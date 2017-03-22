TORONTO | NASHVILLE – IMPACT Wrestling, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp., announced today that it has reached an agreement to establish a landmark alliance with Promociones Antonio Peña S.A. de C.V., the owner of Lucha Libre AAA, Mexico’s preeminent lucha libre organization founded in 1992.

The alliance will include a talent exchange between the organizations and other opportunities to collaborate with each other in their respective markets. The high-flying lucha libre style synonymous with AAA events was an early influencer of IMPACT Wrestling’s X-Division, which has produced some of the most memorable matches in professional wrestling history.

“In 2017 and beyond, IMPACT Wrestling will be working with more promotions around the world, which is best for the professional wrestling industry as a whole,” said Jeff Jarrett, Chief Creative Officer of IMPACT Wrestling. “This is an exciting time to collaborate, coinciding with AAA’s 25th anniversary and IMPACT Wrestling’s 15th anniversary. By building bridges with various partners globally, we can give fans a premier product featuring the best possible talent, which has always been a top priority. Looking to the future, IMPACT Wrestling will be unveiling more international partnerships in the coming weeks and months.”

“We are thrilled to forge this alliance with AAA, a company rooted in tradition, as we continue to grow our network of global partners, which also includes Japan’s Pro-Wrestling NOAH,” said Ed Nordholm, president of IMPACT Wrestling. “This alliance is an important step in our international expansion strategy, bringing together the best performers around the globe as we take IMPACT Wrestling to the next level.”

“This is a very exciting announcement for AAA and it coincides with our 25th anniversary,” said Dorian Roldan, Executive VP of Enterprise Development for AAA. “My uncle Antonio Pena started working with Jeff Jarrett many years ago and my family look forward to carrying on this mutual cooperation into the future. The talent exchange will combine both massive fan bases with a rich professional lucha libre history.”

