ucwevents.com. To contact the promotion, you can write to their Facebook page or email ucwprowrestling@aol.com