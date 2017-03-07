All of us here at 1wrestling.com wish the family and friends of “Outlaw” Ron Bass our sincerest condolences. Ron was only 68 years old at the time of his death today. He had been hospitalized a few days ago.

I first met Ron when he competed in Florida when the territory was promoted by Eddie Graham.

A “heel” in the ring but a real warmhearted, great guy outside the ropes.

While confirming his passing I spoke with Ed “Brutus Beefcake” Leslie who was good friends with Ron.

“I’ve known him 40 years,” he told me. “What a shame to lose another legend. He was great at what he did and I am glad I new him.”

Rest in peace old friend.–Bill Apter